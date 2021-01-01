Kubo makes sense if you have an absolute speed demon on other wing, but we don't (and I want Nunez central). Still think we need a real injection of pace & power throughout pitch though.
Kubo is 5"7 and 63kghe would likely getting overpowered in the PL. We will get someone with more pace & power
Were signing Adama Traore?
Similar with Minamino and Carvalho the season he was with us. They were too slight, at least for Klopp. What they were good at was movement in the box and could therefore pop up with goals but they weren't considered to be strong enough.
why should we pay double for Kubo vs Bakayoko? is there anyone who thinks Kubo is that much better than Bakayoko? if so, why?
