Hughes Arne, do you know what positions we need to fill in the squad yet?



Slot No, I havent been able to evaluate everyone yet, I will let you know once I have decided



Hughes Well hurry up, people on the internet are going mad about us not spending money



Yes people are losing their shit because we havent signed anyone which means we wont win anything if we dont sign a big name.With the lack of any real news the amount of click-bait stories is astonishing.Heres the biggest one wasnt sure whether to get angry or applaud the story for its originality.Liverpool may be about to get the biggest star in the Premier League and it's not even close.Wow we are about to sign a world class star! Nope the story is about de Bruyne leaving the cheats which would put Salah as the best player in the league. Bravo for the excellent click-bait.