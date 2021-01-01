« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7360 on: Today at 07:45:11 am
Kubo is 5"7 and 63kg
he would likely getting overpowered in the PL. We will get someone with more pace & power
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,068
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7361 on: Today at 07:59:26 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:52:06 am
Hughes Arne, do you know what positions we need to fill in the squad yet?

Slot No, I havent been able to evaluate everyone yet, I will let you know once I have decided

Hughes Well hurry up, people on the internet are going mad about us not spending money


Yes people are losing their shit because we havent signed anyone which means we wont win anything if we dont sign a big name.

With the lack of any real news the amount of click-bait stories is astonishing.

Heres the biggest onewasnt sure whether to get angry or applaud the story for its originality.


Liverpool may be about to get the biggest star in the Premier League and it's not even close.


Wow we are about to sign a world class star! Nope the story is about de Bruyne leaving the cheats which would put Salah as the best player in the league. Bravo for the excellent click-bait.
Logged
#JFT97

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7362 on: Today at 08:04:01 am
More rumours of Inacio for £38m. Weird if we go after him when Calafiori was the same price and proven it in a top league.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7363 on: Today at 08:07:10 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:04:01 am
More rumours of Inacio for £38m. Weird if we go after him when Calafiori was the same price and proven it in a top league.

There is a world in which we tried for Calafiori but he chose Arsenal ahead of us.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7364 on: Today at 08:13:39 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:16:09 am

Also, the news outlet has been compared to the s*n in terms of reliability.

Tbf there's an argument among the comments that this claim on reliability is also not true.

I also may be incorrect but I feel that Japanese (and Asian in general) culture is so distinctly different than western that a Japanese version of The Sun is not really possible.

I will ask our resident Red in Japan to let us know how reliable this paper is though
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7365 on: Today at 08:15:56 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:07:10 am
There is a world in which we tried for Calafiori but he chose Arsenal ahead of us.
Is that what happened?
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7366 on: Today at 08:18:08 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:15:56 am
Is that what happened?

No but where's the fun in that
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7367 on: Today at 08:18:44 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:15:56 am
Is that what happened?

How would I know ;D

I'm just saying we can't just simply assume that we weren't interested. We rightly find out very little about these things.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7368 on: Today at 08:18:48 am
Orny has to deliver this week! I'm ready.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7369 on: Today at 08:20:48 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:18:08 am
No but where's the fun in that
;D
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:18:44 am
How would I know ;D

I'm just saying we can't just simply assume that we weren't interested. We rightly find out very little about these things.
Right ;D
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7370 on: Today at 08:32:58 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:07:10 am
There is a world in which we tried for Calafiori but he chose Arsenal ahead of us.

Yeah... I mean I don't know if we wanted him, but Arsenal makes way more sense for him. Pretty sure he'll start at LB for them, given Arteta is happy to field four CBs across his backline. Whereas Slot is less conservative - I don't think Califiori plays LB for us and he'd be behind Virgil at CB.

Don't particularly believe we're in for Inacio either, but we'll see.
Logged

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7371 on: Today at 08:41:33 am
can easily see why Califiori would choose Arsenal he would have much better chance to get in ahead of Gabriel than VVD same at LB

with not having Klopp we are less attractive club to join than we were under Klopp
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7372 on: Today at 08:45:19 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:41:33 am
can easily see why Califiori would choose Arsenal he would have much better chance to get in ahead of Gabriel than VVD same at LB

with not having Klopp we are less attractive club to join than we were under Klopp

His Italian, would love the shopping in London I'm assuming.
Logged

Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7373 on: Today at 08:57:40 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:45:11 am
Kubo is 5"7 and 63kg
he would likely getting overpowered in the PL. We will get someone with more pace & power
I dont know much about Kubo but if youre good enough it doesnt matter.

Thiago didnt struggle (injuries aside), and Messi would have been comfortable in any league in the world.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,265
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7374 on: Today at 09:13:02 am
Kubo had been at Barca / Real for a total of 7 years and he's only 23! We love an elite talent whose not fulfilled their full potential.
Logged

Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7375 on: Today at 09:15:00 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:02 am
Kubo had been at Barca / Real for a total of 7 years and he's only 23! We love an elite talent whose not fulfilled their full potential.

Maybe hell end up at Everton when hes well past his best like Etoo
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7376 on: Today at 09:16:21 am
Kubo's pace would be a concern. He's not the quickest.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7377 on: Today at 09:19:48 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:16:21 am
Kubo's pace would be a concern. He's not the quickest.

Ive not seen him play but the more I read it does sound quite similar to what we have already with some players who also have high potential ceilings.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7378 on: Today at 09:21:18 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:19:48 am
Ive not seen him play but the more I read it does sound quite similar to what we have already with some players who also have high potential ceilings.

Yeah he's clever little player though and we do lack intelligence up front. Don't think he scores enough for Edwards/Hughes to be interested anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7379 on: Today at 09:24:28 am
Kubo makes sense if you have an absolute speed demon on other wing, but we don't (and I want Nunez central).

Still think we need a real injection of pace & power throughout pitch though.
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,592
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7380 on: Today at 09:31:00 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:24:28 am
Kubo makes sense if you have an absolute speed demon on other wing, but we don't (and I want Nunez central).

Still think we need a real injection of pace & power throughout pitch though.
Gordon.
Logged

Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7381 on: Today at 09:34:53 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:21:18 am
Yeah he's clever little player though and we do lack intelligence up front. Don't think he scores enough for Edwards/Hughes to be interested anyway.

But if hes coming in for Salah as long term replacement that still leaves the intelligence lacking across the front though no? Unless Salah moves centrally.

I know youre not saying this is the only reason to get him and its just one of his qualities. I suppose to me it just seems like more of a project than youd expect for the reported fee (which given the wages is probably higher than what it actually is)
Logged

Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7382 on: Today at 09:40:16 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:31:00 am
Gordon.

Gordon in then get down to Boots for the baby oil.
Logged

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,220
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7383 on: Today at 09:40:41 am
Doesnt seem to fit what Slot wants from his wingers, and the price is insane for someone with such modest numbers.
Nah, I dont believe it.
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7384 on: Today at 09:40:46 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:16:21 am
Kubo's pace would be a concern. He's not the quickest.

I always get confused on this topic is it pace speed quickness or acceleration we need?
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7385 on: Today at 09:49:58 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:40:46 am
I always get confused on this topic is it pace speed quickness or acceleration we need?

All of the above in those winger positions.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7386 on: Today at 09:50:26 am
https://x.com/cmjornal

No clue who they are but apparently a 25m bid for Inacio is imminent
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7387 on: Today at 09:50:28 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:40:46 am
I always get confused on this topic is it pace speed quickness or acceleration we need?

None of them, it's someone who is fast
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,288
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7388 on: Today at 09:51:29 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:40:16 am
Gordon in then get down to Boots for the baby oil.
Were signing Adama Traore?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7389 on: Today at 09:55:38 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:50:28 am
None of them, it's someone who is fast

Cheers I knew I would be wrong. Its all so technical because they all sound the same to me😉
Logged

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,383
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7390 on: Today at 09:56:05 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:16:21 am
Kubo's pace would be a concern. He's not the quickest.
He's short, slow and doesn't score enough goals. Other than that he'd be a great signing.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7391 on: Today at 09:56:41 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:56:05 am
He's short, slow and doesn't score enough goals. Other than that he'd be a great signing.
Is he injury prone too?
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7392 on: Today at 10:03:15 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:41 am
Is he injury prone too?

You forgot those crazy wages. Let's dismiss this sillness. OK twitter let's have the next up. Samie go dig deep find another. sure we are still in the assess  and evaluate phase  until August
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:29 am by DiggerJohn »
Logged

dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7393 on: Today at 10:10:42 am
hopefully we can reboot our summer player contract and transfer activity like Biden and Dems have done in USA President campaign!!  Turn an apparent weakness into a strength and active engagement with the grass roots supporters!

come of Hughes, Edwards, FSG you know you can still do this!

 :wave 8) 8) 8) 8)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:48 am by dutchkop »
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7394 on: Today at 10:21:13 am
Very current I like it Dutchboy. So not much transfer news for at least week our Rawk resident experts tell us. So probably have to spend the day reading the sleepy joe and big arse Trump threads  :-[
Logged

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7395 on: Today at 10:24:06 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:56:05 am
He's short, slow and doesn't score enough goals. Other than that he'd be a great signing.

But hes too young surely. If he was 31 we might go all in.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,209
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7396 on: Today at 10:26:53 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:41 am
Is he injury prone too?

No but dont worry we can coach that
Logged

dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7397 on: Today at 10:31:57 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:21:13 am
Very current I like it Dutchboy. So not much transfer news for at least week our Rawk resident experts tell us. So probably have to spend the day reading the sleepy joe and big arse Trump threads  :-[

 8)

maybe they need some money.... the Dems raised over 50M in less than 12 hours..

maybe all we need is an Actred gofundme campaign
Logged

PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,868
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7398 on: Today at 10:34:50 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:45:11 am
Kubo is 5"7 and 63kg
he would likely getting overpowered in the PL. We will get someone with more pace & power

N'Golo Kante is  5'6 and similar weight, he did ok?
Logged

dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7399 on: Today at 10:37:01 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:34:50 am
N'Golo Kante is  5'6 and similar weight, he did ok?

Mascherano 5ft 9
Logged
