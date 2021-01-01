Hughes Arne, do you know what positions we need to fill in the squad yet?
Slot No, I havent been able to evaluate everyone yet, I will let you know once I have decided
Hughes Well hurry up, people on the internet are going mad about us not spending money
Yes people are losing their shit because we havent signed anyone which means we wont win anything if we dont sign a big name.
With the lack of any real news the amount of click-bait stories is astonishing.
Heres the biggest one
wasnt sure whether to get angry or applaud the story for its originality.
Liverpool may be about to get the biggest star in the Premier League and it's not even close.
Wow we are about to sign a world class star! Nope the story is about de Bruyne leaving the cheats which would put Salah as the best player in the league. Bravo for the excellent click-bait.