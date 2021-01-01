Did Liverpool really want Endo? Because I'm not sure think originally it was Tchouaméni then lavia then caicedo. Anyway I don't really want to argue back and forth with you, we won't change each other's opinions. Maybe Slot will teach nunez to score where Klopp failed and we won't have problems conceding first early goals. No injuries and we will all be happy contented Liverpool fans
I'm sure I saw Michael Edwards in a k hole at dc10 the other night, so I doubt anything is being done yet. He's probably hiding in a washing machine at Big Jorg's villa.
-conceding first too often-conceding too many overall-missing too many clear cut chances -not being able to open up low block teams
I know. But I didnt ask that. Just asking would people sell Darwin if we got our money back?I wouldnt.
If you can't get the signings you want, why would you risk spending money on players that you didn't really want instead? That's not how we got to where we are, and it's exactly how the likes of Man United, Chelsea and until recently Arsenal have gone backwards over the last decade. This is also the exact line of thinking that makes this place and more so Twitter an absolute cesspit at this stage of the year. People just wanting signings for signings sake. It's fucking stupid. Last summer it was all "oh just sign Amrabat" or "oh just pay Southampton what they want for Lavia". Thank fuck we didn't. And just because some of our rivals have made signings doesn't mean they're going to be better.
They didnt touch me ya cheeky bastard Proper Laughlin here
