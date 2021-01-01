-conceding first too often

-conceding too many overall

-missing too many clear cut chances

-not being able to open up low block teams



I'd argue that us not being too open and focusing on controlling games more will solve the top two on your list and we can do that simply by employing different tactics and no need to sign anyone. Missed chances can also be fixed by adjusting our playing style, but adding an attacker will help with this and likely the last one too.