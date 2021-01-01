« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 325647 times)

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 03:30:03 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:29:35 pm
Did Liverpool really want Endo? Because I'm not sure think originally it was Tchouaméni then lavia then caicedo. Anyway I don't really want to argue back and forth with you, we won't change each other's opinions. Maybe Slot will teach nunez to score where Klopp failed and we won't have problems conceding first early goals. No injuries and we will all be happy contented Liverpool fans  :scarf

Did Klopp really want Salah?

Just because you don't get your " priority " signing doesn't mean the next player or one below on the list are shite.

In a perfect world Klopp wanted to sign Brandt I believe instead of Salah but look how that turned out.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:42 pm by mullyred94 »
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,708
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
I'm sure I saw Michael Edwards in a k hole at dc10 the other night, so I doubt anything is being done yet. He's probably hiding in a washing machine at Big Jorg's villa.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 03:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:34:51 pm
I'm sure I saw Michael Edwards in a k hole at dc10 the other night, so I doubt anything is being done yet. He's probably hiding in a washing machine at Big Jorg's villa.

Sounds like alot is being done by the sounds of that
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
Big Jorg is a deal with it when it comes type of fella.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 03:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:24:05 pm
-conceding first too often
-conceding too many overall
-missing too many clear cut chances
-not being able to open up low block teams

I'd argue that us not being too open and focusing on controlling games more will solve the top two on your list and we can do that simply by employing different tactics and no need to sign anyone. Missed chances can also be fixed by adjusting our playing style, but adding an attacker will help with this and likely the last one too.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 03:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:21:14 pm
I know. But I didnt ask that. Just asking would people sell Darwin if we got our money back?

I wouldnt.
Depends on who we replace him with, but most likely no. We should have plenty of money to spend and if we dont see more consistency from him this season, he would still command a decent fee in the future.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 04:20:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:10:34 pm
If you can't get the signings you want, why would you risk spending money on players that you didn't really want instead? That's not how we got to where we are, and it's exactly how the likes of Man United, Chelsea and until recently Arsenal have gone backwards over the last decade.

This is also the exact line of thinking that makes this place and more so Twitter an absolute cesspit at this stage of the year. People just wanting signings for signings sake. It's fucking stupid. Last summer it was all "oh just sign Amrabat" or "oh just pay Southampton what they want for Lavia". Thank fuck we didn't.

And just because some of our rivals have made signings doesn't mean they're going to be better.

I suspect most teams never get all their first choice targets, like most things in life you can't operate on the basis that everything goes exactly according to plan. Otherwise you'll never do anything and be paralysed.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,699
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 04:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:13:54 pm
They didnt touch me ya cheeky bastard :lmao

Proper Laughlin here ;D

 ;D ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Up
« previous next »
 