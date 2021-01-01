« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 324719 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 12:10:07 pm »

Most of the sniping here is really just related to timing. Most people acknowledge that if we dont add quality in certain positions then we are not going to improve on last year and it will be a fight for top 4.

If anyone seriously thinks that we dont need to improve and will somehow magically compete for the title by running it back and keeping everyone fit while our rivals build then that is wishful thinking.

So lets wait and judge our transfer business in a couple of weeks.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:10:07 pm
Most of the sniping here is really just related to timing. Most people acknowledge that if we dont add quality in certain positions then we are not going to improve on last year and it will be a fight for top 4.

If anyone seriously thinks that we dont need to improve and will somehow magically compete for the title by running it back and keeping everyone fit while our rivals build then that is wishful thinking.

So lets wait and judge our transfer business in a couple of weeks.

Top 4 would be a good season. I can't see us catching up with the top 2 with a new manager. They will strengthen more than us this summer too as both has superior funds available. But it's a bit unfair on Slot to expect him to put in a title charge.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,689
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 12:17:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:20:24 am
Has anyone told John Henry that the transfer window has opened?

The market has been slow overall. Two tournaments (three if you count the Olympics) plus FFP/PSR issues affecting clubs across the board and a lack of a massive transfer to grease the wheels elsewhere (Mbappe for instance would have done that had he not left on a free) will do that. What we've largely seen so far is a bunch of PSR related moves, some German clubs doing their usual buy early approach and the odd deal here and there trickling in. Some of the biggest deals so far have been Max Kilman joining West Ham and Elliot Anderson signing for Nottingham Forest.

I think we're likely working behind the scenes on deals. I think the Euros and Copa America have probably had an impact on our potential signings, because selling clubs will also want to finalize their replacements. Hughes even made it clear in his press conference that he expected the market would only really kick into gear in August.  It's been a strange window overall thus far and even some of the major players are not biting.

It's telling that Real Madrid and PSG didn't push more for Yoro. It's notable that Inter Milan did not cement their long-term interest in the Brazilian keeper Bento, who ended up joining a club in Saudi Arabia of all places, despite the player angling for a move to Inter for nearly a year. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have signed nobody. PSG have signed a back-up keeper. Dortmund paid the respective release clauses for two players from Stuttgart. Man City's only signing is a player controversially signed from a club within the City Group. Arsenal look to be sealing Calafiori, but their only other signing is confirming a player they had on loan last season. Real Madrid's two signings have been Mbappe on a free and confirming Endrick who they bought 18 months ago. Man Utd only got Yoro and Zirkzee by paying far more than Real Madrid and PSG were willing to pay for the former and acquiescing to Joorabchian's demand for 15 million in agent fees for that latter that Milan balked at.

At some point this market is going to kick into life, but right now I'm not overly concerned, because we're not the only ones in this boat. Just because there aren't links every day doesn't mean we aren't doing loads behind the scenes.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:57:16 am
I might start with those who can't use the quote feature properly  ;D

Ok ok 😄 i just hope with you are right with trent signing a new contract. I will settle for that if your right.call me any name you wantt just nothing kinky im not into that yet. Anyway imagine how more boring this transfer thread would be if we all agreed
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:34 pm
Sporting director says market will be quiet until august.


And yet its not yet august and people are still doing their heads in.


Weirdos

To be honest I think most sensible people who for this summer isn't their first following the sport of football would have worked out that there wasn't going to much going on in June and July. Players are starting to finish their holidays and slowly trickling back into pre-season so I'd expect things to slowly pick up in the market from next week before everything really kicks off in August.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,689
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 12:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:27:34 pm
To be honest I think most sensible people who for this summer isn't their first following the sport of football would have worked out that there wasn't going to much going on in June and July. Players are starting to finish their holidays and slowly trickling back into pre-season so I'd expect things to slowly pick up in the market from next week before everything really kicks off in August.

Agreed. I could also see a scenario in which moves will pick up for some clubs in the next week or so, as some players start returning from holidays. According to the Italian press,  Napoli want to sell Osimhen to PSG by the end of the week. I could see that being the sort of massive deal to release any logjam across the continent.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,256
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:40:08 pm
Agreed. I could also see a scenario in which moves will pick up for some clubs in the next week or so, as some players start returning from holidays. According to the Italian press,  Napoli want to sell Osimhen to PSG by the end of the week. I could see that being the sort of massive deal to release any logjam across the continent.

The sad state of world football that the sportswashers typically trigger the spending sprees.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm »
Havent even seen us linked with anyone. Which is quite unusual.
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 12:55:23 pm »
Juventus have not taken Huijsen with them to their pre season camp in Germany, in anticipation of selling him. Tuttosport reports that there are no offers yet, but interest from PSG and a bunch of German clubs. No mention of Liverpool today.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
If Napoli sold Osimhen for 120m+ and offered us what we paid for Darwin (including clauses), would we sell?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,256
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:05:00 pm
If Napoli sold Osimhen for 120m+ and offered us what we paid for Darwin (including clauses), would we sell?

They are signing Lukaku for £20mil.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 01:16:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:32:45 am
Speaking of Nat Phillips seems the the Turkish team who bid £4m for him have moved on. After some Rangers CB now.

When it comes to Philips we never learn.
Logged

Offline medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,770
  • Garrincha
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:05:54 pm
They are signing Lukaku for £20mil.

Is he ever at a club for more than 2 years? I swear I see his name every transfer window
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:05:54 pm
They are signing Lukaku for £20mil.

I know. But I didnt ask that. Just asking would people sell Darwin if we got our money back?

I wouldnt.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,229
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 01:21:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:41:29 am
I'm not moaning about not making early signings or that a player making a slow start needs a full preseason  ???

But yes, most are idiots, especially in here.

Klopps an idiot then I guess by your logic?  his preference was to have a full pre season to integrate the new signings into the squad fully
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,229
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7255 on: Today at 01:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:44:02 am
What were our weaknesses last season?

Id argue it was keeping players fit, and weve proactively recruited the Peeters to resolve this.

-conceding first too often
-conceding too many overall
-missing too many clear cut chances
-not being able to open up low block teams
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,256
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7256 on: Today at 01:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:24:05 pm
-conceding first too often
-conceding too many overall
-missing too many clear cut chances
-not being able to open up low block teams

All areas we can improve, however what signings provide that?

Conceeding first is about concentration and complacency
Conceding too many is more about constant injuries to the backline and the same as above
Missing too many clear cut changes is a coaching problem, unless you are replacing Nunez (which is incredibly hard without taking a big loss and there is no guarantee you get improvement)
Slot's style of play might help here.

A signing isn't a magic bullet which resolves all of the above, I think it's hard to improve significantly on any 1st team player and our depth is as good as it's ever been.

I imagine it's exactly as hughes said, we're evaluating the squad, seeing who is stepping up or surplus to requirements and we'll move in August. Every other gain is going to be done off the field i.e. injury prevention and new tactics.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7257 on: Today at 01:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:21:28 pm
Klopps an idiot then I guess by your logic?  his preference was to have a full pre season to integrate the new signings into the squad fully

Last summer it was, we backed out of Bellingham because itd drag on all summer and we want to get players in early. These things are never straightforward and we absolutely need to bring in the right players. But its also definitely good to get players in early AND Im not sure out needs are that obtuse. Its been clear where the gaps are for ages.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:55 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7258 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
There's no way missing too many clear cut chances is a coaching problem!? That's a mad shout. Also don't think we really had that much of an issue of creating chances against sides who sit deep. We scored lots, won a lot, got lots of points against all sorts of sides.

Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7259 on: Today at 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:38:45 pm
There's no way missing too many clear cut chances is a coaching problem!? That's a mad shout. Also don't think we really had that much of an issue of creating chances against sides who sit deep. We scored lots, won a lot, got lots of points against all sorts of sides.

Its mostly a variance problem.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,256
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7260 on: Today at 01:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:38:45 pm
There's no way missing too many clear cut chances is a coaching problem!? That's a mad shout. Also don't think we really had that much of an issue of creating chances against sides who sit deep. We scored lots, won a lot, got lots of points against all sorts of sides.

It's a mental problem, which via coaching (one of a few ways) can be improved.

You only get concerned if you're not creating chances.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,784
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 01:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:21:28 pm
Klopps an idiot then I guess by your logic?  his preference was to have a full pre season to integrate the new signings into the squad fully

Youre stretching the already tedious point incredibly now.

Yes it would be lovely to have all new signings in before preseason starts. Better yet a few weeks earlier so they can move house, get settled, etc. However only fantasists think this will always happen, and only completely deluded people will think it can happen off the back of two summer international tournaments and a new manager coming in.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,229
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7262 on: Today at 01:59:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:41:37 pm
Youre stretching the already tedious point incredibly now.

Yes it would be lovely to have all new signings in before preseason starts. Better yet a few weeks earlier so they can move house, get settled, etc. However only fantasists think this will always happen, and only completely deluded people will think it can happen off the back of two summer international tournaments and a new manager coming in.

the circumstances this summer are certainly more challenging than in previous summers granted but whether its the amount we are spending nett compared to our rivals which has now been proven beyond a shadow of doubt to be significantly less, or the timing of the deals this summer, the club seems
to be happy coasting along in neutral year after year
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,229
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 02:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:32:04 pm
All areas we can improve, however what signings provide that?

Conceeding first is about concentration and complacency
Conceding too many is more about constant injuries to the backline and the same as above
Missing too many clear cut changes is a coaching problem, unless you are replacing Nunez (which is incredibly hard without taking a big loss and there is no guarantee you get improvement)
Slot's style of play might help here.

A signing isn't a magic bullet which resolves all of the above, I think it's hard to improve significantly on any 1st team player and our depth is as good as it's ever been.

I imagine it's exactly as hughes said, we're evaluating the squad, seeing who is stepping up or surplus to requirements and we'll move in August. Every other gain is going to be done off the field i.e. injury prevention and new tactics.

so i disagree because a world class defensive midfielder like Rodri would definitely improve us (even if we made no other tactical changes from last season we would concede less) add a top class centre back and a clinical finisher upfront and I think alot of the concerns would be addressed

injury prevention and tactics dont make average players world class, there is definitely improvement to be had in terms of player availability for the likes of Konate especially and tactical changes but its a combination of both, we dont have the personnel


Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,864
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7264 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:49:01 pm
Havent even seen us linked with anyone. Which is quite unusual.

I don't mind us not rushing. The concern is when we're indecisive or slow we end up either not doing business or pissing about looking for loans on deadline day.

When we have good windoes/make good signings we're usually quick off the mark (I.e. Mac last summer). Wait and see rarely works out. But the most important signings we could make right now are new contracts anyway.

Get Virg and Trent signed up and a Matip replacement and anything beyond that is a bonus. We don't need 4 or 5 new players.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7265 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm »
I don't think we are coasting along in neutral year after year. That undersells what we do. We compete at the top end of football, having won the lot under Klopp, and were it not for cheats, we would have won a lot more.

Depending on who our rivals would be listed as, they are either financial cheats, or happier than FSG to pile on the debt through signing players. 

I think we are a well run club and I am looking forward to what this next chapter will bring.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7266 on: Today at 02:21:23 pm »
its better wait for some signings that will improve that go for avaerage players like Summerville or Bakayoko because fans want a shiny new two.

Only really Yoro looks like a potential starter for any of our rivals
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7267 on: Today at 02:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:21:14 pm
I know. But I didnt ask that. Just asking would people sell Darwin if we got our money back?

I wouldnt.
I would.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7268 on: Today at 02:30:23 pm »
I mean, calling it coasting is pretty harsh considering the club spent about £150m  on transfers last season (about £100m net).

Also, no one else bar United appear to bu buying at the minute (and United's buys hardly fill you with fear, an 18 year old CB, a mediocre striker from Bologna etc.).

As mentioned already, Euros is just over so players will be on holidays. Business will pick up end of July, beginning of August.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7269 on: Today at 02:47:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:21:23 pm
its better wait for some signings that will improve that go for avaerage players like Summerville  or Bakayoko because fans want a shiny new two.

Only really Yoro looks like a potential starter for any of our rivals

So if you can't get the players you want or are out bid by rivals. You sit still well rivals get better. There is a reason Arsenal have improved they are spending big money on better players. Chelsea is the example thrown back in reply usually but they are more not spending as wisely,  though Palmer looks a good buy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 