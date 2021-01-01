-conceding first too often
-conceding too many overall
-missing too many clear cut chances
-not being able to open up low block teams
All areas we can improve, however what signings provide that?
Conceeding first is about concentration and complacency
Conceding too many is more about constant injuries to the backline and the same as above
Missing too many clear cut changes is a coaching problem, unless you are replacing Nunez (which is incredibly hard without taking a big loss and there is no guarantee you get improvement)
Slot's style of play might help here.
A signing isn't a magic bullet which resolves all of the above, I think it's hard to improve significantly on any 1st team player and our depth is as good as it's ever been.
I imagine it's exactly as hughes said, we're evaluating the squad, seeing who is stepping up or surplus to requirements and we'll move in August. Every other gain is going to be done off the field i.e. injury prevention and new tactics.