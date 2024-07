Sure it's been said before, but it's not unreasonable that Slot needs a little time to assess the squad before giving his input on potential targets.



I'm often impatient for signings, but in this case it's perfectly understandable...and I suspect there's a lot going on behind the scenes.



It is because the entire rationale for having a sporting director is so they can identify weaknesses in the squad and act accordingly. We all know the problem positions in the squad and if the sporting director doesnít thatís a big worry. Iím not sure what Slot needs to assess for people at the club to realise we need a Salah back up, or a CB.DM is the one position where I can agree with being a bit lax because Bajcetic is back and with Endo we put in a title challenge so I can understand not acting quickly there (even though I think we need to buy a better DM) but not for other areas.