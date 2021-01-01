Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
176
177
178
179
180
[
181
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in? (Read 321513 times)
Too early for flapjacks?
It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,410
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
«
Reply #7200 on:
Today
at 01:32:25 am »
Feels like Inácio is the new Defoe. We'll get linked to him every window by the rumour mill but he'll never be an actual target.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
176
177
178
179
180
[
181
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.42]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2