« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 319057 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,753
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:00:56 pm
I'd give VVD a 3 year deal (2 year extension)  He's the toughest to replace. There's the hope he could do a Thiago Silva, longevity wise as a CB, but he should at least have a good couple of years in him.

Salah a bit different as forwards tend to drop off once the legs go.

I'd add a year with an option for a 3rd personally. I'd prob offer Salah the same. That option gives us an out if they really drop off, or the ability to add some value if we wish to move them on.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 05:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:00:56 pm
I'd give VVD a 3 year deal (2 year extension)  He's the toughest to replace. There's the hope he could do a Thiago Silva, longevity wise as a CB, but he should at least have a good couple of years in him.

Salah a bit different as forwards tend to drop off once the legs go.
We still have to be looking to replace both of them. The advantage of extensions is that it puts us under less pressure to find a readymade replacement. It can be more organic by buying a youngish player and rotating him for a few years.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 05:17:57 pm »
Think VVD will stay and Trent and Salah will go next summer. Think Madrid have done what they usually do to unsettle players
« Last Edit: Today at 05:22:13 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:00:56 pm
I'd give VVD a 3 year deal (2 year extension)  He's the toughest to replace. There's the hope he could do a Thiago Silva, longevity wise as a CB, but he should at least have a good couple of years in him.

Salah a bit different as forwards tend to drop off once the legs go.

That's what I'd do to with Virgil. I know there's no guarantees with any player but I think he can go on myself for a few more years at a really good level.

I'd try and give Salah at least one more year too, on top of what he has. That way if he underwhelms next season they can move him on and someone has to stump up for him. It seems to me most are keen to lose Salah if any, fair enough but I think he's another one who will still have a great output a few years down the line.

Hope Trent signs too. There should be no reason why we can't get all three of them signed on new deals while not strengthening in a couple of positions to help us compete. If we can't do the latter part we won't do the former part, all three will get off and I'd not blame any of them.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 05:43:52 pm »
What's the latest on Andre? Anyone flight tracking?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,753
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:43:52 pm
What's the latest on Andre? Anyone flight tracking?

Peter?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:43:52 pm
What's the latest on Andre? Anyone flight tracking?
He's currently fleeming  a movie of his life story co starring Will Smith as Bubbler Ranx. Kate Winslett to play Katie Price who said its her most challenging role yet. Dwight Yorke is played by Marlon Wayans.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 05:57:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:17:57 pm
Think VVD will stay and Trent and Salah will go next summer. Think Madrid have done what they usually do to unsettle players
Trent won't want to leave for free, worst case he works in a Madrid release clause into a new contract
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,603
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7128 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:35 pm
Peter?

See I was going to say 3000, but clearly you are a way cooler than me
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 06:01:05 pm »
Mo's situation is more dicey because when he has slightly declined from the player he was when his contract was renewed.

The £350k was for the Mo Salah of 2022 and it might be seen as a lack of respect if we offer him an extension on reduced terms. FSG look for value and maintaining the existing terms goes against that.

Personally, I don't think he'll stay beyond this season. The reduction in his pace and stamina is making him play with his back to goal more which doesn't suit him and there's the question of how open the right wing is with him and Trent there which I'm interested in seeing how Slot fixes.

Like Virg, I don't see clubs of a similar standing going for him because of his cost, age and physical decline.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:26 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Hoping we get signings sorted sooner rather than later so they can get upto speed. Its bad enough when the managers been in place for years and his players know his system but with a new manager and the season starting in 4 weeks you would hope a new signing would get as much time in pre season as possible to get upto speed 
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 06:12:48 pm »
I would of thought that made sense. Arne would surely have been watching Liverpool games after he knew he had the job so would have an idea what he would like to add to the team. Hughes should be advising him. Get targets  for some preseason but the naysayers on Rawk tell us he needs to assess the whole squad first and then decide. Guess I'm too impatient
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,500
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 06:22:22 pm »
Wanting Yilmaz is the new wanting Turkylimaz


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7133 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm »
Now Calafiori and Yoro have gone and Lukeba has a 90m release clause I'm on the Hato train
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 06:27:03 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:12:48 pm
I would of thought that made sense. Arne would surely have been watching Liverpool games after he knew he had the job so would have an idea what he would like to add to the team. Hughes should be advising him. Get targets  for some preseason but the naysayers on Rawk tell us he needs to assess the whole squad first and then decide. Guess I'm too impatient
We look like we're not doing anything because we don't do our business in public. Fans need to be engaged in the transfer market so it's understandable.

If we were linked with some players in the last few weeks that we have no intention of signing like Lavia and Thuram last season, it'd give a different perception even though it doesn't really change much in terms of the actual business that we do. It's the same for the contracts. No nees so far on X so the club definitely isn't active or doing enough.

Our squad is massive and the need to sell/creat space for youngsters we want to promote are factors. For the DM and the CB positions, that goes out of the window.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:48 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 06:28:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:26:22 pm
Now Calafiori and Yoro have gone and Lukeba has a 90m release clause I'm on the Hato train

Him or Hincapie for me. Shame about Lukeba.

There was a link to Pacho few months ago, similar profile but only seen highlights.

Highlight of window remains that 15 mins when we were linked to Ederson, hed be great next to Mac.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:43:13 pm by Phineus »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7136 on: Today at 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:27:03 pm
We look like we're not doing anything because we don't do our business in public. Fans need to be engaged in the transfer market so it's understandable.

Is that really the case anymore or does the Edwards at Liverpool thing just generate this belief we do it a certain way when we have him at the club? It's been made VERY clear we were interested in Yoro so is it actually as behind the scenes as people insist?

Were we to have signed him, not one bit of that lived upto this discreet, it looks like we're not doing anything but wait till you hear about the behind the scenes action stuff.

I have no doubt it happens in some capacity and with some deals but it's reaching this great folklore level on here which I feel is greatly exaggerated

Going off your edit too, we've been linked to plenty of players so far and Lavia and Thuram clearly weren't just empty baseless links, Southampton clealry mentioned us when discussing negotiations for Lavia
« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:44 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7137 on: Today at 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:22:22 pm
Wanting Yilmaz is the new wanting Turkylimaz



STOP ADDING TURKEYS TO NAMES!!

What next Ricardo TurkeyQuaresma or Yevhen TurkeyKonoplyanka

Its like Bernard Mathews has been let out of a fucking nuthouse

Logged

Online medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,768
  • Garrincha
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 06:38:52 pm »
Have we won the transfer window yet??
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7139 on: Today at 06:40:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:35:27 pm
Is that really the case anymore or does the Edwards at Liverpool thing just generate this belief we do it a certain way when we have him at the club? It's been made VERY clear we were interested in Yoro so is it actually as behind the scenes as people insist?

Were we to have signed him, not one bit of that lived upto this discreet, it looks like we're not doing anything but wait till you hear about the behind the scenes action stuff.

I have no doubt it happens in some capacity and with some deals but it's reaching this great folklore level on here which I feel is greatly exaggerated

Going off your edit too, we've been linked to plenty of players so far and Lavia and Thuram clearly weren't just empty baseless links, Southampton clealry mentioned us when discussing negotiations for Lavia
Edwards tends to operate in a secret way. For example, the media had no clue that Slot was our preferred candidate. It's when the deal is close that we talk.

For Lavia, we were trying to negotiate a lower price which we're doing now. Unlike Edwards, the process was more public under Jorg.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7140 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm »
Quote from: medley on Today at 06:38:52 pm
Have we won the transfer window yet??

No fuck off🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7141 on: Today at 06:42:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:40:53 pm
Edwards tends to operate in a secret way.

Sounds a lot like Joey Essex
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,947
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7142 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:35:56 pm
STOP ADDING TURKEYS TO NAMES!!

What next Ricardo TurkeyQuaresma or Yevhen TurkeyKonoplyanka

Its like Bernard Mathews has been let out of a fucking nuthouse



Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,241
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7143 on: Today at 06:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:42:13 pm


Alright Hazell, calm down, next you'll be drapped in a greggs placcy bag.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7144 on: Today at 06:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:42:01 pm
Sounds a lot like Joey Essex
Yeah like on Love Island ;)
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7145 on: Today at 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:22:22 pm
Wanting Yilmaz is the new wanting Turkylimaz

 :) I've just finally given up on Arda Turan ever signing so now i'm on the Arda Guler train for the next ten-fifteen years
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7146 on: Today at 06:50:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:40:53 pm
Edwards tends to operate in a secret way. For example, the media had no clue that Slot was our preferred candidate. It's when the deal is close that we talk.

For Lavia, we were trying to negotiate a lower price which we're doing now. Unlike Edwards, the process was more public under Jorg.
I think that's the intention and sometimes it happens but it's been flipped into a superpower on RAWK that always happens... when as much as I love the way we operate, it's simply not as frequent as people like to make out. Yoro being a prime example... was the deal close? Nope and yet we all heard about it.

Intention and what we would like is one thing but this idea we do it all in secret isn't steeped in reality. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't!

On Lavia...so we were trying to negotiate a lower price for a player you just said we had no intention of signing? It can't be both, that makes no sense. Either we intended to sign him or we had no intention of doing that
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7147 on: Today at 06:56:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:50:46 pm
I think that's the intention and sometimes it happens but it's been flipped into a superpower on RAWK that always happens... when as much as I love the way we operate, it's simply not as frequent as people like to make out. Yoro being a prime example... was the deal close? Nope and yet we all heard about it.

Intention and what we would like is one thing but this idea we do it all in secret isn't steeped in reality. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't!

On Lavia, so in a few posts you've basically said we were trying to negotiate a lower price for a player we had no intention of signing?
I am referring to the public pursuit of players. Lavia was probably a bad example. Fans would prefer if there are links even though it doesn't result in us signing the players because it's more engaging and less boring and it gives the perception that we're active.

The manager pursuit is a good example because it was announced when it was close. The impression many had based on media reports was that it was going to be Amorim. It's based on his time here which has proved that he loves out-of-the-blue signings so links or a lack of them shouldn't be taken as gospel or an indicator that we're not doing anything.

All it takes is a laconic tweet from Paul Joyce.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:49 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7148 on: Today at 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:49:05 pm
:) I've just finally given up on Arda Turan ever signing so now i'm on the Arda Guler train for the next ten-fifteen years
[/quote

Yeah I'm with you on Guler or the left back can't remember his name
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7149 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:56:44 pm
I am referring to the public pursuit of players. Lavia was probably a bad example. Fans would prefer if there are links even though it doesn't result in us signing the players because it's more engaging and less boring and it gives the perception that we're active.

The manager pursuit is a good example because it was announced when it was close. It's based on his time here which has proved that he loves out-of-the-blue signings.

Maybe just a difference of opinion but personally I just think you're overlooking the sheer amount of links there have actually been...

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 27, 2024, 07:01:21 pm
All those ive seen us linked to

Summerville
Sesko
Koopmeiners
Ederson
Bakayoko
Yoro
Pancho
Simons
Ait Nouri
Andre
Frimpong
Bijlow
Geertruida
Wieffer
Kokcu
Ugarte
Varela


Who would make for an ideal realistic summer?

That was obviously almost 2 months ago now.

Add to that...
Kubo
Inacio
Yilmaz
Eze

I could go on and on but you get the point. Kind of dispels the idea people are just kicking up a fuss because there's barely any links of any sort... there's been shitloads mate
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Up
« previous next »
 