Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

I'd give VVD a 3 year deal (2 year extension)  He's the toughest to replace. There's the hope he could do a Thiago Silva, longevity wise as a CB, but he should at least have a good couple of years in him.

Salah a bit different as forwards tend to drop off once the legs go.

I'd add a year with an option for a 3rd personally. I'd prob offer Salah the same. That option gives us an out if they really drop off, or the ability to add some value if we wish to move them on.
I'd give VVD a 3 year deal (2 year extension)  He's the toughest to replace. There's the hope he could do a Thiago Silva, longevity wise as a CB, but he should at least have a good couple of years in him.

Salah a bit different as forwards tend to drop off once the legs go.
We still have to be looking to replace both of them. The advantage of extensions is that it puts us under less pressure to find a readymade replacement. It can be more organic by buying a youngish player and rotating him for a few years.
Think VVD will stay and Trent and Salah will go next summer. Think Madrid have done what they usually do to unsettle players
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

I'd give VVD a 3 year deal (2 year extension)  He's the toughest to replace. There's the hope he could do a Thiago Silva, longevity wise as a CB, but he should at least have a good couple of years in him.

Salah a bit different as forwards tend to drop off once the legs go.

That's what I'd do to with Virgil. I know there's no guarantees with any player but I think he can go on myself for a few more years at a really good level.

I'd try and give Salah at least one more year too, on top of what he has. That way if he underwhelms next season they can move him on and someone has to stump up for him. It seems to me most are keen to lose Salah if any, fair enough but I think he's another one who will still have a great output a few years down the line.

Hope Trent signs too. There should be no reason why we can't get all three of them signed on new deals while not strengthening in a couple of positions to help us compete. If we can't do the latter part we won't do the former part, all three will get off and I'd not blame any of them.
