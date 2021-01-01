The Inacio rumours seem to have been going on too long for them to be true if you ask me.



We are now repeatedly being linked with Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Nico Schira says we are interested, Turkish sides say 30M is already submitted.



Feels like his agent, I'm guessing Mendes, is desperate for a payday off him and working hard to keep his name out there.Who was the last good Turkish player in the Premier League or even just good player who came from the Turkish league?