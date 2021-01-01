« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 316428 times)

Offline rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 01:41:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:52:29 pm
£36m with £4m add ons
Looks a bargain
Offline elsewhere

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 01:53:33 pm »
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
The Inacio rumours seem to have been going on too long for them to be true if you ask me.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 02:05:28 pm »
We are now repeatedly being linked with Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Nico Schira says we are interested, Turkish sides say 30M is already submitted.
Online JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 02:06:39 pm »
We waited and waited but its finally upon us  transfer season is a go unleash the lfc links with everyone
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 02:11:17 pm »
Lukeba.
Ederson.
VVD, Trent & Salah extensions.

By tomorrow would be nice.
Online Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 01:54:34 pm
The Inacio rumours seem to have been going on too long for them to be true if you ask me.
Feels like his agent, I'm guessing Mendes, is desperate for a payday off him and working hard to keep his name out there.

Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:05:28 pm
We are now repeatedly being linked with Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Nico Schira says we are interested, Turkish sides say 30M is already submitted.
Who was the last good Turkish player in the Premier League or even just good player who came from the Turkish league?
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:05:28 pm
We are now repeatedly being linked with Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Nico Schira says we are interested, Turkish sides say 30M is already submitted.

Can barely score a goal in the Turkish league
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:11:17 pm
Lukeba.
Ederson.
VVD, Trent & Salah extensions.

By tomorrow would be nice.

Would be a brilliant summer. I'd actually prefer Adam Wharton but Ederson would be good.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,950
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:11:26 pm
Feels like his agent, I'm guessing Mendes, is desperate for a payday off him and working hard to keep his name out there.
Who was the last good Turkish player in the Premier League or even just good player who came from the Turkish league?
Tuncay Sanlı, Tugay Kerimoğlu
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 02:20:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:14:26 pm
Would be a brilliant summer. I'd actually prefer Adam Wharton but Ederson would be good.

He looks good, cant see him leaving Palace until next summer though.

Great buy by them.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 02:21:33 pm »
Emre Can is techincally Turkish
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 02:22:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:05:28 pm
We are now repeatedly being linked with Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Nico Schira says we are interested, Turkish sides say 30M is already submitted.
Hello my name is Dr Malcolm Crowe. You might have seen me in fleems such as the sixth Sense where no one can apparently fucking see me, cos Im a ghost. Like on here . Fuck my life. Shower of bastards

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:23:24 am
Whos this Yilmaz lad were linked with? Saw a couple of Twitter links. Including Top Lfc Defo News. So must be close to being done

 He Any good?


;D
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 02:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:20:59 pm
He looks good, cant see him leaving Palace until next summer though.

Great buy by them.

Felt like we missed the boat not getting either Gray or Wharton this year.

Their next moves will be for megabucks.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:21:33 pm
Emre Can is techincally Turkish
Nuri Şahin too.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 02:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:20:59 pm
He looks good, cant see him leaving Palace until next summer though.

Great buy by them.

Yeah I don't think he will either.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:05:28 pm
We are now repeatedly being linked with Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Nico Schira says we are interested, Turkish sides say 30M is already submitted.

That's a new one - not been mentioned in this thread by anyone before. Interesting.

Sorry Capon.  ;D
