£36m with £4m add ons
or successful
The Inacio rumours seem to have been going on too long for them to be true if you ask me.
We are now repeatedly being linked with Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz.Nico Schira says we are interested, Turkish sides say 30M is already submitted.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Lukeba.Ederson.VVD, Trent & Salah extensions.By tomorrow would be nice.
Feels like his agent, I'm guessing Mendes, is desperate for a payday off him and working hard to keep his name out there.Who was the last good Turkish player in the Premier League or even just good player who came from the Turkish league?
Would be a brilliant summer. I'd actually prefer Adam Wharton but Ederson would be good.
Whos this Yilmaz lad were linked with? Saw a couple of Twitter links. Including Top Lfc Defo News. So must be close to being done He Any good?
He looks good, cant see him leaving Palace until next summer though. Great buy by them.
Emre Can is techincally Turkish
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]