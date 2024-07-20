« previous next »
65 mil seems a but much for him? I'm guessing the wages will be low but even still.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
We're going to pay him 15 million euros a year

:lmao

Seems legit
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm
Wasting your life watching Peak Practice?
Not for me. I like it.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm
Wasting your life watching Peak Practice?
When you could have been watching Heartbeat
Kubos production is poopy and we wont be buying him
#analysis
If Minamino was too much of a light weight for the Premier League, Kubo is a fly weight. 

There's absolutely no truth to this whatsoever or Edwards' spreadsheet is broken.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm
New Centre Back pairing

Bronny's too short to be a centre back for us. Not that it matters in his other job, but I'd like to think our standards are higher than the Lakers'.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm
Kubos production is poopy and we wont be buying him
#analysis

Says the nerd that hasn't seen his triple meg goal.
#youtubescout

Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:20:28 am
If Minamino was too much of a light weight for the Premier League, Kubo is a fly flea weight. 

Same.
"It is more fun to talk to someone who doesnt use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like "what about lunch"."

W.T. Pooh
Kubo was supposed to be the next big thing when he signed for Madrid but don't think he's really done much since then. Still young though and can improve a lot.
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 06:01:17 pm
Agree. Think all our 8s are outstanding, with the only question mark being Gravenverch (and that's more down to his attitude/work rate than talent)

Mac and Jones I'd have as our first choice 8s, with it being very close between Jones and early season Dom. Harvey as first sub. If we get the other position right just behind them, allowing them to play high and not having to babysit the 6, think we will see the best of all of them.

Jones up to Christmas was our best midfielder, as he had been when he came into the shambles around February (best player for England under 21 in the summer too). Think back to the panic when he got injured at Brentford, he was that important. When he came back after injury it didnt click back into gear for him as we expected. Same applied to Jota.

Our ambition shouldn't be having good enough players, it should be having the best midfield in the world like we did with Rafa and Klopp. We already have a top deep playmaker in Mac. We lack a top defensive midfielder. For the third position we have Grav and Harvey who maybe will become top players but that's for the future.
Linked to Dean Huijsen from Juventus. Tutto sport is the source apparently.
Kubo is the star for the Japanese national team, hes basically the poster boy for the Samurai Blue, hes plastered all over the national team product when you go to their shops. But I think hes not exactly the most impactful player to be honest. Endo is a lot more important to that team for example, and its not even close. Even in terms of their midfield/attack positions, he is nowhere near their most productive player, ironically Minamino is the current goalscoring leader for Japan by a country mile. I think hes still playing off he fact that RM recruited him when we was a kid, which at the time was a huge deal for Japanese football. But since then he really hasnt done much.

Think he will be a long shot to come here.
