Kubo is the star for the Japanese national team, hes basically the poster boy for the Samurai Blue, hes plastered all over the national team product when you go to their shops. But I think hes not exactly the most impactful player to be honest. Endo is a lot more important to that team for example, and its not even close. Even in terms of their midfield/attack positions, he is nowhere near their most productive player, ironically Minamino is the current goalscoring leader for Japan by a country mile. I think hes still playing off he fact that RM recruited him when we was a kid, which at the time was a huge deal for Japanese football. But since then he really hasnt done much.
Think he will be a long shot to come here.