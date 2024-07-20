Kubo is the star for the Japanese national team, hes basically the poster boy for the Samurai Blue, hes plastered all over the national team product when you go to their shops. But I think hes not exactly the most impactful player to be honest. Endo is a lot more important to that team for example, and its not even close. Even in terms of their midfield/attack positions, he is nowhere near their most productive player, ironically Minamino is the current goalscoring leader for Japan by a country mile. I think hes still playing off he fact that RM recruited him when we was a kid, which at the time was a huge deal for Japanese football. But since then he really hasnt done much.



Think he will be a long shot to come here.