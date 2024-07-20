Agree. Think all our 8s are outstanding, with the only question mark being Gravenverch (and that's more down to his attitude/work rate than talent)



Mac and Jones I'd have as our first choice 8s, with it being very close between Jones and early season Dom. Harvey as first sub. If we get the other position right just behind them, allowing them to play high and not having to babysit the 6, think we will see the best of all of them.



Jones up to Christmas was our best midfielder, as he had been when he came into the shambles around February (best player for England under 21 in the summer too). Think back to the panic when he got injured at Brentford, he was that important. When he came back after injury it didnt click back into gear for him as we expected. Same applied to Jota.



Our ambition shouldn't be having good enough players, it should be having the best midfield in the world like we did with Rafa and Klopp. We already have a top deep playmaker in Mac. We lack a top defensive midfielder. For the third position we have Grav and Harvey who maybe will become top players but that's for the future.