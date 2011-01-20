Thats a bit daft. Szoboszlai could easily end up surpassing Henderson, Gravenberch and Jones could easily surpass Gini. The teams got bags of potential in most areas, we just need another van Dijk and another Fabinho aged 23-25 to elevate them and add the balance thats pivotal.



Agree. Think all our 8s are outstanding, with the only question mark being Gravenverch (and that's more down to his attitude/work rate than talent)Mac and Jones I'd have as our first choice 8s, with it being very close between Jones and early season Dom. Harvey as first sub. If we get the other position right just behind them, allowing them to play high and not having to babysit the 6, think we will see the best of all of them.Jones up to Christmas was our best midfielder, as he had been when he came into the shambles around February (best player for England under 21 in the summer too). Think back to the panic when he got injured at Brentford, he was that important. When he came back after injury it didnt click back into gear for him as we expected. Same applied to Jota.