Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6880 on: Today at 02:51:30 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:08:34 pm
According to Twitter weve enquired about Ruben Neves.
I think hes our go to enquiry when in doubt
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6881 on: Today at 02:52:45 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:26:45 pm
You must have missed when the Van Dijk move first collapsed. That was unprecedented level of fume. Move on and sign Johnny Evans was a particular highlight.


Or Harry Maguire :lmao

being serious I dont think we will sign any of the trending/popular players but the ones we do get will be exciting
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6882 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 11:22:17 am
Cheeky £40m to Everton for Branthwaite, who says no. Maybe Arne likes him from his time at PSV.

Konate/Quansah VVD/Branthwaite would do me nicely.

Branthwaite isn't good enough to play in our system; he's a left-footed Maguire.
Offline istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6883 on: Today at 02:59:06 pm
With all the changes at the club over the summer, common sense would tell you any business would be done later in the window. We literally just appointed another coach this week, there are other aspects to being a Dof than just transfers. The new manager & coaching staff need time to analyse the squad in their entirety before making changes. It's not an excuse, it's just the situation the club finds itself because of everybody leaving.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6884 on: Today at 03:26:12 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:01:46 pm
Rodri wasn't "this" player when he first joined City, Pep molded him into what he is now so we should be looking for a player we can mold as well.

think there just could be an internal option without spending much. might be a big season for curtis or grav as they are both young and pretty early in their development.

interesting what slot plans with those two are and how they are going to fit into the system.

do still think the squad is a bit unbalanced. we might see some shocking sales and hopefully some decent incomings. would hopefully see a couple of the youth step up as well for the domestic games and maybe getting some minutes when the seniors are injured which probably will happen since more games and less rest.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6885 on: Today at 03:39:01 pm
Would rather Neves than Ugarte to be fair
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6886 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:58:28 pm
Branthwaite isn't good enough to play in our system; he's a left-footed Maguire.

Don't mention a left footed centre half on this thread, RAWK will go into a hot froth

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6887 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm
Does Jizzspunk know Peachybum?
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6888 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:37:11 pm
Who do yous think should be promoted this year (i.e playing a more prominent role in the first team?). It's not sexy but it also has a huge impact on our dealings.

Personally, I'd promote Bobby Clarke because he's quite rounded and he impressed in big games against Arsenal and Chelsea.


Think promotion is as much about opportunity as talent of the player.

Outside of Bajcetic, Quansah and Bradley, Id say Clark is, or was, closest to breaking through last season. His challenge is the number of midfielders we have. How does he get game time on a regular basis?

In terms of opportunity left back and potentially CB and 6 are positions with greatest potential. I think Beck is most likely to emerge next. Not as most talented youngster necessarily but I can see him getting game time, particularly if Tsimikas moves on. Lot will depend on how youngsters do in pre-season. Thats normally their big chance to shine.

Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6889 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1814303684492222893

Quote
Liverpool centre-backs Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio considering their options with both expected to move on. Interest in Williams from League One and clubs in Turkey, while Koumetio has options in Scotland and France.
Both need a fresh start.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6890 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm
Hopefully the Rabiot stuff on Twitter is just agent nonsense.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6891 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
New Centre Back pairing

Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6892 on: Today at 04:03:48 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:54:50 pm
Hopefully the Rabiot stuff on Twitter is just agent nonsense.

Deschamps's Kalvin Phillips.

Not the profile of player required at all.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6893 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:50:28 pm
You are my fire, my one desire

You want it that way?
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6894 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:03:48 pm
Deschamps's Kalvin Phillips.

Not the profile of player required at all.

Does the no Dickheads policy extend to people's mums?
Online skipper757

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6895 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm
Rabiot has said before that hes a Liverpool supporter.

Bring him home like Tony G.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6896 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:03:48 pm
Deschamps's Kalvin Phillips.

Not the profile of player required at all.

I actually think hes the type of player Jurgen wouldve loved in that first side. A left sided Henderson of sorts whod just do all the gluey bits that made everyone else shine. We dont need that in this team, were sound for 8s and I cant see Rabiot being effective enough as a 6.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6897 on: Today at 05:00:37 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:54:50 pm
Hopefully the Rabiot stuff on Twitter is just agent nonsense.

It has been over the last few seasons. Think its his Mam.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6898 on: Today at 05:05:48 pm
Lost to Preston, hopefully that's enough assessing now. Get some in!!
Offline G Richards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6899 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm
We have lots of midfielders, arguably too many, as some wont see much action, not to mention the young talent trying to get a look in. If there is a midfield vacancy, it would be in the defensive midfield role, and even then Slot might cover it with what he has here, though some would say thats a stretch.

Anyhow, all this is to say, wheres the vacancy for Rabiot?

Theres a sense in which you might create a vacancy if someone is clearly better, and while Rabiot is a decent player, he isnt better than what we already have, in abundance in midfield.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6900 on: Today at 05:23:13 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:05:48 pm
Lost to Preston, hopefully that's enough assessing now. Get some in!!

 ;D

Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6901 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm
SIGN ANYONE

Online whtwht

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6902 on: Today at 05:38:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:05:48 pm
Lost to Preston, hopefully that's enough assessing now. Get some in!!
;D

Seasons over before it's begun! :butt
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6903 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:17:27 pm
We have lots of midfielders, arguably too many, as some wont see much action, not to mention the young talent trying to get a look in. If there is a midfield vacancy, it would be in the defensive midfield role, and even then Slot might cover it with what he has here, though some would say thats a stretch.

Anyhow, all this is to say, wheres the vacancy for Rabiot?

Theres a sense in which you might create a vacancy if someone is clearly better, and while Rabiot is a decent player, he isnt better than what we already have, in abundance in midfield.

The current midfield won't win us the CL. It doesn't matter how many we have only Mac is a world class player.

We have to be ruthless. We wasted two seasons with Klopp because we weren't.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6904 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 04:43:49 pm
Does the no Dickheads policy extend to people's mums?
Fromola is your mum?!?!?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6905 on: Today at 05:49:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:01:58 pm
New Centre Back pairing


Is Virg standing on a box
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6906 on: Today at 05:51:40 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:40:18 pm
The current midfield won't win us the CL. It doesn't matter how many we have only Mac is a world class player.

We have to be ruthless. We wasted two seasons with Klopp because we weren't.

Thats a bit daft. Szoboszlai could easily end up surpassing Henderson, Gravenberch and Jones could easily surpass Gini. The teams got bags of potential in most areas, we just need another van Dijk and another Fabinho aged 23-25 to elevate them and add the balance thats pivotal.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6907 on: Today at 05:55:36 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:03:03 am
Oh Hazell. Please don`t use that expression. It really isn`t criminal negligence

- edit - unless of course you are taking the piss out of the hyperbole some posters use

Yeah, the last one, sorry :P
Online KC7

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6908 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:51:40 pm
Thats a bit daft. Szoboszlai could easily end up surpassing Henderson, Gravenberch and Jones could easily surpass Gini. The teams got bags of potential in most areas, we just need another van Dijk and another Fabinho aged 23-25 to elevate them and add the balance thats pivotal.

Agree. Think all our 8s are outstanding, with the only question mark being Gravenverch (and that's more down to his attitude/work rate than talent)

Mac and Jones I'd have as our first choice 8s, with it being very close between Jones and early season Dom. Harvey as first sub. If we get the other position right just behind them, allowing them to play high and not having to babysit the 6, think we will see the best of all of them.

Jones up to Christmas was our best midfielder, as he had been when he came into the shambles around February (best player for England under 21 in the summer too). Think back to the panic when he got injured at Brentford, he was that important. When he came back after injury it didnt click back into gear for him as we expected. Same applied to Jota.
Offline Sangria

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6909 on: Today at 06:16:13 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:52:43 pm

Think promotion is as much about opportunity as talent of the player.

Outside of Bajcetic, Quansah and Bradley, Id say Clark is, or was, closest to breaking through last season. His challenge is the number of midfielders we have. How does he get game time on a regular basis?

In terms of opportunity left back and potentially CB and 6 are positions with greatest potential. I think Beck is most likely to emerge next. Not as most talented youngster necessarily but I can see him getting game time, particularly if Tsimikas moves on. Lot will depend on how youngsters do in pre-season. Thats normally their big chance to shine.

With a team unit of 3 and a squad strength of 6, I'd have 5 seniors, and make up the 6th with the youngsters. Each season, weed out the weakest of the seniors, see if one of the youngsters can step up to be 5th, or get a replacement to make the 5 seniors. I'd like us to do this with the forward line, and I'd like us to do this with the midfield.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6910 on: Today at 06:18:47 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:49:53 pm
Is Virg standing on a box

Whos the other bloke?
Online The Final Third

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6911 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:18:47 pm
Whos the other bloke?

LeBron, who's four inches taller.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6912 on: Today at 06:30:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:18:47 pm
Whos the other bloke?
Lebron I think
