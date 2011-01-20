We have lots of midfielders, arguably too many, as some wont see much action, not to mention the young talent trying to get a look in. If there is a midfield vacancy, it would be in the defensive midfield role, and even then Slot might cover it with what he has here, though some would say thats a stretch.
Anyhow, all this is to say, wheres the vacancy for Rabiot?
Theres a sense in which you might create a vacancy if someone is clearly better, and while Rabiot is a decent player, he isnt better than what we already have, in abundance in midfield.