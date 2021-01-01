« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 308210 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 11:48:32 am »
If were to sign a 6 it had to be someone that can sit and screen the back 4. Ugartes full of beans but I dont think hed suit the sitting role nor is his on ball ability anywhere near good enough for what wed require. Those flashy defensive numbers he put up for Sporting are quite hollow, he had the safety blanket of 3 centre backs behind him and played primarily for a defence-first manager in Amorim. Hes such a poor fit for what we need but because of those numbers a lot of fans think he should be in our crosshairs. Not for me, not without an elite screener already at the club.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,930
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:48:32 am
If were to sign a 6 it had to be someone that can sit and screen the back 4. Ugartes full of beans but I dont think hed suit the sitting role nor is his on ball ability anywhere near good enough for what wed require. Those flashy defensive numbers he put up for Sporting are quite hollow, he had the safety blanket of 3 centre backs behind him and played primarily for a defence-first manager in Amorim. Hes such a poor fit for what we need but because of those numbers a lot of fans think he should be in our crosshairs. Not for me, not without an elite screener already at the club.

A lot of people (me included) still like Ederson of Atalanta for this role.

Should be gettable, as well....
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,131
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 11:59:04 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:56:05 am
A lot of people (me included) still like Ederson of Atalanta for this role.

Should be gettable, as well....

Watching him he looked very much a box to box midfielder. Im not convinced he is good enough for what we need in that position.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,930
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:59:04 am
Watching him he looked very much a box to box midfielder. Im not convinced he is good enough for what we need in that position.

I don't think anyone has come up with one option that they are convinced about for this role!


Apart from Tchoo Tchoo many broken hearts...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:56:05 am
A lot of people (me included) still like Ederson of Atalanta for this role.

Should be gettable, as well....

They just signed a new DM as well, Sulemana
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
The ideal no6 is Rodri. So anyone on here seen a younger version of him in the French Dutch Portuguese Spanish Italian German Brazilian Argentina leagues
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,841
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 12:07:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:05:57 pm
The ideal no6 is Rodri. So anyone on here seen a younger version of him in the French Dutch Portuguese Spanish Italian Brazilian Argentina leagues

Surely our scouts can find someone who is an improvement on what we have and of the right profile. They might not be as good as Rodri or hit all the metrics Caicedo did, but even so.

Endo was a good stopgap signing but he was never meant to play every week and Mac wasn't signed to play as a DM and nor is he one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 12:08:34 pm »
According to Twitter weve enquired about Ruben Neves.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,841
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:08:34 pm
According to Twitter weve enquired about Ruben Neves.

Isn't he more of a Thiago/Mac type player. We need to replace Fabinho.

Another slow midfielder as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm »
I actually thought Bajcetic could be  ;D. Fuck we  have him :wave

Maybe the best signing is a medicine man. If Allison Konate Virgil Jota Bajcetic stay fit I'm hugely optimistic. That's the gamble. There's a hell of alot of games to be played.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 12:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:08:34 pm
According to Twitter weve enquired about Ruben Neves.

it was a pretty short convo
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,131
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 12:16:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:02:07 pm
I don't think anyone has come up with one option that they are convinced about for this role!


Apart from Tchoo Tchoo many broken hearts...

Ive always wondered if there is a centreback who could carry out a similar role. There seems to be a lot of good centrebacks around who are good on the ball. Appreciate that its two different positions, but we were big on repurposing players under Jurgen.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 12:35:38 pm »
All this talk about what Michael Edwards is going to do regarding transfers. He will have zero input. It's going to be down to his appointment Richard Hughes, who is unproven IMO.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,841
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 12:37:02 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:02:07 pm
I don't think anyone has come up with one option that they are convinced about for this role!


Apart from Tchoo Tchoo many broken hearts...

The big target from the number bods last summer was Lavia.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 12:37:11 pm »
Who do yous think should be promoted this year (i.e playing a more prominent role in the first team?). It's not sexy but it also has a huge impact on our dealings.

Personally, I'd promote Bobby Clarke because he's quite rounded and he impressed in big games against Arsenal and Chelsea.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,716
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:35:38 pm
All this talk about what Michael Edwards is going to do regarding transfers. He will have zero input. It's going to be down to his appointment Richard Hughes, who is unproven IMO.

You really think the head of football operations for FSG won't have an input in their only football club's transfer dealings?  ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 12:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:08:34 pm
According to Twitter weve enquired about Ruben Neves.

Why would we sign Lijnders star boy when Lijnders isn't here.

He's far too similar to Macca for me.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,131
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 12:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:35:38 pm
All this talk about what Michael Edwards is going to do regarding transfers. He will have zero input. It's going to be down to his appointment Richard Hughes, who is unproven IMO.


Liverpool will always be the biggest football club in FSG's portfolio, so I would be amazed if Edwards doesnt get involved. Also the mingebags have pulled out of the Bordeaux deal so he will have fuck all else to do ;D
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,368
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6858 on: Today at 01:01:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:05:57 pm
The ideal no6 is Rodri. So anyone on here seen a younger version of him in the French Dutch Portuguese Spanish Italian German Brazilian Argentina leagues
Rodri wasn't "this" player when he first joined City, Pep molded him into what he is now so we should be looking for a player we can mold as well.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:38:08 pm
You really think the head of football operations for FSG won't have an input in their only football club's transfer dealings?  ;D ;D ;D
I'd agree with you that of course he won't have zero input. But he was clear that it wasn't the focus of his role, that that is Hughes' role. I highly doubt they hired Hughes to be a patsy, he'll be doing most if not all the work.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:01:46 pm
Rodri wasn't "this" player when he first joined City, Pep molded him into what he is now so we should be looking for a player we can mold as well.

Make sure he's a fun guy for the rest of the squad too
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,716
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:02:53 pm
I'd agree with you that of course he won't have zero input. But he was clear that it wasn't the focus of his role, that that is Hughes' role. I highly doubt they hired Hughes to be a patsy, he'll be doing most if not all the work.

He's effectively taking over the Gordon role I expect, with a little more input on the football side (given Gordon had zero experience of this).

Of course Hughes will be doing the day to day, and likely the vast amount of the work in recruitment regards, but to say Edwards will have zero input is prob pushing it.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,838
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 01:18:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:10:55 pm
He's effectively taking over the Gordon role I expect, with a little more input on the football side (given Gordon had zero experience of this).

Of course Hughes will be doing the day to day, and likely the vast amount of the work in recruitment regards, but to say Edwards will have zero input is prob pushing it.
yeah exactly. and you'd probably imagine that Edwards must have some kind of directorial oversight, playing a part in setting the direction he wants Hughes to follow.
Logged

Offline TeddyMc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:35:38 pm
All this talk about what Michael Edwards is going to do regarding transfers. He will have zero input. It's going to be down to his appointment Richard Hughes, who is unproven IMO.

His input was hiring Richard Hughees and rehiring Julian Ward so I'd say it's a pretty big input.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,077
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 01:22:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:10:55 pm
He's effectively taking over the Gordon role I expect, with a little more input on the football side (given Gordon had zero experience of this).

Of course Hughes will be doing the day to day, and likely the vast amount of the work in recruitment regards, but to say Edwards will have zero input is prob pushing it.

The problem with that though is what happens when Liverpool and whatever team we buy ends up in the same competition. If Edwards is effectively running all the teams within the MCO then there are going to be problems with conflicts of interest.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,077
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 01:23:30 pm »
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 01:22:09 pm
His input was hiring Richard Hughees and rehiring Julian Ward so I'd say it's a pretty big input.

Ward doesn't work for Liverpool.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:01:46 pm
Rodri wasn't "this" player when he first joined City, Pep molded him into what he is now so we should be looking for a player we can mold as well.

But Rodgri was bought for £62m 2019 and had already played for Spain,  I do get your point he became world class afterwards.  Same with Virgl Mo Mane etc.  With data driven recruitment  top clubs have now that market is very competitive. We lost our lead in that area which naturally happens, people notice and catch up. Sure Leny at £52m plus at 18 is crazy.  We need to own a club in South America and possibly  North Africa too. Get them earlier.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:35 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,716
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:53 pm
The problem with that though is what happens when Liverpool and whatever team we buy ends up in the same competition. If Edwards is effectively running all the teams within the MCO then there are going to be problems with conflicts of interest.

He's not running them though, he has people doing the day to day. Gordon's role was clearly not a full time one for us (he had other stuff within FSG he apparently did) so should be more than enough time in the day for Edwards.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:23:30 pm
Ward doesn't work for Liverpool.

Exactly, neither does Edwards, both FSG men.

Richard Hughes is the top football exec, and he wasn't hired in order to let Edwards do his old job.

Just like King Kenny couldn't score goals when he was in the dugout, hopefully Hughes is another Rushie or Aldo rather than a Speedie or Rosenthal.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm »
I don't think we'll have any concrete ideas of Edwards' level of involvement but all the interviews from Slot so far has been about having conversations with Hughes.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:58 pm by Sonofthewind »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:01:46 pm
Rodri wasn't "this" player when he first joined City, Pep molded him into what he is now so we should be looking for a player we can mold as well.

Watched him play at Villareal quite a bit when we were briefly linked at the time,looked very much a deep lying playmaker or the quarterback type then.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,469
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 01:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:08:34 pm
According to Twitter weve enquired about Ruben Neves.
Another Mendes client :D This fucker rakes it in every summer getting his players moves by starting rumours on social media.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 01:53:18 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 11:22:17 am
Cheeky £40m to Everton for Branthwaite, who says no. Maybe Arne likes him from his time at PSV.

Konate/Quansah VVD/Branthwaite would do me nicely.
Everton and Liverpool.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6873 on: Today at 01:54:57 pm »
From the little I have seen of Ugarte, he is not what we need. Sounds like he is going to United anyways.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 