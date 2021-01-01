« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
I'm expecting another meltdown here...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:35:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
Willie Poncho? ;D

The lad from rainy Colombia  ;)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:06:27 pm
Generally having a discussion here. Not trying to argue.

I was completely done with this little side chat with you and whateverhisnameis, then you post this.
Why do people on the internet do this? I've never whinged (I've been really constructive in my language on purpose) and I've never said that I have been the victim of crappy behaviour. Certainly never said that that had come from you. None of this was in any way about behaviour towards me.

I can definitely be an obstinate dick at times but I am always mistified why people just make things up.
this is getting kind of odd! i only made a minor joke about the ability to find an argument in here, giving an example of you three guys who seemed in agreement (not trying to argue either).

then when you couldn't let that joke go you reply like this pretending you 'were done with this' ,despite your replies. And that it's only 'other people on the internet' - but not you - that would get involved (when that's what you did at the start). Then you end by complaining about 'why people just make things up', after just making up something about the contents of the post you replied to.

It feels uncannily like you're trying to give me a seminar on 'what is projection'!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
I'm expecting another meltdown here...

Over Ugarte? People need to give their heads a wobble if they lose their shit over him. Hes average. United will sign anyone after a bad season its their modus operandi. Can anyone genuinely say what their plan is here? Another mish mash of signings with a bag of shite clinging on in the dugout.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm
Over ANYTHING and EVREYTHING!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
I think our targets have probably been on international duty. I hope we are in for Adam Wharton.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.
he tackles very well and makes interceptions. the rest, i'm not so sure personally. but he does at least those one/two things at a level better than most of his peers
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.

He's basically a younger Amrabat.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:09:35 am
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.
He'll fit in well there then.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:13:44 am
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.

He tackles well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:16:32 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Over Ugarte? People need to give their heads a wobble if they lose their shit over him. Hes average. United will sign anyone after a bad season its their modus operandi. Can anyone genuinely say what their plan is here? Another mish mash of signings with a bag of shite clinging on in the dugout.
Plan looks like to sign younger players. Huge money but that looks like their plan.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:22:22 am
Just on Delaney. He seems a good journo from a morals perspective. He's sometimes on a podcast I listen to and annoys me a bit but I think it's pretty clear he gets no info regarding transfers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:54:47 am
Ugarte is not a good player
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:03:24 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:16:32 am
Plan looks like to sign younger players. Huge money but that looks like their plan.

Two signings with massive potential. And part of the defensive spine too.

They are signings that had we made we'd have been very excited about. We remain a soft touch defensively and a Ugarte in the 6 would have been quite an upgrade.

The issue with United though is they are missing the most important signing in a good coach, so this will restrict players reaching their potential as has been the case with many players at United post Fergie. Had Jurgen taken over Disneyland after Fergie, chances are a sizable chunk of the players they brought in since then would have been a success. Players in a good team under a good coach obviously look very different than say one in a Moyes led outfit. Of course they have bought alot of garbage (yard dog Fellaini top of the pile for me for ensuring they had to play direct and bypass midfield when he was on the field).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:06:21 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:53:42 pm
Not one single proper link to a player

Its back to the good old days 

Edwards, Hughes and Slot must be pissing themselves laughing at the meltdown of the bitching and moaning drama queens ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:15:14 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
he tackles very well and makes interceptions. the rest, i'm not so sure personally. but he does at least those one/two things at a level better than most of his peers

Also, he has just turned 23 (younger than our Curtis). I don't think that we need him over Endo, but if the transfer fee and the wages are right, he would be a valuable addition ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:15:25 am
Give us some names! We're starving here.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:18:06 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:15:25 am
Give us some names! We're starving here.

Mastik Bostik.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:20:56 am
Lukeba
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:42:37 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:59:21 pm
Obviously, there was no internet in them old days.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:52:28 am
Ugarte looked an amazing signing to me last season... it was off YouTube and stats but I'd have been delighted at the time so I can see why the mancs are happy.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:45:11 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:15:25 am
Give us some names! We're starving here.

Whispers of young Harrison Reed
