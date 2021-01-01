« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 304118 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,070
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm »
I'm expecting another meltdown here...
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 10:35:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
Willie Poncho? ;D

The lad from rainy Colombia  ;)
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,826
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:06:27 pm
Generally having a discussion here. Not trying to argue.

I was completely done with this little side chat with you and whateverhisnameis, then you post this.
Why do people on the internet do this? I've never whinged (I've been really constructive in my language on purpose) and I've never said that I have been the victim of crappy behaviour. Certainly never said that that had come from you. None of this was in any way about behaviour towards me.

I can definitely be an obstinate dick at times but I am always mistified why people just make things up.
this is getting kind of odd! i only made a minor joke about the ability to find an argument in here, giving an example of you three guys who seemed in agreement (not trying to argue either).

then when you couldn't let that joke go you reply like this pretending you 'were done with this' ,despite your replies. And that it's only 'other people on the internet' - but not you - that would get involved (when that's what you did at the start). Then you end by complaining about 'why people just make things up', after just making up something about the contents of the post you replied to.

It feels uncannily like you're trying to give me a seminar on 'what is projection'!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
I'm expecting another meltdown here...

Over Ugarte? People need to give their heads a wobble if they lose their shit over him. Hes average. United will sign anyone after a bad season its their modus operandi. Can anyone genuinely say what their plan is here? Another mish mash of signings with a bag of shite clinging on in the dugout.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,070
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm »
Over ANYTHING and EVREYTHING!
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6765 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
I think our targets have probably been on international duty. I hope we are in for Adam Wharton.
Logged
@paulair

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6766 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm »
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,826
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6767 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.
he tackles very well and makes interceptions. the rest, i'm not so sure personally. but he does at least those one/two things at a level better than most of his peers
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6768 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.

He's basically a younger Amrabat.
Logged

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 12:09:35 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.
He'll fit in well there then.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 12:13:44 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Ugarte is the definition of a nothing player. He does nothing well.

He tackles well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 