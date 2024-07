A fit and firing Joe (which he looks like he is again) is definitely good enough to be one of the cb quartet. And maybe Slot is willing to give Sepp a chance at cb. Personally, I would like to see Ait-Nouri come in to push Robbo, but Slot might be happy with Kostas. Nobody (apart from Klopp & Co) saw Quansah as a genuine option at the start of last season. There are so many variables in his first pre-season for all the fringe players.