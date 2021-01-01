« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 297534 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 10:18:52 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:07:27 am
You say this, but you said Sepp had no future and would be gone, like it was a fact, not an opinion and are now getting annoyed at HIM for how he posts?

I'm not one to defend Mac, but dude, seriously?

I think sticking imo at the end of a sentence makes it pretty transparent hes stating his opinion, no?

Not everybody rates Sepp, me included, and there seems to be this idea that if you dont rate him you havent watched him. I have watched him and I dont believe hes talented or ready enough to be a regular at our level. The clubs interested in him are his current level: the top end of the Dutch league, the middle/bottom end of the Bundesliga, hes valued at £20m and most clubs value him at around half of that. Theres nothing wrong in believing what your eyes and mind tell you that hes a little short of beating the likes of Konate, Quansah and van Dijk to a starting place. He wants to play regularly as is his right, hes at that stage in his development where consistent minutes are pivotal, I find it hard to believe hell get them here or at any other club on our level.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:18:52 am
I think sticking imo at the end of a sentence makes it pretty transparent hes stating his opinion, no?

Not everybody rates Sepp, me included, and there seems to be this idea that if you dont rate him you havent watched him. I have watched him and I dont believe hes talented or ready enough to be a regular at our level. The clubs interested in him are his current level: the top end of the Dutch league, the middle/bottom end of the Bundesliga, hes valued at £20m and most clubs value him at around half of that. Theres nothing wrong in believing what your eyes and mind tell you that hes a little short of beating the likes of Konate, Quansah and van Dijk to a starting place. He wants to play regularly as is his right, hes at that stage in his development where consistent minutes are pivotal, I find it hard to believe hell get them here or at any other club on our level.

This would be the common sense answer. Teams value him at £10m-£15m. Us £20m

PSV and Mainz are the main clubs after him. If we was a good as some say he'd have big clubs after him as such a modest fee and wages.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 10:25:40 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:07:27 am
You say this, but you said Sepp had no future and would be gone, like it was a fact, not an opinion and are now getting annoyed at HIM for how he posts?

I'm not one to defend Mac, but dude, seriously?

Read my initial post again  ::)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:18:52 am
I think sticking imo at the end of a sentence makes it pretty transparent hes stating his opinion, no?

Not everybody rates Sepp, me included, and there seems to be this idea that if you dont rate him you havent watched him. I have watched him and I dont believe hes talented or ready enough to be a regular at our level. The clubs interested in him are his current level: the top end of the Dutch league, the middle/bottom end of the Bundesliga, hes valued at £20m and most clubs value him at around half of that. Theres nothing wrong in believing what your eyes and mind tell you that hes a little short of beating the likes of Konate, Quansah and van Dijk to a starting place. He wants to play regularly as is his right, hes at that stage in his development where consistent minutes are pivotal, I find it hard to believe hell get them here or at any other club on our level.

Thank you  :thumbup

I also completely agree with the rest of your post.
