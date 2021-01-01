You say this, but you said Sepp had no future and would be gone, like it was a fact, not an opinion and are now getting annoyed at HIM for how he posts?



I'm not one to defend Mac, but dude, seriously?



I think sticking imo at the end of a sentence makes it pretty transparent hes stating his opinion, no?Not everybody rates Sepp, me included, and there seems to be this idea that if you dont rate him you havent watched him. I have watched him and I dont believe hes talented or ready enough to be a regular at our level. The clubs interested in him are his current level: the top end of the Dutch league, the middle/bottom end of the Bundesliga, hes valued at £20m and most clubs value him at around half of that. Theres nothing wrong in believing what your eyes and mind tell you that hes a little short of beating the likes of Konate, Quansah and van Dijk to a starting place. He wants to play regularly as is his right, hes at that stage in his development where consistent minutes are pivotal, I find it hard to believe hell get them here or at any other club on our level.