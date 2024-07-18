The amount of cryarsing here over a kid who may or may not be any good. Looks like United overpaying like fuck for someone yet again.



Is the correct answer.He looks a great player in the making no doubt, but there are also huge risks with any 18-year-old that you have to factor in when spending huge amounts of money. Ligue 1 gets vilified constantly for being so weak that it holds PSG back from winning in Europe. Ok, so doesn't that also mean that a player in that league hasn't really been doing it at the highest level? Who's to say he can cut it in the most physical league in Europe? Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't. These are all risks that you need to factor in when deciding to spunk 50m + pounds on an 18-year-old and wages that are above what many of our current players are on.Altletico Madrid practically staked their entire future on one youngster in Joao Felix, whom many considered the greatest attacking talent to come out of Portugal since Ronaldo. How's that turned out for them? At the time his numbers playing for Benfica's youth setup and then senior side were off the charts good, yet it guaranteed nothing and has set Atletico back years.