I really don't understand the need for a CB myself. It's difficult for us a club to over load with quality in all position. In centre half I personally think the 4 we have are excellent. We were linked with some last year but I dont think anyone (except Kloppo) foreseen how good Quansah would be.

Unless the plan is to improve on what we have in the first 11, and in that case no one I've heard on here would do that. Yeah I know injuries and form play a part, but we have to take a punt on that a little.

We'll soon find out who Slot wants, but I think a real class holding mid would make a massive difference.



Really? Im probably most anxious about central defence, Ive given up worrying about a 6 as theres no way we sign one but I was convinced wed learned from our mistakes in 20/21 and would go in well stocked.For me, we have Virgil and Ibou who cant/shouldnt be playing 3 games a week next season. Virgil with his age, Ibou with his fitness concerns. I love Quansah but hes still developing, I wouldnt be shocked if he stuttered slightly in spells as thats the nature of young centre halves developing. Im not a major fan of Gomez, I think hes a solid utility option in the back line but Id be really concerned if he was having to start 20-30+ games as a central defender, hes prone to having really poor days and compounds mistakes when he has off days. Cup games, dead rubbers in Europe, the odd home game against relegation fodder, hes sound, but he worries me more than anyone else in the squad in big games.For me its imperative we do one more, it should ease the burden on Virgil, Ibou abd Quansah and avoid us relying on a player whos no more than a back up imo.