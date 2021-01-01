I really don't understand the need for a CB myself. It's difficult for us a club to over load with quality in all position. In centre half I personally think the 4 we have are excellent. We were linked with some last year but I dont think anyone (except Kloppo) foreseen how good Quansah would be.
Unless the plan is to improve on what we have in the first 11, and in that case no one I've heard on here would do that. Yeah I know injuries and form play a part, but we have to take a punt on that a little.
We'll soon find out who Slot wants, but I think a real class holding mid would make a massive difference.
Really? Im probably most anxious about central defence, Ive given up worrying about a 6 as theres no way we sign one but I was convinced wed learned from our mistakes in 20/21 and would go in well stocked.
For me, we have Virgil and Ibou who cant/shouldnt be playing 3 games a week next season. Virgil with his age, Ibou with his fitness concerns. I love Quansah but hes still developing, I wouldnt be shocked if he stuttered slightly in spells as thats the nature of young centre halves developing. Im not a major fan of Gomez, I think hes a solid utility option in the back line but Id be really concerned if he was having to start 20-30+ games as a central defender, hes prone to having really poor days and compounds mistakes when he has off days. Cup games, dead rubbers in Europe, the odd home game against relegation fodder, hes sound, but he worries me more than anyone else in the squad in big games.
For me its imperative we do one more, it should ease the burden on Virgil, Ibou abd Quansah and avoid us relying on a player whos no more than a back up imo.