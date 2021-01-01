« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6560 on: Today at 09:26:37 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:53:49 pm
Don't disagree, but if the LB is bombing on and Trent is wandering into midfield as and when he wants, we're getting murdered on the transition.

I think the positives of a full back providing width and stretching play far outweight the positives of Trent inverting.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6561 on: Today at 09:27:53 pm
The amount of cryarsing here over a kid who may or may not be any good. Looks like United overpaying like fuck for someone yet again.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Djozer

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6562 on: Today at 09:27:59 pm
I'd hope we're looking at Diomande, he's got the lot.
MBL?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6563 on: Today at 09:32:37 pm
When I saw the amount of pages since yesterday I was hoping for a decent link. Deep down in my soul I knew what you miscreants had done.
slaphead

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6564 on: Today at 09:38:52 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:35:59 pm
What do we actually need ?

Another CB, another forward if we sell Diaz and a holding midfielder ?

I really don't understand the need for a CB myself. It's difficult for us a club to over load with quality in all position. In centre half I personally think the 4 we have are excellent. We were linked with some last year but I dont think anyone (except Kloppo) foreseen how good Quansah would be.
Unless the plan is to improve on what we have in the first 11, and in that case no one I've heard on here would do that. Yeah I know injuries and form play a part, but we have to take a punt on that a little.
We'll soon find out who Slot wants, but I think a real class holding mid would make a massive difference.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6565 on: Today at 09:58:38 pm
Olmo please
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6566 on: Today at 10:07:38 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:38:52 pm
I really don't understand the need for a CB myself. It's difficult for us a club to over load with quality in all position. In centre half I personally think the 4 we have are excellent. We were linked with some last year but I dont think anyone (except Kloppo) foreseen how good Quansah would be.
Unless the plan is to improve on what we have in the first 11, and in that case no one I've heard on here would do that. Yeah I know injuries and form play a part, but we have to take a punt on that a little.
We'll soon find out who Slot wants, but I think a real class holding mid would make a massive difference.

Really? Im probably most anxious about central defence, Ive given up worrying about a 6 as theres no way we sign one but I was convinced wed learned from our mistakes in 20/21 and would go in well stocked.

For me, we have Virgil and Ibou who cant/shouldnt be playing 3 games a week next season. Virgil with his age, Ibou with his fitness concerns. I love Quansah but hes still developing, I wouldnt be shocked if he stuttered slightly in spells as thats the nature of young centre halves developing. Im not a major fan of Gomez, I think hes a solid utility option in the back line but Id be really concerned if he was having to start 20-30+ games as a central defender, hes prone to having really poor days and compounds mistakes when he has off days. Cup games, dead rubbers in Europe, the odd home game against relegation fodder, hes sound, but he worries me more than anyone else in the squad in big games.

For me its imperative we do one more, it should ease the burden on Virgil, Ibou abd Quansah and avoid us relying on a player whos no more than a back up imo.
Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6567 on: Today at 10:09:14 pm

Clubs now just find out who we are after and offer them more wages.
