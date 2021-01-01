« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 292519 times)

Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 06:36:18 pm »
Hopefully no Yoro means VVD is signing a new deal. If he's not I think we should sign a CB this summer as clubs will know we're desperate next.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 06:40:05 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:35:34 pm
The concept of accepting that our current manager is simply going to make us worse than the last one is very odd.



I can understand the idea that Slot isnt as good as Klopp and it might take us a while before we get a formula that delivers us titles. But we would have to see a significant under performance to finish below 4th. Then there is the added question that if we come 5th, who finishes above us?
Offline kop306

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 06:41:16 pm »
edwards and hughes will have all the data on how much players are worth

more important is identifying players that definitely want to play for us

i cant see slot wasting his time with players that dont want to join

interesting that he has got an extra coach in today

Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:34:54 pm
Wheres the crescendo money Rich?

some are expecting a volcanic eruption it will probably be a disappointing dribble
Online Legs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 06:55:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:40:05 pm
I can understand the idea that Slot isnt as good as Klopp and it might take us a while before we get a formula that delivers us titles. But we would have to see a significant under performance to finish below 4th. Then there is the added question that if we come 5th, who finishes above us?

You would say City/Arsenal will defo be top 4....if we sit on our hands and do nothing we could finish 5th or lower its naive to think that cant happen.

I think we will sign players though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 07:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:55:26 pm
You would say City/Arsenal will defo be top 4....if we sit on our hands and do nothing we could finish 5th or lower its naive to think that cant happen.

I think we will sign players though.

I dont think its naive. We all think this squad is good, so if we finish 5th then either the club and the fans have overrated them or the manager has underperformed.

Those people thinking we could come 5th are still trying to rationalise it by insisting the likes of Chelsea and United finish above because they spend more. Thats a nice comfort blanket i suppose, but what if Villa and Spurs come ahead of us? I suspect they wouldnt be as forgiving.
