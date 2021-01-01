Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is undergoing a medical at Manchester United ahead of signing a five-year contract, with the option of an additional year.The 18-year-old decided on Tuesday night to join #MUFC in a transfer with a maximum valuation of 70million, which includes add-ons.Now up to 70mil, nearly £60mil + wages.
NEW: Liverpool didn't think they could justify making an 18-year-old the second most-expensive defender in their history given the personnel already at their disposal.[@IanDoyleSport]Money related again.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
It doesn't wash in terms of a transfer fee - it's the accompanying wages we can't justify. United just throw daft wages at anyone.
Yoro was always an interesting player but certainly with a limit on cost.Quansah in a harder league out performs him in the same position.
£60mil for an 18 year old with 12 months on his contract? The transfer fee is just as ridiculous.Real Madrid offered £20mil hahaha.
Very disappointing news about Yoro...seemed we were keen as mustard just a few short weeks / months ago.....might have got him if Jürgen was still at the helm....but anyway, at least the Johnny Heitinga news has softened the blow...
That's the reality. If we threw enough money at him we'd change his mind but we don't operate that way. United do and have probably asked the agent to name his price.
The French league is probably the best league to buy young players also, Konate, Saliba, Mbappe, Dembele, Tchouaméni players who are playing in that league as young teenagers rarely fail, physically its pretty close to the PL.
We're not signing an 18 year old for 175k, doesn't matter if Jesus Christ himself was the manager
