£60mil for an 18 year old with 12 months on his contract? The transfer fee is just as ridiculous.



Real Madrid offered £20mil hahaha.



It depends how highly we rate him. We've briefed about him being 'a generation talent' haven't we?The reality of the market now is Chelsea/United/PSG/Real/City pretty much buy any decent player going at that age and often for big fees.You have to suck it up with the fee sometimes IF that's the player you really want. But regardless of that it's important we have a wage structure rather than the free for all of United/Chelsea, even if that means they get the players they want.