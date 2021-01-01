« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 289068 times)

Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:28:26 pm
Rightly so.

We cant really say that before the lads even played them can we? anyway its not for us so lets move on
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:55:28 pm
We pay £150k a week to Gravenberch

Dutch international, played for two top clubs, much more experienced, was likely on a similar wage at previous club (i.e wasn't going to take a wage cut to come here). People really need to stop this comparison now, it's total bollocks.
Online Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 02:12:53 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:06:16 pm
Man, I hate the term generational talent. Even worse than world class.  It would suggest a player so talented you wouldn't see someone as good as them for another 20 to 30 years. Which sounds like fantastical bullshit to me.

I think in football a generation lasts like a year or so,max.
Online G Richards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 02:15:30 pm »
Given the way the fee ended up - an initial 62M + £175k per week reported, Im fine that we swerved it. The ramifications across our squad, had we paid that much for a relatively unproven 18 year old, would have hindered us.

Im sure we will make some moves this summer, in and out, and as Hughes said, we should expect the market to be most active as we move into late July and August. We have a great squad and I am chilled. There are a couple of spots to improve, but doing the right business is at least as much down to the deals you dont do, as the ones you do.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 02:17:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:49 pm
Think Trent is going to want around £300k or more anyway.

No doubt but if I was Trent and we give 175k to an 18 year old while Trent has completed club football in terms of trophies Id want at least double that if not more.

If anyone thinks thats not how it works youre kidding yourself.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 02:17:56 pm »
Some of you should not be on the internet.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 02:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:17:56 pm
Some of you should not be on the internet.

Their parents really should have some sort of child lock on their wifi.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 02:19:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:49 pm
Think Trent is going to want around £300k or more anyway.

He will, especially considering he holds all the power with 10 months to go. Madrid probably already informed his agent what they roughly would pay him
Online Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 02:19:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:15:37 pm
we have to focus on the here and now and he wasnt going to determine whether we can win the league.

The biggest factors determining the success of next season will be how the manager adapts and how the current squad performs.

I think new players is a factor but significantly less than those other 2 aspects.

I actually think the biggest impact will be from likes of Konate, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz. Can the players in that 22-27 age bracket step up, stay fit and perform at a high level consistently. If 3 or 4 of them make that next step then thatll be huge for next seasons prospects.


New signings this summer is about depth, rebalance of skillsets and future planning. Not sure we buy anyone who is a nailed on starter since well want to create room for the vast numbers of promising but not yet fully established players we have. Risk:reward is massive with a high ceiling but potentially low-ish floor. Big big season for this current squad but one where we just need to see if it can make the leap. If not, itll be end of LFC career for a fair few.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:07:35 pm
We need to be adding season pros to the team.

You mean seasoned? Maybe some chilli flakes?
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Weve never been in for the supreme talents anyways, going all the way back to Ferdinand, thats been Uniteds modus operandi even in better times so surprise there, once a player gets a level of fame and reputation you should know we have no chance of signing them at that point, just like with Bellingham.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 02:25:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:49 pm
Think Trent is going to want around £300k or more anyway.

We shouldn't pay it *runs*
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:24:39 pm
Weve never been in for the supreme talents anyways, going all the way back to Ferdinand, thats been Uniteds modus operandi even in better times so surprise there, once a player gets a level of fame and reputation you should know we have no chance of signing them at that point, just like with Bellingham.

Yoro isnt as proven as Bellingham.

Despite even me thinking his the best CB prospect at his age the club cant justify that outlay and Im okay with that.
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 02:26:29 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:17:21 pm
No doubt but if I was Trent and we give 175k to an 18 year old while Trent has completed club football in terms of trophies Id want at least double that if not more.

If anyone thinks thats not how it works youre kidding yourself.

This completed club football comment always makes me laugh, especially for a big club like ours. Hes won 1 CL and a league title, great but hardly Phil Thompson.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 02:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:26:29 pm
This completed club football comment always makes me laugh, especially for a big club like ours. Hes won 1 CL and a league title, great but hardly Phil Thompson.

In an era of club football dominated by oil countries cheating to spend as they please, and us being in a league with the worst of them, I don't think 1 CL and 1 PL title is all that bad for a 25yr old player.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 02:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:26:29 pm
This completed club football comment always makes me laugh, especially for a big club like ours. Hes won 1 CL and a league title, great but hardly Phil Thompson.

My point is that Trent has won everything for us and been apart of it.

If you give an 18 year old 175k especially when the club has a president on being modest with how they give youngsters contracts. Its not the same as a youth player signing their first pro contract but it would def bring friction to the squad when paying those weekly wages to players like Yoro.

Compare it to your everyday job its no different.

In regards to Phil Thompson its 2024 not 1984.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 02:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:19:11 pm
The biggest factors determining the success of next season will be how the manager adapts and how the current squad performs.

I think new players is a factor but significantly less than those other 2 aspects.

I actually think the biggest impact will be from likes of Konate, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz. Can the players in that 22-27 age bracket step up, stay fit and perform at a high level consistently. If 3 or 4 of them make that next step then that’ll be huge for next seasons prospects.


New signings this summer is about depth, rebalance of skillsets and future planning. Not sure we buy anyone who is a nailed on starter since we’ll want to create room for the vast numbers of promising but not yet fully established players we have. Risk:reward is massive with a high ceiling but potentially low-ish floor. Big big season for this current squad but one where we just need to see if it can make the leap. If not, it’ll be end of LFC career for a fair few.

Not sure I fully agree with that. I agree in a sense that some of our prime aged footballers have a lot of questions hanging around them and if they deliver and go up a level, that would help propel us.

However, that is all if's and but's. The fact is that in Summer 2018, Summer 2019 and even 2021 we were fully confident we had a squad that could win the league ahead of City. Right now I would say we are the third best side and are hoping some performance jumps leads to a title winning chance.

I also don't think signing footballers this summer is about depth. We have plenty of depth and the lack of action may be because we want better than what we have and we haven't found anyone.
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 02:29:28 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:26:27 pm
Toto isnt as proven as Bellingham.

Despite even me thinking his the best CB prospect at his age the club cant justify that outlay and Im okay with that.

He isnt and Im ok with that as well, its just a general thing, were not going to be signing talents like him once they get to a certain level of hype.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 02:30:53 pm »
I think it's a bit silly to say we look foolish or have been embarrassed but you can also say hats of to United. They've got a really good player by all accounts. What happens next does feel 50/50 for him though.

When it looked like he was going to Madrid there were naturally lots of comparisons with Varane, but even he took a couple of seasons to get going at Madrid. Given the fee and high wages he won't be eased into the team anywhere near as much and especially during a make or break season(six months) for the manager who has a track record of bad man management it's not a great mix.

I don't think it's a conducive environment for him to succeed.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 02:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:29:28 pm
He isnt and Im ok with that as well, its just a general thing, were not going to be signing talents like him once they get to a certain level of hype.

Also, not directed at you. But if we are to believe the reports he didnt want to go to United a week ago.

Whats changed ? $$$$
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 02:31:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:25:04 pm
We shouldn't pay it *runs*

Surely we should? He is a world class footballer and has proven it at this club. Our whole ethos is paying footballers when they perform and win here. If we are not prepared to pay our best prime aged footballer with that proven history, then that doesn't reflect well.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:10:51 pm
Dutch international, played for two top clubs, much more experienced, was likely on a similar wage at previous club (i.e wasn't going to take a wage cut to come here). People really need to stop this comparison now, it's total bollocks.

Get all that, but don't believe we do this transfer under this current director of football team.
Online Kop Kings

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
We waited two years for Bellingham, only to pull out when he was finally available. We bid a record amount for a player who was never interested in us (Klopp's quotes a few weeks ago just show that 'what was that all about?'). We are waiting for Madrid to maybe not bid on a so called generational talent only to stand still and let United jumped at the front of the queue.

Trent, VVD and Salah all in the last year of their contracts.

Not a great look and looking like teams are bridging the gap whilst we stand still.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6383 on: Today at 02:35:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:31:50 pm
Surely we should? He is a world class footballer and has proven it at this club. Our whole ethos is paying footballers when they perform and win here. If we are not prepared to pay our best prime aged footballer with that proven history, then that doesn't reflect well.

Ironically Trent is currently on £180k v's Yoro on £175k!
Online Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 02:35:37 pm »
Are there even many examples of centrebacks who were world class ) can't think of a better term) from day one? It seems like a position that does require a few seasons under the belt.
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm »
I think we could do with a laugh :lmao

Quote
[Manchester evening news] Everton are surprised Manchester United have agreed to pay such a steep fee for a defender three years younger than Jarrad Branthwaite, who is out of contract in 2025, has not played for France and plays in Ligue 1
