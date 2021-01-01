This Gravenberch comparison is absolutely batshit given what he was likely on at Bayern, had already come in from Ajax at a good fee and had international caps. It's not at all the same thing as giving a French U21 who's played 59 career games a similar wage.



Doesnt really matter where he comes from, if we sign a footballer his level is matched against the wages we would offer. Gravenberch was clearly coming in as a young player of promise to add to the midfield depth. He is on considerably more than what some first choice players at Liverpool are on.We operate on paying a player what status he will command at Liverpool. It doesnt make sense that we sign a player on more than what first choice players are on.