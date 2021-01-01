« previous next »
DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6160 on: Today at 09:27:39 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:21:23 am
VVD & Trent will both extend their contracts
Salah wont
Alisson is going nowhere

we bring in:

Ait Nouri
Koopmeiners
Bakayoko

sell:

Kelleher
Morton
Tsimakis

If Gomez wants to leave we will bring in another defender

Geetruida or Simakan

Is that your wish list or a prediction?
mensor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6161 on: Today at 09:28:01 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
0 fucks given.
Interesting take. We have an incredibly small squad, and champions league football to contend with this season.
Wigwamdelbert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6162 on: Today at 09:28:08 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:12:52 am
Wasn't his debut ;D
There's that, plus Rob Jones v Man U, had Giggs in his pocket all that game...
mensor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6163 on: Today at 09:34:34 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:21:23 am
VVD & Trent will both extend their contracts
Salah wont
Alisson is going nowhere

we bring in:

Ait Nouri
Koopmeiners
Bakayoko

sell:

Kelleher
Morton
Tsimakis

If Gomez wants to leave we will bring in another defender

Geetruida or Simakan
Would be a little strange if we are at 1 in 1 out at this stage, we've already lost Adrian, Matip, Thiago, do we even have enough players on the books for all the competitions we will be in next season?
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6164 on: Today at 09:34:56 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:21:00 pm
I know.

I suppose thats my point. It might entirely the clubs fault. It might be partly their fault. They may have tried everything possible to tie Trent down in the last 12-18 months.

I dont have a clue of the ins and outs though we can discuss possible reasons.

Just find it odd that others with the same info automatically think the club is 100% to blame.

It's always easier to blame the club rather than a player.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6165 on: Today at 09:39:22 am
Quote from: mensor on Today at 09:28:01 am
Interesting take. We have an incredibly small squad, and champions league football to contend with this season.

We dont have a small squad. Our squad is massive.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6166 on: Today at 09:41:10 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:34:56 am
It's always easier to blame the club rather than a player.

We dont want to have the player getting blamed either. If we get wind of Trent being off on a free, that will turn some fans against him. We really want unity to make sure we are best placed to win things.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6167 on: Today at 09:41:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:39:22 am
We dont have a small squad. Our squad is massive.

It's crazy that anyone could look at our squad and question it's depth. Just compare it to the title winning side of 19/20. The first 11 was likely better but in terms of depth we are currently head and shoulders above where we were.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6168 on: Today at 09:41:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:39:22 am
We dont have a small squad. Our squad is massive.

Yep just need to add a few bits of quality and robustness in the places of Thiago / Matip.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6169 on: Today at 09:46:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:41:10 am
We dont want to have the player getting blamed either. If we get wind of Trent being off on a free, that will turn some fans against him. We really want unity to make sure we are best placed to win things.

I guess that depends on what he wants to do though, none of us know as of yet. It's interesting that the usual journalists have stayed quiet on this subject. We need players who are committed to the cause, especially with a new man coming in.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6170 on: Today at 09:48:13 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:46:09 am
I guess that depends on what he wants to do though, none of us know as of yet. It's interesting that the usual journalists have stayed quiet on this subject. We need players who are committed to the cause, especially with a new man coming in.

Absolutely. Its a nervy situation though and whilst I think he will sign a contract, I am not that confident to think there is no chance he goes to Madrid. In the scenario that he doesnt id rather we just sell him for a cut price fee and just remove that unnecessary tension.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6171 on: Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:13 am
Absolutely. Its a nervy situation though and whilst I think he will sign a contract, I am not that confident to think there is no chance. In the scenario that he doesnt id rather we just sell him for a cut price fee and just remove that unnecessary tension.

I would agree with that, you have to think about the team going forward. But let's wait and see.
DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6172 on: Today at 09:52:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:13 am
Absolutely. Its a nervy situation though and whilst I think he will sign a contract, I am not that confident to think there is no chance he goes to Madrid. In the scenario that he doesnt id rather we just sell him for a cut price fee and just remove that unnecessary tension.

Who do you sell him too?  If Trent wants to go to Madrid surely he can just wait it out a season and join buddy Jude 2025 on big wages.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6173 on: Today at 09:55:53 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:52:13 am
Who do you sell him too?  If Trent wants to go to Madrid surely he can just wait it out a season and join buddy Jude 2025 on big wages.

Should have added that i would try. Maybe offer him to Madrid for 25m or something like that. Obviously in that scenario he would hold the cards but id rather that than think we can run him for the season.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6174 on: Today at 09:56:40 am
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 09:28:08 am
There's that, plus Rob Jones v Man U, had Giggs in his pocket all that game...

Or the 45 minutes of it he played anyway. :D
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6175 on: Today at 09:57:02 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:52:13 am
Who do you sell him too?  If Trent wants to go to Madrid surely he can just wait it out a season and join buddy Jude 2025 on big wages.

Yeah he's going nowhere this summer in any situation. Real won't cough up the money knowing his contract is up and if Trent has decided to go he won't mind waiting a year to make it happen.

Ideally we get it all tied up when he's back from his holidays. Hopefully the England experience has reinforced the fact he should be a full back and not a midfielder and also being a Scouser he won't get the same love from anyone besides us.

If nothing has happened and the season starts, then every mistake will be under an even greater microscope then it already has been which is crazy pressure for someone to deal with.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #6176 on: Today at 09:59:07 am
Will wait and see what happens but either way I think its fair to say fuck off Real at this point. Everything seems to fall their way and they usually get what they want. When McMananman went there I know it was galling but I was pleased to see him do well there. Still felt a bit different world at the time. After all our games against them in recent years I really couldnt be arsed having to read about how Trent is doing there. Would all be very irritating.

But, erm, yeah like I said, keeping an open mind. :D
