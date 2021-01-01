Who do you sell him too? If Trent wants to go to Madrid surely he can just wait it out a season and join buddy Jude 2025 on big wages.



Yeah he's going nowhere this summer in any situation. Real won't cough up the money knowing his contract is up and if Trent has decided to go he won't mind waiting a year to make it happen.Ideally we get it all tied up when he's back from his holidays. Hopefully the England experience has reinforced the fact he should be a full back and not a midfielder and also being a Scouser he won't get the same love from anyone besides us.If nothing has happened and the season starts, then every mistake will be under an even greater microscope then it already has been which is crazy pressure for someone to deal with.