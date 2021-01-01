« previous next »
Offline Devastatin' Dave

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm »
I know it sounds a bit bleak but Trent to Madrid next season does make sense. Carajval has maybe a season left at 32.

His next contract will be the biggest in his career, aged 26, and unless we compete to pay to whack I feel hell move.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
I know it sounds a bit bleak but Trent to Madrid next season does make sense. Carajval has maybe a season left at 32.

His next contract will be the biggest in his career, aged 26, and unless we compete to pay to whack I feel hell move.

It's 100% logical.

- weaker league where his defensive frailties will not be highlighted as much (and a ridiculous team that will probably outscore the world)
- outrageous pay
- gets to hang out with his prima donna friend
- new media that will not hyper-analyze everything he does (not right away)
- trophies guaranteed
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 09:09:24 pm »
Trent being made vice captain may have been because he wasn't signing, find it hard to believe that Klopp and the club weren't trying to tie him down last summer.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm »
All quiet strange isn't it. It's almost like Trent's agents are about to enter formal negotiations with the club on a new contract........
Offline Evil Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm »
Not buying any of this Trent shite it reeks of a journalist attempting to rile up a bunch of impatient for transfers knobheads on social media for clicks. Stay calm. Trent will stay. He is the embodiment of LFC and our next captain.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:09:24 pm
Trent being made vice captain may have been because he wasn't signing, find it hard to believe that Klopp and the club weren't trying to tie him down last summer.

VVD was always gonna be the captain when Hendo left. He already were the times Hendo wasn't playing.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 09:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm
VVD was always gonna be the captain when Hendo left. He already were the times Hendo wasn't playing.
I meant it was a sweetener to give him the Vic captaincy.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 09:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm
Not buying any of this Trent shite it reeks of a journalist attempting to rile up a bunch of impatient for transfers knobheads on social media for clicks. Stay calm. Trent will stay. He is the embodiment of LFC and our next captain.
🤞
Offline lamonti

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm »
Wonder if the contract talks were all put on ice after Kloppo's news in November.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm
I say this with the utmost joy...WHAT A CAR CRASH OF A THREAD!

Just relax and enjoy. The bitching and moaning drama queens are about to explode ;D
Offline Evil Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 10:03:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Just relax and enjoy. The bitching and moaning drama queens are about to explode ;D

Just got banned from Slap-head Agendas youtube live chat for pretty much saying this! Even if he does leave who gives a flying fuck!!! He won't get any boss murals in Madrid and life goes on....he's my favourite current player by a long shot I should add! I love Trent. One thing I do take exception with tho is anybody suggesting he will go just to get more money. I guess it's because his brother is an agent or something...but I think we all know Trent is better than that. Like you say some people just like getting themselves in a tizz about these things! It's funny 😂

Offline MBL?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm »
If trent doesn't want to sign I would sell him if possible. Would be more likely to let the other two play out their contracts.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm »
0 contract extensions sorted and 0 transfers in. Its becoming a little worrisome.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm »
They cannot make Trent sign or make him be sold. Madrid would be perfectly content waiting for 1 year to get him on a free, it works out perfectly for them.

How we managed to paint ourselves into this corner I will never understand.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
0 contract extensions sorted and 0 transfers in. Its becoming a little worrisome.

0 fucks given.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 10:11:21 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
0 contract extensions sorted and 0 transfers in. Its becoming a little worrisome.

The only deals done is between those that faield the PSR and Bayern Munich going for it because they've been embasrrassed.  Evreyone else is waiting for the Euros and Copa to finish, which is what Richard Hughes said the day of Slot's first press conferance.
Offline KC7

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
They cannot make Trent sign or make him be sold. Madrid would be perfectly content waiting for 1 year to get him on a free, it works out perfectly for them.

How we managed to paint ourselves into this corner I will never understand.

How we managed to paint ourselves into this corner I will never understand.

We've been poorly run in terms of player personnel (transfers, and new contracts) since January '21.

Not surprised by this latest shambles unfortunately.
Offline Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 10:12:07 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
0 contract extensions sorted and 0 transfers in. Its becoming a little worrisome.

Most of the lads have just stopped playing football and are having a nice holiday now. Hopefully gets sorted once theyre all back in training over the next month
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Yesterday at 10:03:52 pm
Just got banned from Slap-head Agendas youtube live chat for pretty much saying this!

Why the flying fuck you or anyone gives him any of their time is beyond me.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
0 contract extensions sorted and 0 transfers in. Its becoming a little worrisome.
I can barely sleep at night with the worry
Offline vblfc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
What happened to the kid from Chelsea. Was it completed?
Offline markmywords

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm
We've been poorly run in terms of player personnel (transfers, and new contracts) since January '21.

Not surprised by this latest shambles unfortunately.

Jan 2021? We have signed 1 world class player since 2018 IMO in mcallister

Konate and jota aren't fit enough

But I can't blame management for the trent situation, Trent in 2021 signed a 1 yr extension, meaning he likely took a lower pay than what he could have got for a longer commitment, Trent wanted the freedom to run his contract down sooner and has seemingly been planning this for years, there would be very little management could do to stop this
Offline Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm »
🚨🆕 Liverpool and Atlético Madrid have enquired about Mohamed #Simakan in the last days!

Both clubs have gathered information. The 24 y/o central defender/right-back from RB Leipzig with a contract until 2027. #LFC

Leipzig would like to keep him. But hes not unsellable. Price valuation: 40m-45m. Simakan is open for a new challenge with a top offer.

@philipphinze24 | @SkySportDE 🇫🇷

https://x.com/plettigoal/status/1813322105741512738?s=46
Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6143 on: Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:42:11 pm
Why do assume its the club?

Or do you mean we should have sold him earlier if he wasnt willing to sign a new deal?

VvD and Salah are different cases being a fair bit beyond 30 now. You are always going to want to renew (or not) when they are coming towards last 12 months.

Trent being mid 20s is completely different. I find it hard to believe that the club have not engaged in any preliminary discussion with Trents agent over the last 12-18 months. Why havent those talks advanced? Who knows? Could be a multitude of reasons that range from money, long term position, lack of SD leading talks, wanting clarity on manager situation etc..

Maybe the club are to blame. Maybe theyve not entertained contract extension talks with Trent. Maybe they are undervaluing him. Maybe lack of SD for 12 months didnt help.

Or maybe Trent didnt want to sign a contract extension over last 12-18 months.

Could be any of the above and none of us here have a clue. I think were you might be able criticise the club is whether they should have forced the issue last summer IF Trent wasnt willing to discuss a new deal. Thats a big IF though.

If Liverpool havent attempted to start contract negotiations with Trent over last 12 months then its mind boggling incompetence. Something the club havent been guilty of in a very long time.

Several of your speculative potential reasons for the lack of a new contract are, to some extent, on the club though. Lack of SD, money and even new manager clarity a little.
Offline Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6144 on: Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
0 contract extensions sorted and 0 transfers in. Its becoming a little worrisome.

Can't believe we've missed the July 16th deadline. Hughes out!
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6145 on: Yesterday at 10:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
🚨🆕 Liverpool and Atlético Madrid have enquired about Mohamed #Simakan in the last days!

Both clubs have gathered information. The 24 y/o central defender/right-back from RB Leipzig with a contract until 2027. #LFC

Leipzig would like to keep him. But hes not unsellable. Price valuation: 40m-45m. Simakan is open for a new challenge with a top offer.

@philipphinze24 | @SkySportDE 🇫🇷

https://x.com/plettigoal/status/1813322105741512738?s=46
Makes sense. RB are a bit of a poisoned chalice though.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6146 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 06:24:56 pm
....for Yoro, right?

I assumed he was warning us for how hell act. But you could be right.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,660
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6147 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
Can't believe we've missed the July 16th deadline. Hughes out!

Arne out. Sack them all.

Bunch of fucking kids.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6148 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm »
It would be a shame if Yoro ended up at United, and it would be weird if we were interested, dropped out because we thought he was Madrid-bound, only to stand and watch as he signs for United. In that case I can only imagine it's due to his wages.
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6149 on: Yesterday at 11:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm
Several of your speculative potential reasons for the lack of a new contract are, to some extent, on the club though. Lack of SD, money and even new manager clarity a little.

I know.

I suppose thats my point. It might entirely the clubs fault. It might be partly their fault. They may have tried everything possible to tie Trent down in the last 12-18 months.

I dont have a clue of the ins and outs though we can discuss possible reasons.

Just find it odd that others with the same info automatically think the club is 100% to blame.
Offline latortuga

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6150 on: Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
🚨🆕 Liverpool and Atlético Madrid have enquired about Mohamed #Simakan in the last days!

Both clubs have gathered information. The 24 y/o central defender/right-back from RB Leipzig with a contract until 2027. #LFC

Leipzig would like to keep him. But hes not unsellable. Price valuation: 40m-45m. Simakan is open for a new challenge with a top offer.

@philipphinze24 | @SkySportDE 🇫🇷

https://x.com/plettigoal/status/1813322105741512738?s=46

This is like swiping right on Tinder.  Means nothing and you are still many matches and dick picks away from getting to the goal.

Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6151 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm »
Simikan is the smokescreen for Lacroix who has only a year left on his deal. Would be a Konate type signing the lad.
Online G Richards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 12:18:09 am »
The player has the most agency in what he does. We are quick to blame the club for things, but if the player wants to keep his options open and see what's what, there is not a whole lot the club can do. He is an employee, not a prisoner!

Trent has spent his whole career to date at Liverpool. He has grown up here - as a man under a father figure like Klopp, and of course as a footballer who has won the lot with us.

If he has any inclination to wonder what else might be out there, it makes most sense now. It is the end of a chapter at Liverpool and a new one is about to begin. Does Trent want to stick or twist? We will find out soon enough.

There are very few teams that rank above LFC in the global pecking order, and while we all love Carragher's quip, "Who is bigger than Liverpool?", the answer to the question is Real Madrid. Real Madrid are bigger. They are at the pinnacle of world football.

Like them or not, this isn't an oil money sort of situation. Unless you want to bring Franco into it, or land deals with the local council, in comparison to the likes of Man City, Newcastle, PSG and Chelsea for a slightly different reason, Real Madrid are a proper club.

They have a world class stadium. History. Fans. Trophies galore. Sunny climes. Money. And of course a top class team... with a vacancy coming up now or soon, in the position that Trent plays in. They will surely be looking at Trent's passing ability and imagining he will hit Mbappe or Vinicius Jr to devastating effect.

To my mind if Trent doesn't sign a new deal, we should sell, sell, sell! But even at that point, he may want to see it out to a Bosman, though I would be disappointed if he left at a prime age and the club did not receive a fee.

Conor Bradley is a smashing player. Different strengths to Trent, but for all we know he could be in our team for years to come if Trent moves on. And whisper it quietly, but there exists a faint whiff around Trent that we haven't quite found his best position. Obviously it is right back, but it is more nuanced than that. Before he got injured last season we were inverting him inside when in possession, so we could get him on the ball as a playmaker moving into midfield. Beyond that taster, there has been a lot of talk that he might end up in midfield proper. All I'm saying is that it is highly unusual for a player to be in his mid 20s and not have this sort of question over position settled beyond a shadow of a doubt.

The best outcome is Trent stays and signs a new deal.
The next best outcome is he leaves and we get a fee this summer.
The worst outcome is he leaves on a Bosman next summer.



Online Kalito

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 03:11:24 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
Jan 2021? We have signed 1 world class player since 2018 IMO in mcallister
