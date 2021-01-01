The player has the most agency in what he does. We are quick to blame the club for things, but if the player wants to keep his options open and see what's what, there is not a whole lot the club can do. He is an employee, not a prisoner!



Trent has spent his whole career to date at Liverpool. He has grown up here - as a man under a father figure like Klopp, and of course as a footballer who has won the lot with us.



If he has any inclination to wonder what else might be out there, it makes most sense now. It is the end of a chapter at Liverpool and a new one is about to begin. Does Trent want to stick or twist? We will find out soon enough.



There are very few teams that rank above LFC in the global pecking order, and while we all love Carragher's quip, "Who is bigger than Liverpool?", the answer to the question is Real Madrid. Real Madrid are bigger. They are at the pinnacle of world football.



Like them or not, this isn't an oil money sort of situation. Unless you want to bring Franco into it, or land deals with the local council, in comparison to the likes of Man City, Newcastle, PSG and Chelsea for a slightly different reason, Real Madrid are a proper club.



They have a world class stadium. History. Fans. Trophies galore. Sunny climes. Money. And of course a top class team... with a vacancy coming up now or soon, in the position that Trent plays in. They will surely be looking at Trent's passing ability and imagining he will hit Mbappe or Vinicius Jr to devastating effect.



To my mind if Trent doesn't sign a new deal, we should sell, sell, sell! But even at that point, he may want to see it out to a Bosman, though I would be disappointed if he left at a prime age and the club did not receive a fee.



Conor Bradley is a smashing player. Different strengths to Trent, but for all we know he could be in our team for years to come if Trent moves on. And whisper it quietly, but there exists a faint whiff around Trent that we haven't quite found his best position. Obviously it is right back, but it is more nuanced than that. Before he got injured last season we were inverting him inside when in possession, so we could get him on the ball as a playmaker moving into midfield. Beyond that taster, there has been a lot of talk that he might end up in midfield proper. All I'm saying is that it is highly unusual for a player to be in his mid 20s and not have this sort of question over position settled beyond a shadow of a doubt.



The best outcome is Trent stays and signs a new deal.

The next best outcome is he leaves and we get a fee this summer.

The worst outcome is he leaves on a Bosman next summer.







