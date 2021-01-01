You'd think that 15/6m would see the Sepp VDB deal done, unless it's all add-ons. If it's not done, means Slot fancies keeping him around and Sepp is up for the challenge.
As for Yoro, we were prepared to break out wage structure for him, weren't we? Selling Sepp would bring us half a Yoro. Maybe we don't want someone who is always going to piss off for Madrid one day. He won't stick around morphing into Rio Ferdinand, at any rate.
Depends where he went, Mainz aren't paying near that.
I'd be open to selling him to Mainz cheapish if we got a buyback, or at the least a high percentage sell on.
Still hope he stays though if Slot deems him good enough.