You'd think that 15/6m would see the Sepp VDB deal done, unless it's all add-ons. If it's not done, means Slot fancies keeping him around and Sepp is up for the challenge.
As for Yoro, we were prepared to break out wage structure for him, weren't we? Selling Sepp would bring us half a Yoro. Maybe we don't want someone who is always going to piss off for Madrid one day. He won't stick around morphing into Rio Ferdinand, at any rate.

Depends where he went, Mainz aren't paying near that.

I'd be open to selling him to Mainz cheapish if we got a buyback, or at the least a high percentage sell on.

Still hope he stays though if Slot deems him good enough.
Last season I think we expected Hendo and Fabinho to stay. Which was a bit worrying in itself as both players were done. We brought in Endo and Gravenberch as panic buy replacements. Some people will have different ideas about if they were panic buys or not. But we were running out of options.

I wouldn't say it was worrying. We wouldn't have necessarily wanted them to stay in an ideal world, but other that Saudi clubs I can't imagine there was a queue of clubs willing to pay a transfer fee and/or match their wage demands.

Gravenberch wasn't a panic buy either. We were linked to him for months, but Bayern didn't want to sell.
 Leny Yoro doesnt absolutely want to join Real Madrid. Yoro has become tired of the slowness of Madrid and now he is listening to Manchester Uniteds offer. #MUFC [@LePetitLillois]
I think he has a very good idea of the senior players already, from video, and he wont learn anything new about them from a couple of preseason games which are always a bit half-assed. The young unproven ones is quite different, because they have played very little in PL and often in situations where the games are practically over.

Yeah, but only then will we start to get an idea as to whether Trent and Virg are going to renew or not. Plus it'll be training sessions to help determine how to structure the attack but we won't have Nunez/Gakpo/Diaz for another few weeks.
Thing about Sepp is the club is probably thinking he will be worth far more than 15m if he has another good season. Even if he stayed with us and put in some decent performances in the CL group and cups you could easily add another 10m on to his worth. Another loan move to a club with European football is probably the move but I would have no issues with him being our 4th choice if he does well pre-season.
