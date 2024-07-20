« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Reply #6040: killer-heels
Today at 02:56:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:55:54 pm
Should we be in for him at £50m+? Hell of a lot of money for an 18-year-old.

That was the price quoted around the time we were first interested. Not sure why we would feel we could get him on the cheap when Madrid cant.
Reply #6041: PeterTheRed ...
Today at 02:58:38 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:12:42 pm
https://www.ed.nl/psv/psv-pakt-het-dit-jaar-anders-aan-in-duitsland-en-heeft-sowieso-nog-een-echte-impuls-nodig~a50474b4/

It would be a good move for him, but I think that he will stay with us. Slot seems very enthusiastic about him ...
Reply #6042: Draex
Today at 03:01:42 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:51:16 pm
Lets be honest, United arent really in for him and the constant news about their deal for him is coming from his agent / his club in an attempt to bring Madrid to the table properly.

Haha usually us isn't it.

We're sat lurking in the background waiting, breathing heavily..
Reply #6043: Draex
Today at 03:04:06 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:52:52 pm
Sign some footballers.

None of that sort of stuff..

But Liverpool have now distances themselves from reports of interest in the Frenchman, with the Liverpool Echos Ian Doyle providing an update.

Doyle writes that the club arent presently considering a move for Simakan, which follows a trend of the Reds dismissing links with various targets.

Sources from Anfield have previously quashed speculation over deals for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, Porto defensive midfielder Alan Varela, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-decide-three-transfer-targets-29549422
Reply #6044: Too early for flapjacks?
Today at 03:04:09 pm
I think van den Berg will go. He's made plenty of comments about not wanting to sit on the bench. Competing for the title in Holland and playing in the Champions League would be a good move for him. Think it will get done with a few add-ons and a sell on clause. Still only 22 so plenty of time to work his way back to a top league.
Reply #6045: Agent99
Today at 03:04:37 pm
Like Craig said it's most likely trying to get Madrid to hurry up but I don't think we would have any issue paying the high fee for Yoro but we won't go super high on wages. We know the manc dickheads love doing it though.

Edit - Also saw this post earlier about former players who are now free agents.

Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on Yesterday at 09:34:47 pm
a number of former Youth players now apparently unattached and without a club this summer;

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/07/20-former-liverpool-players-are-now-available-on-a-free-transfer-this-summer/

Jordon Ibe
Ben Woodburn
Andre Wisdom
Martin Kelly
Sheyi Ojo
Rafa Camacho
Tiago Ilori
Think this is a good indication of why we don't offer 7 year contracts on £75k-100k a week to young inexperienced players. It also shows why these players go to those clubs that offer these contracts even though we wonder why. It can all stop at any moment.
Reply #6046: killer-heels
Today at 03:10:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:56:27 pm
Probably because we are not willing to meet his wage demands ...

What are his wage demands?
Reply #6047: clinical
Today at 03:15:15 pm
Reply #6048: clinical
Today at 03:18:50 pm
Reports suggest we see Yoro as a generational talent. Surely we put an offer in if he's open to going to Man Utd.
Reply #6049: Evil Red
Today at 03:20:30 pm
Bundesliga raid eh? Don't think we sign Simakan but I wouldn't be against it. He looks a player and we never never really signed a bad player from Leipzig. Would probably take minutes away from Gomez who is still only 27. Saying that though I felt like Joe went into business for himself far too many times last season taking silly shots trying to score that elusive goal that everybody but us cries about. Wasn't a fan of that! Frimpong. Ticks all the boxes and would be a nice insurance policy with the futures of some of our right sided players being a bit up in the air right now. Plus we need another body there regardless. Joshua Kimmich aka "Mr Versatile". We probably shouldn't underestimate how good he actually is. If the price/wages are right then it is definitely worth exploring. Bit old like but an experienced winner could be very useful for Slot in his first few seasons. Malen. Interesting one. Is definitely a better all round player than Adeyemi imo. Used to put up crazy numbers in a weaker league of course but the output is still decent when compared to a lot of other attackers that could be available. Again the price has to be right for him. Feels like one that could go either way if he signed but would probably still end up being a good squad option that can cover all the front 3 positions for us. Quite exciting links if true! Frimpong especially. He is the one out of that bunch. Not really been linked to any other top top clubs which leads me to believe there might be something already sorted....or he's just staying at Leverkusen lol it's all just speculation at this point.
Reply #6050: CraigDS
Today at 03:21:17 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:18:50 pm
Reports suggest we see Yoro as a generational talent. Surely we put an offer in if he's open to going to Man Utd.

Mostly likely is we have done our homework, spoken to his agent, maybe even the player, and know full well what his intentions are so arent getting involved in a public bidding war which has no chance of ending positively for us when a player simply wants to go elsewhere.

United love doing that though so have at it.
Reply #6051: LovelyCushionedHeader
Today at 03:21:17 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:18:50 pm
Reports suggest we see Yoro as a generational talent. Surely we put an offer in if he's open to going to Man Utd.

I would be astonished if Lille and/or Yoro aren't just using Man United to kick Real Madrid into gear.
Reply #6052: MD1990
Today at 03:25:51 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:15:19 pm
Would be a good move for him that. Few years there and could move on to a bigger league. Hope we don't price him out, get them to pay as much as they will up front then add a big sell-on clause. Pointless bothering with a buy-back considering he probably won't want to come back.

Hopefully then we can re-invest into a long term centre half of real quality. Van Den Berg is decent but at the level we want to be at he's still potential. Wonder if Bakayoko is on our radar still too.
not impressed with him lacks elite pace think he needs a move to a mid table club before & see how he performs
Reply #6053: killer-heels
Today at 03:29:13 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:21:17 pm
Mostly likely is we have done our homework, spoken to his agent, maybe even the player, and know full well what his intentions are so arent getting involved in a public bidding war which has no chance of ending positively for us when a player simply wants to go elsewhere.

United love doing that though so have at it.

Read somewhere that we know his agency well so no doubt we will be aware of his intentions. I dont think the fee and the wages should be an issue as its unlikely that would be something we only just find out and it scares us off.

Ultimately the point of questioning the approach should be if he goes to United. But even then its hard to get excited over such a young player who hasnt proven anything.
Reply #6054: CraigDS
Today at 03:32:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:29:13 pm
Read somewhere that we know his agency well so no doubt we will be aware of his intentions. I dont think the fee and the wages should be an issue as its unlikely that would be something we only just find out and it scares us off.

Ultimately the point of questioning the approach should be if he goes to United. But even then its hard to get excited over such a young player who hasnt proven anything.

Guess it depends if he does go there, big if, then if its for a huge wage. We know we wont offer massive wages (in context anyway!) to a kid. And rightly so. We wont get involved in that shit and Ill happily see us miss out on a kid because of it to be honest.
Reply #6055: Draex
Today at 03:33:39 pm
Yoro is part of Gestifute, we deal with them all the time, if we've not bid it's because they've told us not to bother for now.
Reply #6056: stewy17
Today at 03:34:08 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:18:50 pm
Reports suggest we see Yoro as a generational talent. Surely we put an offer in if he's open to going to Man Utd.

Seems obvious why we've fallen away from the conversation? When we were linked it was clear he wanted Madrid but we were having a punt. No doubt the players agents indicated he wanted Madrid too. United have persisted and now at a point where they've reportedly agreed a 50m fee with Lille (for an 18 year old centre half with 12 months on his contract). Player said he still wants Madrid so nothing has moved forward. Lille are pushing for the United deal because they don't want to lose him on a free next year.

My guess is that United are now preparing to offer him United level silly wages on top of the united level silly fee, and I'm sure Liverpool aren't interested in getting dragged into something like this when the player still wants Madrid and he'll need to be heavily compensated if his head was to be turned.

It's does not feel in anyway like a Liverpool deal.
Reply #6057: Pistolero
Today at 03:36:27 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:52:52 pm
Sign some footballers.

Steady on....
Reply #6058: killer-heels
Today at 03:36:43 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:32:43 pm
Guess it depends if he does go there, big if, then if its for a huge wage. We know we wont offer massive wages (in context anyway!) to a kid. And rightly so. We wont get involved in that shit and Ill happily see us miss out on a kid because of it to be honest.

Surely there would be an acceptance though that a young player who is wanted by Madrid and United will command big wages? We still have to work to get signings, we cant just do the Madrid thing of beating our chests and footballers come running.
