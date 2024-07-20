Reports suggest we see Yoro as a generational talent. Surely we put an offer in if he's open to going to Man Utd.
Seems obvious why we've fallen away from the conversation? When we were linked it was clear he wanted Madrid but we were having a punt. No doubt the players agents indicated he wanted Madrid too. United have persisted and now at a point where they've reportedly agreed a 50m fee with Lille (for an 18 year old centre half with 12 months on his contract). Player said he still wants Madrid so nothing has moved forward. Lille are pushing for the United deal because they don't want to lose him on a free next year.
My guess is that United are now preparing to offer him United level silly wages on top of the united level silly fee, and I'm sure Liverpool aren't interested in getting dragged into something like this when the player still wants Madrid and he'll need to be heavily compensated if his head was to be turned.
It's does not feel in anyway like a Liverpool deal.