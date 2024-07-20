Bundesliga raid eh? Don't think we sign Simakan but I wouldn't be against it. He looks a player and we never never really signed a bad player from Leipzig. Would probably take minutes away from Gomez who is still only 27. Saying that though I felt like Joe went into business for himself far too many times last season taking silly shots trying to score that elusive goal that everybody but us cries about. Wasn't a fan of that! Frimpong. Ticks all the boxes and would be a nice insurance policy with the futures of some of our right sided players being a bit up in the air right now. Plus we need another body there regardless. Joshua Kimmich aka "Mr Versatile". We probably shouldn't underestimate how good he actually is. If the price/wages are right then it is definitely worth exploring. Bit old like but an experienced winner could be very useful for Slot in his first few seasons. Malen. Interesting one. Is definitely a better all round player than Adeyemi imo. Used to put up crazy numbers in a weaker league of course but the output is still decent when compared to a lot of other attackers that could be available. Again the price has to be right for him. Feels like one that could go either way if he signed but would probably still end up being a good squad option that can cover all the front 3 positions for us. Quite exciting links if true! Frimpong especially. He is the one out of that bunch. Not really been linked to any other top top clubs which leads me to believe there might be something already sorted....or he's just staying at Leverkusen lol it's all just speculation at this point.