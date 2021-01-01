Do you think there's a world where Klopp was happy being the perennial bridesmaid in the premier league and champions league because we lacked those two or three extra players we needed over the course of a season? perhaps the RAWK brain trust can think that over? perhaps coming up second fatigued Klopp more than winning would've done, but hey ho, we under-invest and see klopp leave



And if you remember that summer the journalists we all saying were going to buy the best players from around Europe because we were at our peak of attractiveness



Anyway, lets see how we support Arne and pray he's also able to operate on a shoestring comparatively



Whats the shoe string element you are on about?Ive posted stuff on here before about if you combine wages and transfer fees weve invested more than most teams. More than Bayern who have the closest revenues to Liverpool in European football over last 5 years. Loads more than teams like Arsenal.Real Madrid, City, PSG, United have spent more than us. They either bring in more money by being bigger clubs commercially or they are owned by a state.Im sure Klopp would probably have done better if he could have switched out 2 or 3 players for better ones. But within the constraints of our club where was the 100-150M coming from to get and pay these 2 or 3 players? Im assuming you dont mean just on 1 occasion either. So its an extra 200-300M spend over 4-5 years ad a conservative estimate.The only realistic option on any of this is that owners pay for all the infrastructure improvements. Not sure they could have just given 100Ms for transfers.The above is a realistic gripe for some. FSG when they came in said theyd make the club self sufficient. Rightly or wrongly they have stuck to their word. Theyve not duped anyone by what theyve done. Its whether you think they owe us anything due to increase in value- something I suspect theyd argue was their own doing by getting lots of decisions correct in a commercial and footballing sense.Theres potentially a debate to be had but not with the reductive arguments you suggest. Liverpool do not operate on a shoestring in any sense. Suggesting we do is nonsensical. We cant be expected to regularly outperform clubs owned by nation states or with bigger revenues (Madriid). We can expect to ckmpete -which we do more than most similar sized clubs.There is an argument that FSG coukd have done more. More probably means more risk if you are moving away from the spend what you earn model (or it means more risk to owners). Which can pay off. It can also go the other way. Barcelona and United in recent years are good examples of that.Like I said there a discussion to be had about the owners. But boiling it down to theyre are mingebags or we should have invested more in summer 2019 is not conducive to a decent discussion.