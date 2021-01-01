« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 274637 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 06:17:16 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:28:57 pm
ok I will bite  after winning the Champions League. 

2019 Summer
In
Harvey Elliott £4.3m
Takumi Minamino £7.2m

Out
Danny Ings £20m
Simon Mignolet £8.2m
Harry Wilson £7.5m

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/129

I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up.  We dont have Jurgen anymore.  I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill

The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.

Do you think there's a world in which Klopp decided he didn't want to sign anyone in 18/19 because he wanted the same squad to go again and I dunno.. win the League?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 06:27:17 pm »
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay is available according to "sources".
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:28:57 pm
ok I will bite  after winning the Champions League. 

2019 Summer
In
Harvey Elliott £4.3m
Takumi Minamino £7.2m

Out
Danny Ings £20m
Simon Mignolet £8.2m
Harry Wilson £7.5m

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/129

I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up.  We dont have Jurgen anymore.  I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill

The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.

I find this kind of analysis a bit ridiculous to be honest. I know fans are fixated on transfers but it's not how football works. If you're talking real owners and not Saudi or Todd Bowley that is.

Instead, what is the budget for football?

What is the proportion of club revenue spent on football?

Are the owners taking money out of the club?

Are the owners growing revenues?

Football expenditure goes on transfer fees (amortised over years), agent fees, wages, etc. If you have a maturing side reaching its peak then wages will be going up with contract renewals and you won't be spending so much on buying players. You can't just add up transfer fees and say we're not spending.

For the record, the owners haven't taken money out of the club. They spend pretty much all the revenue, although conservatively. If I was going to criticise them it would be that they should've funded the stadium build rather than have the club pay them back, but at the end of the day, we have a big stadium after years of previous owners talking about it, and our revenues are very competitive.

Just looking at transfer fees is not a way to judge the owners of football clubs.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 06:28:34 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:28:57 pm
ok I will bite  after winning the Champions League. 

2019 Summer
In
Harvey Elliott £4.3m
Takumi Minamino £7.2m

Out
Danny Ings £20m
Simon Mignolet £8.2m
Harry Wilson £7.5m

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/129

I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up.  We dont have Jurgen anymore.  I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill

The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.


Didnt buy Minamino in the summer of 2019. Bought Adrian and SvdB.

Didnt sell Wilson that summer either. Think it was Ryan Kent we sold.

Anyone who is complaining about the transfers that summer or has ever complained about the transfers that summer is absolutely mad. The squad we went into that season with blew the league away. The only team to break Citys dominance.

On that basis you cant argue with the squad we went with. Crystal ball nobheads who think it had longer term effects can get in the bin. Additional players and incorporating them into the team may not have given us the season we had. It may have been detrimental to the absolute basis that squad was built on. It may well have been a success but thats a massive guess. Where as the lived reality is that team put up the best league campaign by a Liverpool team in over 30 years.


Not sure if its churlish, stupidity or being spoilt that would make anyone complain about that summer in particular
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:39 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 06:29:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:17:16 pm
Do you think there's a world in which Klopp decided he didn't want to sign anyone in 18/19 because he wanted the same squad to go again and I dunno.. win the League?

I cant answer that one.  Only Jurgen knows.  Underspend after winning the league too.  Sold Lovren and no replacement.  Pickford assaults Virgil and season was over. 

I actually feel Liverpool would have won more titles if more was spend on the squad.

The quality of the overall squad now is stronger but the first 11 is less than the League winning team
« Last Edit: Today at 06:51:26 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 06:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:11:57 pm
I rate Simakan but he falls into that odd category of not an out and out right back but not tall/dominant in air enough to be a CB for us.

At least, under Klopp though I cant imagine wed veer to far from that profile.

Could be earmarked for a similar role to Geertruida, right? He played from RB mostly (inverting into midfield I believe) and also at CB. Think a lot depends on the Trent plan (and the Bradley plan).
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 06:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:28:34 pm

Didnt buy Minamino in the summer of 2019. Bought Adrian and SvdB.

Didnt sell Wilson that summer either. Think it was Ryan Kent we sold.

Anyone who is complaining about the transfers that summer or has ever complained about the transfers that summer is absolutely mad. The squad we went into that season with blew the league away. The only team to break Citys dominance.

On that basis you cant argue with the squad we went with. Crystal ball nobheads who think it had longer term effects that get in the bin. Additional players and incorporating them into the team may not have given us the season we had. It may have been detrimental to the absolute basis that squad was built on. It may well have been a success but thats a massive guess. Wheres lad the lived reality is that team put up the best league campaign by a Liverpool team in over 30 years.


Not sure if its churlish, stupidity or being spoilt that would make anyone complain about that summer in particular

I find this happens when some posters arent happy with FSG or transfers the names come out churlish, stupid spoilt hissy fit extra.  Whats that about does it make you points more valid?
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 06:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:38:57 pm
Could be earmarked for a similar role to Geertruida, right? He played from RB mostly (inverting into midfield I believe) and also at CB. Think a lot depends on the Trent plan (and the Bradley plan).

That makes sense but then as you say, whats the plan with Trent.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 07:03:36 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:41:14 pm
I find this happens when some posters arent happy with FSG or transfers the names come out churlish, stupid spoilt hissy fit extra.  Whats that about does it make you points more valid?

Complain about other windows or lack of investment at other times and there a debate to be had.

Moaning about a transfer window where  then went in to break a 30 year period of not winning the league is madness. The evidence is there that it was the right choice.

I actually think summer 2020 is one to complain about. But its hard to know who made calls about Thiago, Wijnaldum and going with 3 senior CBs. Where Klopps hands tied or did he choose to carry an extra midfielder at expense of a 4th centre back.

Once wed climbed the hill of PL and CL tgat was the time to re-invest. Ultimately failed transfers, a mad injury list and a global pandemic  put massive barriers in our way. Mitigating circumstances but also in hindsight wrong decisions were made. By who? Hard to say with clarity imo.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:10:36 pm
Lol. Thick as fucking mince

Fucking hell mate, I thought my post was balanced and well thought out :D
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 07:27:30 pm »
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,062
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 07:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:03:36 pm
Complain about other windows or lack of investment at other times and there a debate to be had.

Moaning about a transfer window where  then went in to break a 30 year period of not winning the league is madness. The evidence is there that it was the right choice.

I actually think summer 2020 is one to complain about. But its hard to know who made calls about Thiago, Wijnaldum and going with 3 senior CBs. Where Klopps hands tied or did he choose to carry an extra midfielder at expense of a 4th centre back.

Once wed climbed the hill of PL and CL tgat was the time to re-invest. Ultimately failed transfers, a mad injury list and a global pandemic  put massive barriers in our way. Mitigating circumstances but also in hindsight wrong decisions were made. By who? Hard to say with clarity imo.



Madness is judging the effect of pausing recruitment by what follows the following season. It is the cumulative effect of failing to build on what you have when you are on top that is the issue. Failing to continually refresh, reinvigorate and improve the squad generally isn't felt in the short term.

It is a gradual thing. The average age of the squad goes up. The hunger wanes and then before you know it the team falls off a cliff. Instead of continual refreshment you reach a point at which the aura wears off and the team enters a slump.

That is what happened in 22/23. A failure to refresh the squad ended up with the midfield quite simply running out of legs and we ended up missing out on the CL and needing a huge rebuild.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,051
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 07:38:14 pm »
Guehi to me has been getting better and better every year and was very good for Palace last year. Making the the national team he earned his spot, you could see his lack of experience at times in the tourney but he performed quite solidly overall. I'd rate him in the top third tier of Prem defenders right now with room to grow at 24.

Feels a little bit like people are dismissing him him out of hand as too small and not good enough just becouse he plays in mid table. Hes a quality player, he wouldnt replace prime Virgil but he could surely round out a five pack pretty well and would provide excellent cover and competition. He is inexperienced at the very highest level but everyone is before they get there.



Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:03:36 pm
Complain about other windows or lack of investment at other times and there a debate to be had.

Moaning about a transfer window where  then went in to break a 30 year period of not winning the league is madness. The evidence is there that it was the right choice.

I actually think summer 2020 is one to complain about. But its hard to know who made calls about Thiago, Wijnaldum and going with 3 senior CBs. Where Klopps hands tied or did he choose to carry an extra midfielder at expense of a 4th centre back.

Once wed climbed the hill of PL and CL tgat was the time to re-invest. Ultimately failed transfers, a mad injury list and a global pandemic  put massive barriers in our way. Mitigating circumstances but also in hindsight wrong decisions were made. By who? Hard to say with clarity imo.

Bob Paisley was a great believer in continuing to replenish the team when strong i wont call him childish.  Bought Mark Lawrenson for a record 900K in 1981 when Liverpool already had Hansen and Thompson partnership.  Liverpool had just won the European Cup.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 07:49:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:17:16 pm
Do you think there's a world in which Klopp decided he didn't want to sign anyone in 18/19 because he wanted the same squad to go again and I dunno.. win the League?

Do you think there's a world where Klopp was happy being the perennial bridesmaid in the premier league and champions league because we lacked those two or three extra players we needed over the course of a season? perhaps the RAWK brain trust can think that over? perhaps coming up second fatigued Klopp more than winning would've done, but hey ho, we under-invest and see klopp leave

And if you remember that summer the journalists we all saying were going to buy the best players from around Europe because we were at our peak of attractiveness

Anyway, lets see how we support Arne and pray he's also able to operate on a shoestring comparatively
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 07:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:38:57 pm
Could be earmarked for a similar role to Geertruida, right? He played from RB mostly (inverting into midfield I believe) and also at CB. Think a lot depends on the Trent plan (and the Bradley plan).

Its a smokescreen, Simakan plays for Leipzig so we're either signing Simons, Olmo, Sesko or Lukeba
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 07:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:38:57 pm
Could be earmarked for a similar role to Geertruida, right? He played from RB mostly (inverting into midfield I believe) and also at CB. Think a lot depends on the Trent plan (and the Bradley plan).

I'm wondering that myself.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
Our issue has been that the quality of signing just isn't as good as it was in 16-18, for some it's injuries but that still is going to decide how good a signing was. From a quick check Jota, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, have all started 25+ league games once, with Diaz and Mac Allister the only ones to do 30+. That's it since the 18/19 window.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:52 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,017
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 08:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:03:30 pm
Our issue has been that the quality of signing just isn't as good as it was in 16-18, for some it's injuries but that still is going to decide how good a signing was. From a quick check Jota, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, have all started 25+ league games once, with Diaz and Mac Allister the only ones to do 30+. That's it since the 18/19 window.

Jota and Konate are quality but the injuries have been a concern. However, from Diaz onwards all have been signings post Edwards and there is still a question mark over nearly all of them.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 08:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:49:06 pm
Do you think there's a world where Klopp was happy being the perennial bridesmaid in the premier league and champions league because we lacked those two or three extra players we needed over the course of a season? perhaps the RAWK brain trust can think that over? perhaps coming up second fatigued Klopp more than winning would've done, but hey ho, we under-invest and see klopp leave


If you ignore absolutely everything Klopp said after he announced his departure then sure.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:09:42 pm
Jota and Konate are quality but the injuries have been a concern. However, from Diaz onwards all have been signings post Edwards and there is still a question mark over nearly all of them.
They are quality when fit and I'm not trying to pass judgement on an individual players ability, but we've signed plenty players to affect the first team and very few are starting 2/3rds of our games. More.oftan than not for some it's less than half. That's always going to put a cap on how good that signing actually is/was
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,017
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 08:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:15:02 pm
They are quality when fit and I'm not trying to pass judgement on an individual players ability, but we've signed plenty players to affect the first team and very few are starting 2/3rds of our games. More.oftan than not for some it's less than half. That's always going to put a cap on how good that signing actually is/was

Yep I agree. I mean it must be said that signing Robbo, Salah, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson in consecutive windows is legendary. I guess a rightful question could be can you be that good constantly with signings?

Thing is nearly all the players who have had injury issues had the same with their previous clubs. For me though the 18-20 batch isnt that much of a concern, its more from 20-present.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,452
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5942 on: Today at 08:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 06:27:17 pm
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay is available according to "sources".
Post them. We're running on fumes here.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,912
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 08:38:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:09:54 pm
If you ignore absolutely everything Klopp said after he announced his departure then sure.

Well, yeah but still.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 08:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:49:06 pm
Do you think there's a world where Klopp was happy being the perennial bridesmaid in the premier league and champions league because we lacked those two or three extra players we needed over the course of a season? perhaps the RAWK brain trust can think that over? perhaps coming up second fatigued Klopp more than winning would've done, but hey ho, we under-invest and see klopp leave

And if you remember that summer the journalists we all saying were going to buy the best players from around Europe because we were at our peak of attractiveness

Anyway, lets see how we support Arne and pray he's also able to operate on a shoestring comparatively

Whats the shoe string element you are on about?

Ive posted stuff on here before about if you combine wages and transfer fees weve invested more than most teams. More than Bayern who have the closest revenues to Liverpool in European football over last 5 years. Loads more than teams like Arsenal.

Real Madrid, City, PSG, United have spent more than us. They either bring in more money by being bigger clubs commercially or they are owned by a state.

Im sure Klopp would probably have done better if he could have switched out 2 or 3 players for better ones. But within the constraints of our club where was the 100-150M coming from to get and pay these 2 or 3 players? Im assuming you dont mean just on 1 occasion either. So its an extra 200-300M spend over 4-5 years ad a conservative estimate.

The only realistic option on any of this is that owners pay for all the infrastructure improvements. Not sure they could have just given 100Ms for transfers.

The above is a realistic gripe for some. FSG when they came in said theyd make the club self sufficient. Rightly or wrongly they have stuck to their word. Theyve not duped anyone by what theyve done. Its whether you think they owe us anything due to increase in value- something I suspect theyd argue was their own doing by getting lots of decisions correct in a commercial and footballing sense.


Theres potentially a debate to be had but not with the reductive arguments you suggest. Liverpool do not operate on a shoestring in any sense. Suggesting we do is nonsensical. We cant be expected to regularly outperform clubs owned by nation states or with bigger revenues (Madriid). We can expect to ckmpete -which we do more than most similar sized clubs.


There is an argument that FSG coukd have  done more. More probably means more risk if you are moving away from the spend what you earn model (or it means more risk to owners). Which can pay off. It can also go the other way. Barcelona and United in recent years are good examples of that.

Like I said there a discussion to be had about the owners. But boiling it down to theyre are mingebags or we should have invested more in summer 2019 is not conducive to a decent discussion.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 09:02:30 pm »
The owners definitely cost him two seasons at the very least (20-21 season with the January window from hell (top of the league, and "unlikely" to sign any centre backs), and the 22-23 season with the summer window and his press conference where he reeled off all those "midfielders" we have to allay fears in that department...before another last ditch loanee with the fella who played 15 minutes).

Jurgen addressed this in his leaving press conference...could they have done more, yep.

When you have arguably the best manager in the world at your disposal, and one who makes 99% of players better, you back him.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:42:08 pm
Bob Paisley was a great believer in continuing to replenish the team when strong i wont call him childish.  Bought Mark Lawrenson for a record 900K in 1981 when Liverpool already had Hansen and Thompson partnership.  Liverpool had just won the European Cup.

We werent very good in 1980/81 despite winning the European Cup.

Finished 5th in the league and 9 points behind winners (or 18 points if converted to 3 points for a win).

For context between 1972/73 and 1990/91 we only finished outside the Top 2 in the league once. That was in 1980/81.

Whilst we were still obviously a good team, I reckon Bob wasnt convinced by the European Cup win and used the league as a measuring stick of where the team was at. It was t just Lawrenson either. Big changes were made- Rush, Grobelaar, Whelan, Johnston all made their breakthrough or were signed.


Its not the build on a position of strength you are making it out to be. It showed Bobs ruthlessness in getting rid of players more than anything else. Rather than the add more good players argument you are making.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 09:09:17 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 09:02:30 pm
The owners definitely cost him two seasons at the very least (20-21 season with the January window from hell (top of the league, and "unlikely" to sign any centre backs), and the 22-23 season with the summer window and his press conference where he reeled off all those "midfielders" we have to allay fears in that department...before another last ditch loanee with the fella who played 15 minutes).

Jurgen addressed this in his leaving press conference...could they have done more, yep.

When you have arguably the best manager in the world at your disposal, and one who makes 99% of players better, you back him.

why back Klopp when you have the FSG PR team in action on here? theyd rather make up a million excuses than accept the truth
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm »
Id hope that no one would claim no mistakes were made in the summers of 20/21 and 22/23 looking back on it. We had an incredible team, the best manager in the world and, we now know, only a limited time with him and yet we contrived to throw away 2 seasons of title contending and trophy winning because of shockingly poor transfer windows.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,204
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5949 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
Can we keep the owners out of this thread? Nothing new has been said about them for at least 3 years now, and it's tedious
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 09:14:45 pm »
NET SPEND OF BIG SIX SIDES DURING JURGEN KLOPP'S LIVERPOOL ERA
Club                  Spend    Net spend
Liverpool        £807m           £254m
Man City        £1.28bn    £692.3m
Man United    £1.17bn    £888m
Chelsea          £1.79bn    £835.7m
Arsenal          £1.02bn    £696.2m
Tottenham    £863.4m     £484m

Ok show you think FSG backed Klopp thats your opinion.  I think Klopp did it despite FSG.  I think FSG have been average owners who are mainly interested in making money for themselves. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 