« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 273918 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 06:17:16 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:28:57 pm
ok I will bite  after winning the Champions League. 

2019 Summer
In
Harvey Elliott £4.3m
Takumi Minamino £7.2m

Out
Danny Ings £20m
Simon Mignolet £8.2m
Harry Wilson £7.5m

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/129

I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up.  We dont have Jurgen anymore.  I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill

The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.

Do you think there's a world in which Klopp decided he didn't want to sign anyone in 18/19 because he wanted the same squad to go again and I dunno.. win the League?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 06:27:17 pm »
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay is available according to "sources".
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:28:57 pm
ok I will bite  after winning the Champions League. 

2019 Summer
In
Harvey Elliott £4.3m
Takumi Minamino £7.2m

Out
Danny Ings £20m
Simon Mignolet £8.2m
Harry Wilson £7.5m

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/129

I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up.  We dont have Jurgen anymore.  I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill

The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.

I find this kind of analysis a bit ridiculous to be honest. I know fans are fixated on transfers but it's not how football works. If you're talking real owners and not Saudi or Todd Bowley that is.

Instead, what is the budget for football?

What is the proportion of club revenue spent on football?

Are the owners taking money out of the club?

Are the owners growing revenues?

Football expenditure goes on transfer fees (amortised over years), agent fees, wages, etc. If you have a maturing side reaching its peak then wages will be going up with contract renewals and you won't be spending so much on buying players. You can't just add up transfer fees and say we're not spending.

For the record, the owners haven't taken money out of the club. They spend pretty much all the revenue, although conservatively. If I was going to criticise them it would be that they should've funded the stadium build rather than have the club pay them back, but at the end of the day, we have a big stadium after years of previous owners talking about it, and our revenues are very competitive.

Just looking at transfer fees is not a way to judge the owners of football clubs.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,967
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 06:28:34 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:28:57 pm
ok I will bite  after winning the Champions League. 

2019 Summer
In
Harvey Elliott £4.3m
Takumi Minamino £7.2m

Out
Danny Ings £20m
Simon Mignolet £8.2m
Harry Wilson £7.5m

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/129

I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up.  We dont have Jurgen anymore.  I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill

The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.


Didnt buy Minamino in the summer of 2019. Bought Adrian and SvdB.

Didnt sell Wilson that summer either. Think it was Ryan Kent we sold.

Anyone who is complaining about the transfers that summer or has ever complained about the transfers that summer is absolutely mad. The squad we went into that season with blew the league away. The only team to break Citys dominance.

On that basis you cant argue with the squad we went with. Crystal ball nobheads who think it had longer term effects can get in the bin. Additional players and incorporating them into the team may not have given us the season we had. It may have been detrimental to the absolute basis that squad was built on. It may well have been a success but thats a massive guess. Where as the lived reality is that team put up the best league campaign by a Liverpool team in over 30 years.


Not sure if its churlish, stupidity or being spoilt that would make anyone complain about that summer in particular
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:39 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 06:29:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:17:16 pm
Do you think there's a world in which Klopp decided he didn't want to sign anyone in 18/19 because he wanted the same squad to go again and I dunno.. win the League?

I cant answer that one.  Only Jurgen knows.  Underspend after winning the league too.  Sold Lovren and no replacement.  Pickford assaults Virgil and season was over. 

I actually feel Liverpool would have won more titles if more was spend on the squad.

The quality of the overall squad now is stronger but the first 11 is less than the League winning team
« Last Edit: Today at 06:51:26 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 06:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:11:57 pm
I rate Simakan but he falls into that odd category of not an out and out right back but not tall/dominant in air enough to be a CB for us.

At least, under Klopp though I cant imagine wed veer to far from that profile.

Could be earmarked for a similar role to Geertruida, right? He played from RB mostly (inverting into midfield I believe) and also at CB. Think a lot depends on the Trent plan (and the Bradley plan).
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 06:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:28:34 pm

Didnt buy Minamino in the summer of 2019. Bought Adrian and SvdB.

Didnt sell Wilson that summer either. Think it was Ryan Kent we sold.

Anyone who is complaining about the transfers that summer or has ever complained about the transfers that summer is absolutely mad. The squad we went into that season with blew the league away. The only team to break Citys dominance.

On that basis you cant argue with the squad we went with. Crystal ball nobheads who think it had longer term effects that get in the bin. Additional players and incorporating them into the team may not have given us the season we had. It may have been detrimental to the absolute basis that squad was built on. It may well have been a success but thats a massive guess. Wheres lad the lived reality is that team put up the best league campaign by a Liverpool team in over 30 years.


Not sure if its churlish, stupidity or being spoilt that would make anyone complain about that summer in particular

I find this happens when some posters arent happy with FSG or transfers the names come out churlish, stupid spoilt hissy fit extra.  Whats that about does it make you points more valid?
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 06:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:38:57 pm
Could be earmarked for a similar role to Geertruida, right? He played from RB mostly (inverting into midfield I believe) and also at CB. Think a lot depends on the Trent plan (and the Bradley plan).

That makes sense but then as you say, whats the plan with Trent.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,967
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 07:03:36 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:41:14 pm
I find this happens when some posters arent happy with FSG or transfers the names come out churlish, stupid spoilt hissy fit extra.  Whats that about does it make you points more valid?

Complain about other windows or lack of investment at other times and there a debate to be had.

Moaning about a transfer window where  then went in to break a 30 year period of not winning the league is madness. The evidence is there that it was the right choice.

I actually think summer 2020 is one to complain about. But its hard to know who made calls about Thiago, Wijnaldum and going with 3 senior CBs. Where Klopps hands tied or did he choose to carry an extra midfielder at expense of a 4th centre back.

Once wed climbed the hill of PL and CL tgat was the time to re-invest. Ultimately failed transfers, a mad injury list and a global pandemic  put massive barriers in our way. Mitigating circumstances but also in hindsight wrong decisions were made. By who? Hard to say with clarity imo.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:10:36 pm
Lol. Thick as fucking mince

Fucking hell mate, I thought my post was balanced and well thought out :D
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 07:27:30 pm »
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,062
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 07:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:03:36 pm
Complain about other windows or lack of investment at other times and there a debate to be had.

Moaning about a transfer window where  then went in to break a 30 year period of not winning the league is madness. The evidence is there that it was the right choice.

I actually think summer 2020 is one to complain about. But its hard to know who made calls about Thiago, Wijnaldum and going with 3 senior CBs. Where Klopps hands tied or did he choose to carry an extra midfielder at expense of a 4th centre back.

Once wed climbed the hill of PL and CL tgat was the time to re-invest. Ultimately failed transfers, a mad injury list and a global pandemic  put massive barriers in our way. Mitigating circumstances but also in hindsight wrong decisions were made. By who? Hard to say with clarity imo.



Madness is judging the effect of pausing recruitment by what follows the following season. It is the cumulative effect of failing to build on what you have when you are on top that is the issue. Failing to continually refresh, reinvigorate and improve the squad generally isn't felt in the short term.

It is a gradual thing. The average age of the squad goes up. The hunger wanes and then before you know it the team falls off a cliff. Instead of continual refreshment you reach a point at which the aura wears off and the team enters a slump.

That is what happened in 22/23. A failure to refresh the squad ended up with the midfield quite simply running out of legs and we ended up missing out on the CL and needing a huge rebuild.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,051
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 07:38:14 pm »
Guehi to me has been getting better and better every year and was very good for Palace last year. Making the the national team he earned his spot, you could see his lack of experience at times in the tourney but he performed quite solidly overall. I'd rate him in the top third tier of Prem defenders right now with room to grow at 24.

Feels a little bit like people are dismissing him him out of hand as too small and not good enough just becouse he plays in mid table. Hes a quality player, he wouldnt replace prime Virgil but he could surely round out a five pack pretty well and would provide excellent cover and competition. He is inexperienced at the very highest level but everyone is before they get there.



Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:03:36 pm
Complain about other windows or lack of investment at other times and there a debate to be had.

Moaning about a transfer window where  then went in to break a 30 year period of not winning the league is madness. The evidence is there that it was the right choice.

I actually think summer 2020 is one to complain about. But its hard to know who made calls about Thiago, Wijnaldum and going with 3 senior CBs. Where Klopps hands tied or did he choose to carry an extra midfielder at expense of a 4th centre back.

Once wed climbed the hill of PL and CL tgat was the time to re-invest. Ultimately failed transfers, a mad injury list and a global pandemic  put massive barriers in our way. Mitigating circumstances but also in hindsight wrong decisions were made. By who? Hard to say with clarity imo.

Bob Paisley was a great believer in continuing to replenish the team when strong i wont call him childish.  Bought Mark Lawrenson for a record 900K in 1981 when Liverpool already had Hansen and Thompson partnership.  Liverpool had just won the European Cup.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 