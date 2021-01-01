ok I will bite after winning the Champions League.



2019 Summer

In

Harvey Elliott £4.3m

Takumi Minamino £7.2m



Out

Danny Ings £20m

Simon Mignolet £8.2m

Harry Wilson £7.5m



I think FSG do the minmum Klopp does the making up. We dont have Jurgen anymore. I like Arne so far but he has big shoes to fill



The 2 big signings Virgil and Allison where from the Coutinho windfall.



I find this kind of analysis a bit ridiculous to be honest. I know fans are fixated on transfers but it's not how football works. If you're talking real owners and not Saudi or Todd Bowley that is.Instead, what is the budget for football?What is the proportion of club revenue spent on football?Are the owners taking money out of the club?Are the owners growing revenues?Football expenditure goes on transfer fees (amortised over years), agent fees, wages, etc. If you have a maturing side reaching its peak then wages will be going up with contract renewals and you won't be spending so much on buying players. You can't just add up transfer fees and say we're not spending.For the record, the owners haven't taken money out of the club. They spend pretty much all the revenue, although conservatively. If I was going to criticise them it would be that they should've funded the stadium build rather than have the club pay them back, but at the end of the day, we have a big stadium after years of previous owners talking about it, and our revenues are very competitive.Just looking at transfer fees is not a way to judge the owners of football clubs.