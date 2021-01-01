Surprised at the reaction to Guehi, Ive thought hes been one of the best defenders not at a top club for a few years now. Hes not a monster in the air but hes really good on the ground, good on the ball and has really good pace. Think hed improve loads at a big club too. Think the aerial numbers are so overrated by fans on here, there have been loads of good teams with good defenders who havent been 65%+ in the air, its not a deal breaker for me. Id rather Colwill if we were going to spend big money on an English defender but cant see Chelseas will breaking and cant see him forcing the move yet.
Every single central defender Klopp bought was an absolute monster in the air, he knew a thing or two about building a title winning team. So no aerial numbers are not overrated, they are key to dominating set pieces at both ends of the field.