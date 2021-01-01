Surprised at the reaction to Guehi, Ive thought hes been one of the best defenders not at a top club for a few years now. Hes not a monster in the air but hes really good on the ground, good on the ball and has really good pace. Think hed improve loads at a big club too. Think the aerial numbers are so overrated by fans on here, there have been loads of good teams with good defenders who havent been 65%+ in the air, its not a deal breaker for me. Id rather Colwill if we were going to spend big money on an English defender but cant see Chelseas will breaking and cant see him forcing the move yet.



Every single central defender Klopp bought was an absolute monster in the air, he knew a thing or two about building a title winning team. So no aerial numbers are not overrated, they are key to dominating set pieces at both ends of the field.