Guehi arguably England's best performer at the Euros, he's a quality defender. However, England less dominant aerially in the two boxes with Guehi rather than slabhead.



A bit short for a PL centre back, Klopp would always go for CB's at least 6 foot 3 (other than the Kabak desperation).



We're not the tallest team, so we need our two CB's to be commanding in the air.