Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5760 on: Today at 03:01:11 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:50:50 pm
Buying full back cover would be a massive waste. Bradley has absolutely earned the right to be back-up at worst and Gomez behind him is fine there or left back at a push. We don't need cover/squad filler, it's got to be about targeting players who we want to/can be playing 3000+ minutes and improving the starting line up.
The one exception is RW, where we could use a backup/talent for Salah.
Otherwise I agree, we need first 11 players not depth.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5761 on: Today at 03:06:39 pm
There are plenty of players out there that would elevate our first 11. Not buying it that were living through some biblical period of scarcity. Our squad depth is solid and of good quality - we need one or two to lift the first team quality. Should be easily doable, for example getting a CB as good as Konate but less injury prone and LW that has better output than Diaz.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5762 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:57:36 pm
even with the absence of a natural right sided forward in the squad at the moment, Doak doesn't feature in a list of 22 players first team players. Got a long long way to go to reach that heightdon't forget Nat Phillips (27) on the depth chart ;)
Not sure what your point is, are you saying the squad is far away from being at the top level or where you agreeing with the post?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5763 on: Today at 03:08:18 pm
Please let's not start with the 'there isn't anyone on earth who could improve us' cack.....
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5764 on: Today at 03:19:23 pm
I think we'll possibly sign Ait-Nori for LB and sell Tsimi.

It upgrades the LB position and he's an eventual replacement for Robbo.

With Bradley and Trent on the right it will allow Joe Gomez to cover CB or be rotated with Konate, Virg and Quansah.

Add a DM and we're good to go - although Baj may surprise everyone and start.

It's interesting this year as we still don't know yet how Arne will set up.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5765 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm
Real Madrid who just won the CL and Spanish League are actively improving their squad. They are very good at regenerating their squad. Modric and Kroos have effectively been replace. OK Madrid are the top dogs at the table. Where are liverpool I would have thought top 6 probably higher in revenue generated. Some players probably prefer London Paris sunny Spain. Surely there are players out there
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5766 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:06:39 pm
There are plenty of players out there that would elevate our first 11. Not buying it that were living through some biblical period of scarcity. Our squad depth is solid and of good quality - we need one or two to lift the first team quality. Should be easily doable, for example getting a CB as good as Konate but less injury prone and LW that has better output than Diaz.
Do you have anyone in mind? I would love another cb as good as Konate that's less injury prone. I disagree that it's easily doable.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5767 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm
No idea, Bastoni perhaps, or Schlotterback? Dont think it would be that hard to do. We would improve our team even with a slightly worse player who is more available. Konate is perhaps a less obvious candidate for an upgrade, but with his contract winding down I would think hard before giving him a new one.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5768 on: Today at 03:38:28 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:08:18 pm
Please let's not start with the 'there isn't anyone on earth who could improve us' cack.....

I don't think it's about that, it's about what's achieveable and likely.  There are probably players that turn us into world beaters, but clubs aren't obliged to sell them to us.

Position wise, one of the difficulties here is the assumption we need ' a six' when we may not actually play with one in the same way as we have been doing.  If we aren't, then we've a ton of midfielders that could fit a 'double pivot' or whatever we shift to, and it's difficult to know who Slot sees as playing where. He may not even fully know that himself yet.

Easier to assume we need to add cover at CB or LB (particularly LB imo, which is why Alt-Nouri seems the most 'sensible' link so far) given we've seen the limitations of those in the squad there already and it's an easier position to project in a new tactical setup.

Still can't really see us getting a forward unless one leaves.  Not only do you have to want to sign players but you have to be able to actually give them an idea where and how often they might play, not totally sure someone's looking at Nunez/Diaz/Gakpo/Jota/Salah and thinking 'yeah, I can crack that regularly right away'.  Maybe you sign a potential player who's looking at Jota being fairly frequently injured, Gakpo being inconsistent, Nunez and Diaz being uncertain and Salah having a year left whos' thinking 'I'm next up', but I dunno if that player's out there.

In general though it feels like a lack of nuance...'there's not much space in the squad' is a true statement, we can only register 25 and a certain amount have to be homegrown...that's a bit different from 'no one can improve us'.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5769 on: Today at 04:54:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:55:47 pm
Thats all fair, but the question is how you close the gap, when there is already one and you are losing the best manager around.
We have maybe the most talented crop of youngsters in any club worldwide right now, Barcelona aside (but without their fitness issues). They're probably taking big steps forward in the next year or two, and our established players are still top notch.

Alison is the best keeper in the world, Kelleher is one of the best number twos and Jaros already looks good at first team level

Virj isn't quite the player he was at his peak but he's still a terrific defensive leader, Konate hasn't got that final consistency yet but he's very young and very good. Quansah is even younger and looks like he can be a mainstay for years. Gomez can play anywhere across the back line and look good.

Trent and Bradley are both excellent attacking right backs, Robbo is still an assuring presence and Beck looks like he's on a big upward trajectory.

Salah is still a top player and coming into a non-AFCON year. Jota is a prolific number nine when fit, no one wants us to sell Nunez, and Diaz and Gakpo have been so good this summer that we'd be clamouring to sign them if they played for anyone else. Then you have the Doak and Danns minutes.

Midfield is a little trickier as Mac is the only nailed on top player, but we have a few really talented players coming into their second season and Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic whose ceilings are still potentially huge.

I mean, Bayern just dropped a shedload of cash on Pahlinha, who no one here wanted. But if we want someone who can slot right in and improve us immediately that's the kind of player we'd be looking at. I'd rather give the kids a year to develop in a new system and see what they can do. We aren't Chelsea.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5770 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:08:18 pm
Please let's not start with the 'there isn't anyone on earth who could improve us' cack.....

There are players out there that can improve us but that doesnt mean we should look to do the move.

For arguments sake, imagine theres someone out there, say Palhinha, hed have been an improvement on Endo defensively, zero doubts, but would he have been an improvement or even par with Fabinho? No chance. We want world class players, if you settle for small improvements and decide to build a team with good players, you end up stuck when the great ones come around and youve already committed huge sums and wages to make marginal improvements.

Our squads in a good enough place where we can step back, watch the direction of the market and strike when a few dominoes fall and a few clubs need to sell, or a few clubs need to buy (from us).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5771 on: Today at 05:17:47 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:08:18 pm
Please let's not start with the 'there isn't anyone on earth who could improve us' cack.....
Until Trent, VVD and Salah contracts are sorted we can't really make any large investments in new players. With this and only getting a lot of players back a week before the new season starts, it's very difficult for Slot and Hughes.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5772 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm
Negotiations can happen over this new thing called a phone mate. Skype if you want tosee their beautful faces. Also most of the time it;s the agents we're talking to and not the players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5773 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm
If we genuinely make no big signings then that paints a giant target on Hughes' back, which is why I think he will not opt to do that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5774 on: Today at 05:22:35 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:54:29 pm
We have maybe the most talented crop of youngsters in any club worldwide right now, Barcelona aside (but without their fitness issues). They're probably taking big steps forward in the next year or two, and our established players are still top notch.

Alison is the best keeper in the world, Kelleher is one of the best number twos and Jaros already looks good at first team level

Virj isn't quite the player he was at his peak but he's still a terrific defensive leader, Konate hasn't got that final consistency yet but he's very young and very good. Quansah is even younger and looks like he can be a mainstay for years. Gomez can play anywhere across the back line and look good.

Trent and Bradley are both excellent attacking right backs, Robbo is still an assuring presence and Beck looks like he's on a big upward trajectory.

Salah is still a top player and coming into a non-AFCON year. Jota is a prolific number nine when fit, no one wants us to sell Nunez, and Diaz and Gakpo have been so good this summer that we'd be clamouring to sign them if they played for anyone else. Then you have the Doak and Danns minutes.

Midfield is a little trickier as Mac is the only nailed on top player, but we have a few really talented players coming into their second season and Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic whose ceilings are still potentially huge.

I mean, Bayern just dropped a shedload of cash on Pahlinha, who no one here wanted. But if we want someone who can slot right in and improve us immediately that's the kind of player we'd be looking at. I'd rather give the kids a year to develop in a new system and see what they can do. We aren't Chelsea.

Agree on most of that but not all. I doubt we move for Diaz and Nunez based on their Liverpool form, at least the last couple of seasons.

Still cant see us winning the title with the squad as it is. Our best players are mostly at the tail end of their career.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5775 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:22:25 pm
If we genuinely make no big signings then that paints a giant target on Hughes' back, which is why I think he will not opt to do that.

There's hardly been any transfers though unless count the PSR related clubs and their dodgy dealings.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5776 on: Today at 05:24:14 pm
When does the window end is it tomorrow?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5777 on: Today at 05:27:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:42 pm
There's hardly been any transfers though unless count the PSR related clubs and their dodgy dealings.

Exactly how can we fund transfers if no one is buying our players. ;D ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5778 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:27:16 pm
Exactly how can we fund transfers if no one is buying our players. ;D ;D

I think we only want to sell Phillips. Everyone else will be staying unless they ask to leave.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5779 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm

Of the players that other clubs have picked up, I think Olise would have been great for us and we ought to be a better pull for a player than Bayern. He would have been an immediate replacement for Salah who is likely leaving in 12 months too. Unless we have other plans for the next month, we run the risk of having to panic replace next summer.

With Edwards back I have some belief that we are working quietly behind the scenes rather than through the media and well suddenly announce a couple. We certainly cant run the same squad back and expect better results and hell be making that clear to the owners.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5780 on: Today at 05:59:59 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:48:49 pm
Of the players that other clubs have picked up, I think Olise would have been great for us and we ought to be a better pull for a player than Bayern. He would have been an immediate replacement for Salah who is likely leaving in 12 months too. Unless we have other plans for the next month, we run the risk of having to panic replace next summer.

With Edwards back I have some belief that we are working quietly behind the scenes rather than through the media and well suddenly announce a couple. We certainly cant run the same squad back and expect better results and hell be making that clear to the owners.

Immediate replacement based on what? He's scored 23 goals in his entire career and been injured for big chunks of it too. Salah has never scored less than 25 in a season for us and his availability has been fantastic.

Maybe he's about to make the leap from potential to world class but he's definitely not an "immediate replacement". It would have been a huge drop off unless he massively improved his output.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5781 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:59:59 pm
Immediate replacement based on what? He's scored 23 goals in his entire career and been injured for big chunks of it too. Salah has never scored less than 25 in a season for us and his availability has been fantastic.

Maybe he's about to make the leap from potential to world class but he's definitely not an "immediate replacement". It would have been a huge drop off unless he massively improved his output.

I mean he can start in that position not that he is as good as Mo. On that basis well never replace him by your interpretation. But think back to when we bought Mo and Sadio. They had doubters but had talent and were young. Thats how we typically operate. It might not be Olise but thats the type of player well realistically get rather than a Nico Williams wholl cost too much.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5782 on: Today at 06:56:06 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:34:30 pm
It's the 13th of July, we've not signed anyone, I'd say maybe a quarter finals of a domestic cup and be happy with that. We can blame Slot and Hughes who are clearly an FSG stooges to sell off the youngsters to invest in a wine making basket ball team based in Canada.

This is the kind of sensible post I come here to read
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5783 on: Today at 07:03:01 pm
| Liverpool are practically out of the race for Leny Yoro this summer. The defender will join either Real Madrid or Manchester United. [@le_Parisien]

Cant lie Im confused on this one. Understand losing to Madrid or maybe PSG, but how are United ahead? No idea what were doing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5784 on: Today at 07:05:45 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 07:03:01 pm
| Liverpool are practically out of the race for Leny Yoro this summer. The defender will join either Real Madrid or Manchester United. [@le_Parisien]

Cant lie Im confused on this one. Understand losing to Madrid or maybe PSG, but how are United ahead? No idea what were doing

£££

Or we just ain't interested.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5785 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 07:03:01 pm
| Liverpool are practically out of the race for Leny Yoro this summer. The defender will join either Real Madrid or Manchester United. [@le_Parisien]

Cant lie Im confused on this one. Understand losing to Madrid or maybe PSG, but how are United ahead? No idea what were doing

They pay insane wages. And we probably don't like the fee, which could be said of Madrid as well.

We have VVD, Konate, Quansah and Gomez. I'm not sure why we would even look to spend that amount of money on a centre back. Every available minute should be given to Quansah to become at centre back what Trent has become at right back. Developing an expensive teenager just gets in the way of that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5786 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:08:13 pm
Not sure what your point is, are you saying the squad is far away from being at the top level or where you agreeing with the post?
just adding my view on our right wing options, using your helpful visualisation, rather than agreeing/disagreeing with anything (cos, eg, Elliot can sometimes play there and Grav could take his spot on the diagram)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5787 on: Today at 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:05:45 pm
£££

Or we just ain't interested.

Think we were interested if the reliable journos are to be believed. Maybe things have changed, we did see an article stating centreback wasnt a priority anymore.

Dunno. Hard to get accept over a youngster most of us havent seen and hasnt performed in a top league.
