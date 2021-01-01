Thats all fair, but the question is how you close the gap, when there is already one and you are losing the best manager around.
We have maybe the most talented crop of youngsters in any club worldwide right now, Barcelona aside (but without their fitness issues). They're probably taking big steps forward in the next year or two, and our established players are still top notch.
Alison is the best keeper in the world, Kelleher is one of the best number twos and Jaros already looks good at first team level
Virj isn't quite the player he was at his peak but he's still a terrific defensive leader, Konate hasn't got that final consistency yet but he's very young and very good. Quansah is even younger and looks like he can be a mainstay for years. Gomez can play anywhere across the back line and look good.
Trent and Bradley are both excellent attacking right backs, Robbo is still an assuring presence and Beck looks like he's on a big upward trajectory.
Salah is still a top player and coming into a non-AFCON year. Jota is a prolific number nine when fit, no one wants us to sell Nunez, and Diaz and Gakpo have been so good this summer that we'd be clamouring to sign them if they played for anyone else. Then you have the Doak and Danns minutes.
Midfield is a little trickier as Mac is the only nailed on top player, but we have a few really talented players coming into their second season and Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic whose ceilings are still potentially huge.
I mean, Bayern just dropped a shedload of cash on Pahlinha, who no one here wanted. But if we want someone who can slot right in and improve us immediately that's the kind of player we'd be looking at. I'd rather give the kids a year to develop in a new system and see what they can do. We aren't Chelsea.