Alisson
Kelleher
Trent Konate VvD Robertson
Bradley Quansah Gomez Tsimikas
Szobozlai Endo Alexis
Elliot Bajetic Curtis
Salah Nunez Gakpo
Doak Jota Diaz
As it stands the squad is fine in terms of bodies, we have two capable players for each position apart from RW although you could make the case that Szoboszlai could be moved to the attack and even then we have Gravenberch to complete the numbers in the midfield. This summer feels like the focus should be on upgrading players so technically one in one out.Tsimikas
can be upgraded to a promising young LB who can take over from Robbo in the next one or two years but also challenge him now and Ait Nouiri
is a stellar choice.
Everyone keeps saying we need another CB and if we do then surely one of Gomez
or Konate
will be sold, having five CBs feels like we are avoiding making a tough decision. I'd back Gomez to be the fourth CB, I'd want to believe he is over his injury concerns and can get back to where he was as a CB.Endo
was decent last season, but I disagree with reports there are no available players better than him. They don't need to be world-class we have Bajetic whom we hope will get to that level given time. Rodri wasn't this player when he first arrived at City it was coaching and development that helped him. Find someone with the raw materials that we can mold to do the role for us. Ederson
has the tools and has played as a single pivot previously in his career. I don't think it would be difficult to sell Endo, especially in the PL lots of mid-table teams would need a player like him.
Finally getting a more competent alternative to Salah on the RW (than Doak
), a speedster show can hug the touchline and and is great 1v1. Bakayoko
seems a good shout for this but lots of risk with a signing like this.
Alisson
Kelleher
Trent Konate VvD Robertson
Bradley Quansah Gomez Ait-Nouri
Szobozlai Ederson Alexis
Elliot Bajetic Curtis
Salah Nunez Gakpo
Bakayoko Jota Diaz