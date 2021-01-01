« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 265936 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 02:01:56 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.

He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.
Offline MBL?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 02:11:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:01:56 am
He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.
Is he worth that? I'm not sure. We all know how good he is with the ball at his feet but when he came up he was aggressive in the tackle. He seems to have lost that. I'll be slaughtered for this but I wouldn't keep hold of him unless his intensity greatly improves.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 04:52:49 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:01:56 am
He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.

Where is this even coming from??? Dont think he has ever given that impression at all. He'll want a pay raise and he'd deserve it.
I dont understand the narrative that is being built around him. Jurgen never complained about him because he was playing to the instructions clearly. He isnt bad at defending but he is beaten on pace, which has always been the case. Regardless, what he provides on the ball is basically unique. Replacing him would essentially mean downgrading our offensive capabilities to improve defensively. It's a trade off I am not sure I want. If anything, I'd want to have a system that can cover for his weakness and let him do what he is absolutely and undisputedly one of the best at. Selling him would be an absolutely dumb decision, which I cant see us making.
Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 06:35:58 am »
I dont know if the system used to hide his defensive frailties in a way that it no longer does but the Trent who, say, went up against Citys Sane in CL games and the like in 18-20 wasnt a weakness defensively. The idea of upgrading our defensive capabilities by replacing Trent would have sounded like a silliness. We knew we sometimes got exposed down the right flank but that was clearly because of how high we pushed our fullbacks, not because Trent was a problem. So I do wonder if something has changed in his defending to make even our own fans question him.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 09:10:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:35:58 am
I dont know if the system used to hide his defensive frailties in a way that it no longer does but the Trent who, say, went up against Citys Sane in CL games and the like in 18-20 wasnt a weakness defensively. The idea of upgrading our defensive capabilities by replacing Trent would have sounded like a silliness. We knew we sometimes got exposed down the right flank but that was clearly because of how high we pushed our fullbacks, not because Trent was a problem. So I do wonder if something has changed in his defending to make even our own fans question him.

I mean, I can remember him (Trent) having a bit of a shocker against United/Rashford around the same time as that performance vs Sane, if memory serves me well that was the big talking point before the game, can Trent deal with Sane, he did ok but like anything with Trent, people take extreme views at either end. It wasnt a Maldini performance vs Sane, the team collectively were almost perfect and Trent did his part within that but I wouldnt consider it like a defensive masterclass. He was on the bench for the game at the Camp Nou wasnt he, with Klopp opting for Gomez, so at that point the defensive frailties were still a thing.

I think the issue for me and what I read from other fans is that he hasnt really improved defensively. I dont think hes got worse, but youd expect with experience, with more savvy and IQ that hed at least be able to time a tackle well, or safely show a man down the line and prevent the danger, but he still defends like a teenager in his first season. I still think with the right defensive balance to the side the pros he brings going forward far outweigh any issues he has defensively. The problem is when you play a midfield of three 8s, or two 8s and a 10, and your front line doesnt press from the front as successfully as it used to, youre allowing Trent to get exposed far too often.

Its normal for a top side to try and add a defensive player on the side they have a really offensive full back. I can remember Milan always had Gattuso on their right when they had Cafu, Real Madrid beat us in that final by essentially getting Valverde to screen Carvajal, and my personal favourite was when Inter started playing Zanetti right midfield to allow Maicon the freedom and to also protect him in low blocks/transitions. Dom impressed at times last season but we definitely asked too much of him in his first season in England. By that I mean the demands tactically, we wanted him to bail Trent out and also make all the over/underlapping runs for Salah. He did well at times but you could tell he wasnt used to that level of defensive intensity, that level of discipline, and just how strong/physical/athletic the players in this league are.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 09:46:52 am »
All comes down to Slot and what profile of player he wants at right back, not sure his numbers over the last two seasons are 300k numbers.
 But previously he was comfortably worth it, think if we activate Frimpong buy out (not sure how reliable the links are) I would be worried about his contract.
Offline jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 10:20:47 am »
The bigger issue with Trent for me is that his contribution in attacks has been diminished by his new inverted role.
Its just fundamentally harder to play the killer pass from the center. The angle is trickier, both to find the space and for the attacker to finish
It's like crosses from set pieces, which are usually much more threatening from the side than from the center.

Also, there's less time at CM for him to make the pass
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 10:24:11 am »
For me theres not even a debate if hes worth £300k, hes worth every penny and has more than earned any contract he gets. Weve produced him, he hasnt cost us a fee, for me homegrown talents should always be amongst the highest earners at the club. Hes been world class pretty much every season since hes been in the side, whether hes getting assists or not is irrelevant, his xA is always high and his ability to progress the ball is almost unmatched. Weve brought Slot in due to a similar playing style to Klopp, we know our club is heavily influenced by data and we know that the data essentially says to attack more, to create more, to have more shots, to score more goals, hes quite simply the perfect player for what we are and what we want to be. Theres no need to overthink it, give him what he wants and get him tied down until his 30s.
Offline b_joseph

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 10:27:03 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:20:47 am
The bigger issue with Trent for me is that his contribution in attacks has been diminished by his new inverted role.
Its just fundamentally harder to play the killer pass from the center. The angle is trickier, both to find the space and for the attacker to finish
It's like crosses from set pieces, which are usually much more threatening from the side than from the center.

Also, there's less time at CM for him to make the pass
His contribution is still high...per game his key passes are similar in number. He still progresses the ball via the pass as well as anyone in the league.

His assists were down as there was a large gap between his assists and expected assists, in the negative. But, he cant control the finishing aspect of that

Last season was highest number he has had in the PL for shot creating actions per game. But the second lowest for goal creating actions...for obvious reasons.


Losing him would be a massive blow. Hopefully it doesnt happen
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm
We only need the bear necessaties.

Spoken like one of our baloo brethren.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 10:50:51 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:46:52 am
All comes down to Slot and what profile of player he wants at right back, not sure his numbers over the last two seasons are 300k numbers.
 But previously he was comfortably worth it, think if we activate Frimpong buy out (not sure how reliable the links are) I would be worried about his contract.


He has proven it at the club for a number of years now and is in his prime. Our whole system at this club is that you are not on the massive wage at the start of your time here but perform and you will get there. If we don't pay Trent a wage which is comparable to the big clubs in this league then that puts a question mark against other signings. Very few footballers get to Salah levels.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:50:51 am
He has proven it at the club for a number of years now and is in his prime. Our whole system at this club is that you are not on the massive wage at the start of your time here but perform and you will get there. If we don't pay Trent a wage which is comparable to the big clubs in this league then that puts a question mark against other signings. Very few footballers get to Salah levels.
Agree, but what has happened in the past is not really relevant. As I said it depends on the profile of player slot wants, it's a big wage commitment if he's not Slots number one choice for that position.
It will most likely be a long term contract so it needs to be right, ideally Slot would have had a season before making a decision.
Offline jlb

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:43 pm
Thats quite surprising. Think Shaqiri  was the last signing that summer? Also shows how busy it was as we signed Alisson, Fabinho, Keita and also had the Fekir thing all by this point?

From memory, we signed Fabinho within days of the CL final. The Keita deal had been agreed the previous summer. I think the Alisson one dragged on a bit. We'd definitely played at least one pre season match with Karius looking very shaky. Then there was a story from a local journo saying that we were considering going into the season with Danny Ward as first choice keeper.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 11:48:53 am »
Theres just no way Slot is going to say he doesnt want an elite, generational talent thats about to peak, just because he isnt perfectly well rounded in his skill set. Hes elite at the hardest aspects of the game and the most difficult to recruit in. Where he sees him playing is irrelevant to whether he gets the contract or gets paid. If Slot decides he wants a proper defender there, or decides he wants Bradley or Gomez at right back, thats fine, but Trent will find another position in the team. His role in our squad is as a creator and in ways a controller, there are so few great ones available, we wont be looking to play without one.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 11:53:40 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:20:47 am
The bigger issue with Trent for me is that his contribution in attacks has been diminished by his new inverted role.
Its just fundamentally harder to play the killer pass from the center. The angle is trickier, both to find the space and for the attacker to finish
It's like crosses from set pieces, which are usually much more threatening from the side than from the center.

Also, there's less time at CM for him to make the pass

Problem is we've got a lot weaker defensively with it, so that's a lot of extra goals needed to make up for that. Other factors as well - Henderson's numbers falling off a cliff in his last season, Salah's physical drop, less legs in the team in general.

Trent has become a luxury player at least within our system. Southgate is a big caveat but he was also deemed too much of a luxury in an England shirt as well, although he was hung out to dry. Mainoo has stepped in to produce what you'd expect Trent to be able to deliver if he's going to be a CM for us and the hybrid role hasn't worked for us defensively.

We can't afford to lose Trent on a free and need him to sign a deal but his role in the team is a conundum for Slot.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 12:05:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:01:56 am
He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.

He doesn't strike me as the sort who would demand the armband be stripped off a fellow team mate in order to sign a new deal.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 12:23:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:10 pm
He doesn't strike me as the sort who would demand the armband be stripped off a fellow team mate in order to sign a new deal.

I wasn't suggesting he would request it, I'm thinking the club use it as a carrot. A bit like Gerrard & Hyppia.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 12:36:20 pm »
Alisson
Kelleher

Trent Konate VvD Robertson
Bradley Quansah Gomez Tsimikas

Szobozlai Endo Alexis
Elliot Bajetic Curtis

Salah Nunez Gakpo
Doak Jota Diaz


As it stands the squad is fine in terms of bodies, we have two capable players for each position apart from RW although you could make the case that Szoboszlai could be moved to the attack and even then we have Gravenberch to complete the numbers in the midfield. This summer feels like the focus should be on upgrading players so technically one in one out.


Tsimikas can be upgraded to a promising young LB who can take over from Robbo in the next one or two years but also challenge him now and Ait Nouiri is a stellar choice.

Everyone keeps saying we need another CB and if we do then surely one of Gomez or Konate will be sold, having five CBs feels like we are avoiding making a tough decision. I'd back Gomez to be the fourth CB, I'd want to believe he is over his injury concerns and can get back to where he was as a CB.

Endo was decent last season, but I disagree with reports there are no available players better than him. They don't need to be world-class we have Bajetic whom we hope will get to that level given time. Rodri wasn't this player when he first arrived at City it was coaching and development that helped him. Find someone with the raw materials that we can mold to do the role for us. Ederson has the tools and has played as a single pivot previously in his career. I don't think it would be difficult to sell Endo, especially in the PL lots of mid-table teams would need a player like him.

Finally getting a more competent alternative to Salah on the RW (than Doak), a speedster show can hug the touchline and and is great 1v1. Bakayoko seems a good shout for this but lots of risk with a signing like this.


Alisson
Kelleher

Trent Konate VvD Robertson
Bradley Quansah Gomez Ait-Nouri

Szobozlai Ederson Alexis
Elliot Bajetic Curtis

Salah Nunez Gakpo
Bakayoko Jota Diaz

Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:36:20 pm
Alisson
Kelleher

Trent Konate VvD Robertson
Bradley Quansah Gomez Tsimikas

Szobozlai Endo Alexis
Elliot Bajetic Curtis

Salah Nunez Gakpo
Doak Jota Diaz


As it stands the squad is fine in terms of bodies, we have two capable players for each position apart from RW although you could make the case that Szoboszlai could be moved to the attack and even then we have Gravenberch to complete the numbers in the midfield. This summer feels like the focus should be on upgrading players so technically one in one out.

We also have:

Gravenberch (22)
Van den Berg (22)
Carvalho (21)
Morton (21)
Jaros (22)

They are all senior players ...
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 12:46:23 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:36:20 pm



I agree with most of this. For me it's about improving or covering.

So, the priority is a better 6 than Endo. Endo then goes to the bench and provides cover while Baja learns his game.
Next, a CB, as we are losing Matip and VVD is getting older (33) and has had a long season culminating in a semi at the Euros.
Then it is cover for the FBs.
I agree RW needs thinking about, but with so many players able to cover that position, it's less a worry and more about smoothly phasing out Salah (who is 32 afterall)


So, for me, 2 players as a priority (a DM and a CB). This is the minimum for this window.
Then 2 FBs as cover.
Finally a RW/AM, but this is more a signature buy than a priority
Online Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm »
Buying full back cover would be a massive waste. Bradley has absolutely earned the right to be back-up at worst and Gomez behind him is fine there or left back at a push. We don't need cover/squad filler, it's got to be about targeting players who we want to/can be playing 3000+ minutes and improving the starting line up.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:43:30 pm
We also have:

Gravenberch (22)
Van den Berg (22)
Carvalho (21)
Morton (21)
Jaros (22)

They are all senior players ...
I'd keep Gravenberch and Jaros then sell the rest of them all maybe keep Van den Berg for insurance but then better to just upgrade Konate or Gomez if CB is still a concern
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5742 on: Today at 01:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:50:50 pm
Buying full back cover would be a massive waste. Bradley has absolutely earned the right to be back-up at worst and Gomez behind him is fine there or left back at a push. We don't need cover/squad filler, it's got to be about targeting players who we want to/can be playing 3000+ minutes and improving the starting line up.

Exactly.

For years we were after a squad with quality everywhere. We have that now but it can be improved. There's enough squad fillers (many of whom are quite young with lots of potential). Now we need a few upgrades which, if signed and they all go to plan, has potential to make this arguably our best ever squad (even though a few key players are getting on a bit)
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5743 on: Today at 01:10:09 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:46:23 pm
I agree with most of this. For me it's about improving or covering.

So, the priority is a better 6 than Endo. Endo then goes to the bench and provides cover while Baja learns his game.
Next, a CB, as we are losing Matip and VVD is getting older (33) and has had a long season culminating in a semi at the Euros.
Then it is cover for the FBs.
I agree RW needs thinking about, but with so many players able to cover that position, it's less a worry and more about smoothly phasing out Salah (who is 32 afterall)


So, for me, 2 players as a priority (a DM and a CB). This is the minimum for this window.
Then 2 FBs as cover.
Finally a RW/AM, but this is more a signature buy than a priority
Why is Gomez not an option for CB? We lost Matip but we gained Quansah. We need to make sure he gets enough playing time so he develops as expected. Don't mind Endo staying but the Bajetic needs game time somewhere else maybe visa a loan
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 01:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:50:50 pm
Buying full back cover would be a massive waste. Bradley has absolutely earned the right to be back-up at worst and Gomez behind him is fine there or left back at a push. We don't need cover/squad filler, it's got to be about targeting players who we want to/can be playing 3000+ minutes and improving the starting line up.
We don't need LB "cover" we need someone who can share the load with Robbo now and then replace him in a few seasons. Gomez at LB is not great for our shape, we end up with no width and his passing in advanced areas doesn't help with the build-up.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 01:17:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:43:30 pm
We also have:

Gravenberch (22)
Van den Berg (22)
Carvalho (21)
Morton (21)
Jaros (22)

They are all senior players ...


Quantity sure.........but quality?
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 01:19:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:43:30 pm
We also have:

Gravenberch (22)
Van den Berg (22)
Carvalho (21)
Morton (21)
Jaros (22)

They are all senior players ...

Jaros will be the third keeper, Gravenberch will be part of the squad, the others are good candidates to raise funds

Offline No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:16:20 pm
We don't need LB "cover" we need someone who can share the load with Robbo now and then replace him in a few seasons. Gomez at LB is not great for our shape, we end up with no width and his passing in advanced areas doesn't help with the build-up.
It will be interesting to watch Owen Beck in pre-season. Interesting all round to see if there are any Quansah moments, when the coaching team tear up their plans for the transfer market because they have the solution in front of them.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5748 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm »
So reading the last few days. We don't need a LB we have Robertson Tsimikas Gomez and Beck. We don't need a RB we have Trent Bradley and Gomez. Centrebacks we have Virgil Konate Quansah  Gomez and Sepp. No6 shouldn't stop Bajcetic development and Endo cover. Loads on 8s. Loads of left wingers keep Mo and Diaz can cover right wing. Great guys let's roll again. I wonder if FSG is employing some of you on here. We will certainly be making a profit. Not sure about winning the big trophies though.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:07:01 pm
So reading the last few days. We don't need a LB we have Robertson Tsimikas Gomez and Beck. We don't need a RB we have Trent Bradley and Gomez. Centrebacks we have Virgil Konate Quansah  Gomez and Sepp. No6 shouldn't stop Bajcetic development and Endo cover. Loads on 8s. Loads of left wingers keep Mo and Diaz can cover right wing. Great guys let's roll again. I wonder if FSG is employing some of you on here. We will certainly be making a profit. Not sure about winning the big trophies though.

Fairly sure I've not seen one person suggest we "roll again" and don't need any additions. But you carry on the hissy fit.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 02:20:07 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:01:56 am
He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.

The thing Trent will want more than anything is investment in the playing side. If he gets that like we all want then it makes sense for him to stay, be our future captain etc. If he sees any instances of penny pinching or trying to build a side that might be great five years down the line I have no doubts he'll be off to Madrid. And let's be honest, that's the only destination for him other than Liverpool I feel as they can guarantee success. He won't go anywhere else in this country and beyond that where is there? Bayern Munich maybe? Just can't see it. He'll stay his whole career here or go to Madrid.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5751 on: Today at 02:30:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:17:22 pm

Fairly sure I've not seen one person suggest we "roll again" and don't need any additions. But you carry on the hissy fit.

Ok maybe I had a bit of a hissy fit  ;) it just feels like any additions suggested the reply is we have bodies there etc
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 02:35:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:30:18 pm
Ok maybe I had a bit hissy fit  ;) it just feels like any additions suggested the reply is we have bodies there etc
We have a really strong squad already but even I think we could do with an addition or two. But they need to be out of the top drawer to improve us. Theres seems little point replacing really good players with players who offer minimal if any improvement.

The problem this summer seems to be there arent many top players available
