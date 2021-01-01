I dont know if the system used to hide his defensive frailties in a way that it no longer does but the Trent who, say, went up against Citys Sane in CL games and the like in 18-20 wasnt a weakness defensively. The idea of upgrading our defensive capabilities by replacing Trent would have sounded like a silliness. We knew we sometimes got exposed down the right flank but that was clearly because of how high we pushed our fullbacks, not because Trent was a problem. So I do wonder if something has changed in his defending to make even our own fans question him.



I mean, I can remember him (Trent) having a bit of a shocker against United/Rashford around the same time as that performance vs Sane, if memory serves me well that was the big talking point before the game, can Trent deal with Sane, he did ok but like anything with Trent, people take extreme views at either end. It wasnt a Maldini performance vs Sane, the team collectively were almost perfect and Trent did his part within that but I wouldnt consider it like a defensive masterclass. He was on the bench for the game at the Camp Nou wasnt he, with Klopp opting for Gomez, so at that point the defensive frailties were still a thing.I think the issue for me and what I read from other fans is that he hasnt really improved defensively. I dont think hes got worse, but youd expect with experience, with more savvy and IQ that hed at least be able to time a tackle well, or safely show a man down the line and prevent the danger, but he still defends like a teenager in his first season. I still think with the right defensive balance to the side the pros he brings going forward far outweigh any issues he has defensively. The problem is when you play a midfield of three 8s, or two 8s and a 10, and your front line doesnt press from the front as successfully as it used to, youre allowing Trent to get exposed far too often.Its normal for a top side to try and add a defensive player on the side they have a really offensive full back. I can remember Milan always had Gattuso on their right when they had Cafu, Real Madrid beat us in that final by essentially getting Valverde to screen Carvajal, and my personal favourite was when Inter started playing Zanetti right midfield to allow Maicon the freedom and to also protect him in low blocks/transitions. Dom impressed at times last season but we definitely asked too much of him in his first season in England. By that I mean the demands tactically, we wanted him to bail Trent out and also make all the over/underlapping runs for Salah. He did well at times but you could tell he wasnt used to that level of defensive intensity, that level of discipline, and just how strong/physical/athletic the players in this league are.