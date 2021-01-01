« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.

He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:01:56 am
He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.
Is he worth that? I'm not sure. We all know how good he is with the ball at his feet but when he came up he was aggressive in the tackle. He seems to have lost that. I'll be slaughtered for this but I wouldn't keep hold of him unless his intensity greatly improves.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:01:56 am
He'll want a considerable bump to his £180k pw salary and possibly the captains armband as a sweetener.

Where is this even coming from??? Dont think he has ever given that impression at all. He'll want a pay raise and he'd deserve it.
I dont understand the narrative that is being built around him. Jurgen never complained about him because he was playing to the instructions clearly. He isnt bad at defending but he is beaten on pace, which has always been the case. Regardless, what he provides on the ball is basically unique. Replacing him would essentially mean downgrading our offensive capabilities to improve defensively. It's a trade off I am not sure I want. If anything, I'd want to have a system that can cover for his weakness and let him do what he is absolutely and undisputedly one of the best at. Selling him would be an absolutely dumb decision, which I cant see us making.
I dont know if the system used to hide his defensive frailties in a way that it no longer does but the Trent who, say, went up against Citys Sane in CL games and the like in 18-20 wasnt a weakness defensively. The idea of upgrading our defensive capabilities by replacing Trent would have sounded like a silliness. We knew we sometimes got exposed down the right flank but that was clearly because of how high we pushed our fullbacks, not because Trent was a problem. So I do wonder if something has changed in his defending to make even our own fans question him.
