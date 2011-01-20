« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 06:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:09:50 pm
:D

Although to be fair, I do the same thing with women.

Only because there would be no list otherwise.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:14:12 pm
Only because there would be no list otherwise.

Hey! According to the transfer forum, that still counts.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm
Hey! According to the transfer forum, that still counts.
You need to stop "monitoring" women.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:08:06 pm
Samie coming into the thread with a brand new twitter rumour...



Thanks mate. Spot on! I climb mountains for you fuckers to bring the news.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:36:59 am

Replacing Alonso by buying Aquilani for Juventus and AC Milan.


Fixed that for you.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm »


"People say nothing is impossible but i do nothing every day"

"a hug is always the right size"

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"

If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

 Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.

 When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.

"Those who are clever, who have a Brain, never understand anything.

Whats wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you dont know until later?



Theres more, much more. Winnie the Pooh is a straight up genius even though he is a bear of very little brain. Everybody should read him for the first time again. Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Pooh.







Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

:lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm

"People say nothing is impossible but i do nothing every day"

"a hug is always the right size"

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"

If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

 Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.

 When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.

"Those who are clever, who have a Brain, never understand anything.

Whats wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you dont know until later?



Theres more, much more. Winnie the Pooh is a straight up genius even though he is a bear of very little brain. Everybody should read him for the first time again. Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Pooh.

During WW2, there was a duel between the big guns installed in Calais and their counterparts in Dover. One of the giant Dover guns was named after the nickname of the First Lord of the Admiralty, Winston Churchill, "Winnie".
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
:lmao

I know. Its literally genius literature. I love it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 01:51:53 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm

"People say nothing is impossible but i do nothing every day"

"a hug is always the right size"

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"

If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

 Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.

 When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.

"Those who are clever, who have a Brain, never understand anything.

Whats wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you dont know until later?



Theres more, much more. Winnie the Pooh is a straight up genius even though he is a bear of very little brain. Everybody should read him for the first time again. Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Pooh.









I love this
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 08:56:59 am »
Dont forget that even if VVD and Trent have every intention to stay, it's a negotiation and it's in their interest to make it look like there's a bidding war.

Liverpool is quite obviously used in rumours started by agents to pump up fees and wages, but this goes the other way around as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:12:41 pm
Salah's production went up last season and he's become one of the best final third passers in world football.
He's not leaving this summer - but if he did it's a massive void in chance / shot creation we'd struggle to fill
Slot's job will be to mitigate his lack of effectiveness defensively.. but then he was never effective defensively so it's hard to see it as that big of an issue

We should buy another RW though because Salah playing 50 games isn't happening

I'd argue that it didn't matter before. Now as Mo slows a bit, those out balls down the right are often coming straight back at us. I'd like to see Mo tried in the middle so we can add pace down the right again. It would improve our right hand side and hopefully help Trent's game.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 04:41:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:56:59 am
Dont forget that even if VVD and Trent have every intention to stay, it's a negotiation and it's in their interest to make it look like there's a bidding war.

Liverpool is quite obviously used in rumours started by agents to pump up fees and wages, but this goes the other way around as well.

All true, none of us know what's happening behind the scenes.

Personally, Alexander-Arnold is the only one that I'd be really disappointed to lose next summer. They've all been brilliant but to lose someone that unique and that good who still could play at that level for well over half a decade would be galling. Really hope this gets sorted. It's just frustrating England have been spawning their way through the Euro's and then he'll be off for 2/3 weeks so feels like we won't hear anything until we're close to the season starting.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm »
Losing Trent would be really rubbish but Im beginning to worry that itll happen. Hopefully Bradley will be a more than able replacement though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 05:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:06:20 pm
Losing Trent would be really rubbish but Im beginning to worry that itll happen. Hopefully Bradley will be a more than able replacement though.

Its not just replacing him at right back thats the issue, its losing our only world class, proven performer under 30. For free!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 05:44:16 pm »
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 05:45:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.

I reckon so as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.

Hope so. Burger head was suggesting that he thinks Van Dijk will likely sign a new deal as well.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5698 on: Today at 05:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:47:11 pm
Hope so. Burger head was suggesting that he thinks Van Dijk will likely sign a new deal as well.

I said yesterday I think him and Trent will both sign. Salah Im unsure about as do think he may fancy a few seasons in Spain.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5699 on: Today at 06:10:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.
Not convinced myself.  Theres really good reasons to go elsewhere or to stay.  But who knows what is in his head?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5700 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:10:53 pm
Not convinced myself.  Theres really good reasons to go elsewhere or to stay.  But who knows what is in his head?

Trent is more likely to sign if he is given a clear indication the owners are going to bring quality in and not just run the same squad out. The latter scenario means were realistically going for top 4 rather than the title and hed have every right to consider his options.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 06:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:06:20 pm
Losing Trent would be really rubbish but Im beginning to worry that itll happen. Hopefully Bradley will be a more than able replacement though.

Personally think if the season begins with none signing they're all off.

This summer we should be adding a few top class players in to improve our chances of winning things and getting those elite players we already have to stay. No movement on that either.

Let's hope things begin moving very soon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 06:25:23 pm »
Has everyone done the thing that happens every summer and started panicking yet?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Has everyone done the thing that happens every summer and started panicking yet?

A few havent stopped since last summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 07:04:58 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Has everyone done the thing that happens every summer and started panicking yet?

I think we'll finish no higher than 8th.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5705 on: Today at 07:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:04:58 pm
I think we'll finish no higher than 8th.

😂
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5706 on: Today at 07:34:30 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Has everyone done the thing that happens every summer and started panicking yet?

It's the 13th of July, we've not signed anyone, I'd say maybe a quarter finals of a domestic cup and be happy with that. We can blame Slot and Hughes who are clearly an FSG stooges to sell off the youngsters to invest in a wine making basket ball team based in Canada.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5707 on: Today at 07:36:32 pm »
Winning the Summer transfer window really isn't a flex anyway.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 07:43:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Has everyone done the thing that happens every summer and started panicking yet?

We can rule winning the title out, the ambition isn't there, it looks like we're content with consolidating top 4 this season
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:43:31 pm
We can rule winning the title out, the ambition isn't there, it looks like we're content with consolidating top 4 this season

So can the other 19 teams as only one team is winning it and it wont be led by legohead.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5710 on: Today at 08:08:16 pm »
We only need the bear necessaties.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5711 on: Today at 09:32:36 pm »
It's all these "on this day in .... we signed ......." that I am getting on my timeline that is bugging me now. If it weren't for those, I wouldn't be bothered in the slightest about the lack of even a rumour so far this summer.

It was Shaqiri today in2018, by the way.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5712 on: Today at 09:40:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Has everyone done the thing that happens every summer and started panicking yet?
I had us down for a relegation scrap until we signed the young lad from Chelsea. Now I think we'll finish mid-table.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5713 on: Today at 09:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:32:36 pm
It's all these "on this day in .... we signed ......." that I am getting on my timeline that is bugging me now. If it weren't for those, I wouldn't be bothered in the slightest about the lack of even a rumour so far this summer.

It was Shaqiri today in2018, by the way.

That’s quite surprising. Think Shaqiri  was the last signing that summer? Also shows how busy it was as we signed Alisson, Fabinho, Keita and also had the Fekir thing all by this point?

Summer 2017, Winter 2018 and Summer 2018 must be the three best consecutive transfer windows by any club ever! Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah all bought in that time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5714 on: Today at 10:28:41 pm »
game of patience

who can hold there nerve

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5715 on: Today at 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:47:11 pm
Hope so. Burger head was suggesting that he thinks Van Dijk will likely sign a new deal as well.

They won't know themselves yet. That cheating prick Bellingham has probably been in Trent's ear during the Euros, so his head could have been turned before Slot's even spoke to him. Nobody knows what he wants to do.

Virg will have a bit of soul searching to do after the way last season went, Klopp leaving and then the manner of the Euros defeat. He probably won't know himself yet.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5716 on: Today at 10:48:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.
Where down to one year, which makes me think it's not that cut and dry.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5717 on: Today at 10:59:07 pm »
Idk it must be me i dont feel any stress at all about this window. I WANT slot to to take a good hard look at what he has in house from top to bottom up close and personal and only then sit down with the suits to finalize the attack plan. Which other than Yoro or Opportunistic is the stated plan from Hughes i think anyway, "slow building to a crescendo" i think he said. to that effect anyway.

Seasons probably gonna start before we buy anybody. Which is fine we can cope.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5718 on: Today at 11:05:32 pm »
We do need to freshen the squad up though as if we go with what we have its a huge risk.

I dont believe we wont sign anyone we have to bring 2-3 in otherwise Slot could be on the back foot from the get go.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5719 on: Today at 11:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:59:07 pm
Idk it must be me i dont feel any stress at all about this window. I WANT slot to to take a good hard look at what he has in house from top to bottom up close and personal and only then sit down with the suits to finalize the attack plan. Which other than Yoro or Opportunistic is the stated plan from Hughes i think anyway, "slow building to a crescendo" i think he said. to that effect anyway.

Seasons probably gonna start before we buy anybody. Which is fine we can cope.
Feel the same way, my only worry is Salah.
