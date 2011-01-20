"People say nothing is impossible but i do nothing every day"
"a hug is always the right size"
"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"
If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.
Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.
When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.
"Those who are clever, who have a Brain, never understand anything.
Whats wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you dont know until later?
Theres more, much more. Winnie the Pooh is a straight up genius even though he is a bear of very little brain. Everybody should read him for the first time again. Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Pooh.