Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 06:14:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:09:50 pm
:D

Although to be fair, I do the same thing with women.

Only because there would be no list otherwise.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:14:12 pm
Only because there would be no list otherwise.

Hey! According to the transfer forum, that still counts.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm
Hey! According to the transfer forum, that still counts.
You need to stop "monitoring" women.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:08:06 pm
Samie coming into the thread with a brand new twitter rumour...



Thanks mate. Spot on! I climb mountains for you fuckers to bring the news.
Romford_Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:36:59 am

Replacing Alonso by buying Aquilani for Juventus and AC Milan.


Fixed that for you.
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm


"People say nothing is impossible but i do nothing every day"

"a hug is always the right size"

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"

If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

 Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.

 When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.

"Those who are clever, who have a Brain, never understand anything.

Whats wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you dont know until later?



Theres more, much more. Winnie the Pooh is a straight up genius even though he is a bear of very little brain. Everybody should read him for the first time again. Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Pooh.







Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

:lmao
Sangria

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm
During WW2, there was a duel between the big guns installed in Calais and their counterparts in Dover. One of the giant Dover guns was named after the nickname of the First Lord of the Admiralty, Winston Churchill, "Winnie".
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
:lmao

I know. Its literally genius literature. I love it.
GreatEx

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5689 on: Today at 01:51:53 am
I love this
jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5690 on: Today at 08:56:59 am
Dont forget that even if VVD and Trent have every intention to stay, it's a negotiation and it's in their interest to make it look like there's a bidding war.

Liverpool is quite obviously used in rumours started by agents to pump up fees and wages, but this goes the other way around as well.
DTRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5691 on: Today at 12:55:27 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:12:41 pm
Salah's production went up last season and he's become one of the best final third passers in world football.
He's not leaving this summer - but if he did it's a massive void in chance / shot creation we'd struggle to fill
Slot's job will be to mitigate his lack of effectiveness defensively.. but then he was never effective defensively so it's hard to see it as that big of an issue

We should buy another RW though because Salah playing 50 games isn't happening

I'd argue that it didn't matter before. Now as Mo slows a bit, those out balls down the right are often coming straight back at us. I'd like to see Mo tried in the middle so we can add pace down the right again. It would improve our right hand side and hopefully help Trent's game.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5692 on: Today at 04:41:45 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:56:59 am
Dont forget that even if VVD and Trent have every intention to stay, it's a negotiation and it's in their interest to make it look like there's a bidding war.

Liverpool is quite obviously used in rumours started by agents to pump up fees and wages, but this goes the other way around as well.

All true, none of us know what's happening behind the scenes.

Personally, Alexander-Arnold is the only one that I'd be really disappointed to lose next summer. They've all been brilliant but to lose someone that unique and that good who still could play at that level for well over half a decade would be galling. Really hope this gets sorted. It's just frustrating England have been spawning their way through the Euro's and then he'll be off for 2/3 weeks so feels like we won't hear anything until we're close to the season starting.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:10:52 pm by Hazell »
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5693 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm
Losing Trent would be really rubbish but Im beginning to worry that itll happen. Hopefully Bradley will be a more than able replacement though.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5694 on: Today at 05:39:38 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:06:20 pm
Losing Trent would be really rubbish but Im beginning to worry that itll happen. Hopefully Bradley will be a more than able replacement though.

Its not just replacing him at right back thats the issue, its losing our only world class, proven performer under 30. For free!
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5695 on: Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5696 on: Today at 05:45:13 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.

I reckon so as well.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5697 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.

Hope so. Burger head was suggesting that he thinks Van Dijk will likely sign a new deal as well.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5698 on: Today at 05:48:14 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:47:11 pm
Hope so. Burger head was suggesting that he thinks Van Dijk will likely sign a new deal as well.

I said yesterday I think him and Trent will both sign. Salah Im unsure about as do think he may fancy a few seasons in Spain.
TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5699 on: Today at 06:10:53 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Trent wont be going anywhere. Hell likely sign a huge new long deal imo.
Not convinced myself.  Theres really good reasons to go elsewhere or to stay.  But who knows what is in his head?
Schmarn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5700 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:10:53 pm
Not convinced myself.  Theres really good reasons to go elsewhere or to stay.  But who knows what is in his head?

Trent is more likely to sign if he is given a clear indication the owners are going to bring quality in and not just run the same squad out. The latter scenario means were realistically going for top 4 rather than the title and hed have every right to consider his options.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5701 on: Today at 06:23:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:06:20 pm
Losing Trent would be really rubbish but Im beginning to worry that itll happen. Hopefully Bradley will be a more than able replacement though.

Personally think if the season begins with none signing they're all off.

This summer we should be adding a few top class players in to improve our chances of winning things and getting those elite players we already have to stay. No movement on that either.

Let's hope things begin moving very soon.
smicer07

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5702 on: Today at 06:25:23 pm
Has everyone done the thing that happens every summer and started panicking yet?
