



"People say nothing is impossible but i do nothing every day"



"a hug is always the right size"



"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"



If the person you are talking to doesnt appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.



Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.



When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.



"Those who are clever, who have a Brain, never understand anything.



Whats wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you dont know until later?







Theres more, much more. Winnie the Pooh is a straight up genius even though he is a bear of very little brain. Everybody should read him for the first time again. Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Pooh.















