VVD will be much harder to replace than Salah IMO. He's not just a good player, but the organizer of our defense.



Salah is still our most threatening attacker, but he's not supernatural anymore.

VVD has lost a bit of mobility, but he's closer to his peak than Salah and I think he can stay there for years.



I think it's just very difficult to replace world class talent. We still haven't found a replacement for Gerrard after all these years. Special talent like that just don't come around too often. Right now, I couldn't even think of a CB in world football even close to VVD in terms of overall talent (physically or mentally) or stature, it would have to be sourced most likely from growth of younger players eventually, and that is almost an impossible task.In that sense I'd keep VVD around for much longer, I think even at a decline he's still probably better than most CB's out there for the forseeable future. The only issue is that most like to compare him to what he was at his peak, but he really has no peers out there.Even Salah, his footballing IQ is very hard to replicate. He may not have the speed but his vision on the pitch is second to none. Yes he may be easier to replace, but definitely not like for like. I value a player's intelligence quite highly, think we need more smart players in this squad rather than out and out physical specimens.Lots of names being thrown around, but honestly nothing out there excites. Unlike last season, I'm kind of happy we're not throwing the money around like United on half baked talents right now.