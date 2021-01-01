« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5600 on: Today at 08:18:29 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:10:49 am
Weve definitely had worse windows than this.

A lot, lot worse
Do I spot a miniature Paul Konchesky nestling in the recesses of your memory?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5601 on: Today at 08:18:49 am
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
Worst transfer window ever..:..so far.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5602 on: Today at 08:22:31 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:56:12 am
VVD will be much harder to replace than Salah IMO. He's not just a good player, but the organizer of our defense.

Salah is still our most threatening attacker, but he's not supernatural anymore.
VVD has lost a bit of mobility, but he's closer to his peak than Salah and I think he can stay there for years.

I think it's just very difficult to replace world class talent. We still haven't found a replacement for Gerrard after all these years. Special talent like that just don't come around too often. Right now, I couldn't even think of a CB in world football even close to VVD in terms of overall talent (physically or mentally) or stature, it would have to be sourced most likely from growth of younger players eventually, and that is almost an impossible task.

In that sense I'd keep VVD around for much longer, I think even at a decline he's still probably better than most CB's out there for the forseeable future. The only issue is that most like to compare him to what he was at his peak, but he really has no peers out there.

Even Salah, his footballing IQ is very hard to replicate. He may not have the speed but his vision on the pitch is second to none. Yes he may be easier to replace, but definitely not like for like. I value a player's intelligence quite highly, think we need more smart players in this squad rather than out and out physical specimens.

Lots of names being thrown around, but honestly nothing out there excites. Unlike last season, I'm kind of happy we're not throwing the money around like United on half baked talents right now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5603 on: Today at 08:36:59 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:18:29 am
Do I spot a miniature Paul Konchesky nestling in the recesses of your memory?

That summer window was horrendous.

Diouf, Diao and Cheyrou in 2002.

Replacing Alonso with Aquilani.

Losing Suarez and having Rickie Lambert instead.

If youve only supported us for 7-8 year or less then maybe its not been an exciting window. Maybe theres people who view the summer 2019 window as a really bad window due to lack of activity.

Bad windows arent about lack of buying players necessarily. The worst transfer windows are when you buy the wrong players and/or lose one of your best players. Always best judged with hindsight as well
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5604 on: Today at 08:40:25 am
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
Worst transfer window ever..:..so far.

Could sign no one and its still better than Hodgsons window

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:18:49 am


was beat to it  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5605 on: Today at 08:42:06 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:18:49 am


Yeah even if we signed no one. Sold Alisson and let our best 3 players leave on a free it wouldn't be that bad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5606 on: Today at 08:44:38 am
Bring back big Jorg and get rid of this Richard Hughes guy he doesnt seem able to do anything.  Cant even get Trent to sign a new contract. ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5607 on: Today at 08:44:56 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm
Trent leaving on a free would be a massive error. Salah and Virgil going on free's I'm fine with.

Im similar. I suppose Salah could still command a silly fee from Saudi but in reality, the older those two get the more their value drops regardless of how long is on their contract. Another two seasons from both and wed probably be having conversations about how long they have left anyway.

Trent leaving on a ferry would be a lot worse as you say.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #5608 on: Today at 08:49:18 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:44:56 am
Im similar. I suppose Salah could still command a silly fee from Saudi but in reality, the older those two get the more their value drops regardless of how long is on their contract. Another two seasons from both and wed probably be having conversations about how long they have left anyway.

Trent leaving on a ferry would be a lot worse as you say.
Cross the Mersey?
