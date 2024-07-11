« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 253892 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,946
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:02:14 pm
We've got to bring some players in or get them to sign new deals. Trying to replace all 3 when they'll be the left back issue and still the DM issue to sort out would be a nightmare. Having to do that with no money coming in.. impossible

Well thats just something they have to sort out. We have hired a million technical directors and staff and they will have to earn their corn. If we dont perform, people will pay with their jobs.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,619
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:18:31 pm
Any shouts for Anthony Gordon recently?

I heard thats what Nunez shouted as he threw the STEEL CHAIR at a bunch of school children.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,997
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 07:35:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:02:14 pm
We've got to bring some players in or get them to sign new deals. Trying to replace all 3 when they'll be the left back issue and still the DM issue to sort out would be a nightmare. Having to do that with no money coming in.. impossible
The issue is to figure out how did we get into this predicament - three key players on expiring contracts. I would understand the situation with Salah, being the highest paid player losing his speed and expected to be on a downward slope, but I don't understand the VVD situation, and even less so Trent's.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 07:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:01:35 pm
Still think the most likely to sign a contract is Salah. VVD is almost assuredly not signing a new contract, nothing he has said has indicated he is interested in that. Trent I am now officially convinced is pulling a McManaman on us. He is off on a free next year.

Really should not have allowed ourselves to get into this position but it is what it is.

Starting to look and smell that way isn't it.
McManaman,Owen (ok we got a small fee and some crap player in p/ex,but he wasn't signing) and now maybe Trent,all of these came through the ranks as well.
Refuse to believe it yet personally and fortunately we have the excellent looking Bradley coming through but..
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,661
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm »
So Jeremie Frimpong then
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm »
The good thing is that a decision needs to be made very soon and we should know where we stand by September/October.

For Trent, I think he'll sign because the club is a comfort zone for him. If he goes to another club, he'll need to adapt to them unlike here where we adapt to him.

For Virg, where would he go any way at 33? Don't see any big club giving him the wages he'd want.

With respect to Mo, I think he's either sold this summer or he'd walk for free. I just don't see him spending two more seasons here.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,442
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 08:10:32 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm
So Jeremie Frimpong then
Quote
LFC Transfer Room
@LFCTransferRoom

@BILD
Jeremie Frimpong (23) dreams of joining Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal or Man City, and among these @LFC have most recently made contact to sign him.

↪️ He has a £33M clause which 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗦 a week after the Euros, after that any club will have to pay a higher fee.

4:57 PM · Jul 11, 2024
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,588
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 08:12:02 pm »
@BILD
Jeremie Frimpong (23) dreams of joining any club he can remember who play in the Premier League and among these @LFC have most recently made contact to sign him.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,997
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm »
Why would a club have to pay a higher fee after the release clause expires? It just means that whatever is negotiated would be the price.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,134
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 08:18:04 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm
So Jeremie Frimpong then
yes! Pingpong!
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 888
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
Why would a club have to pay a higher fee after the release clause expires? It just means that whatever is negotiated would be the price.

Maybe Leverkusen would like more than the release clause and the agent has made the interested parties aware?

It was similar with us and Dom last summer, when Leipzig were expected to demand a bigger fee than the clause. I think one of the issues with clauses is they usually have to be paid in full, some clubs would rather pay more just to use klarna.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 08:20:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
Why would a club have to pay a higher fee after the release clause expires? It just means that whatever is negotiated would be the price.
Ease of payment. The release clause might require the £33m to be paid immediately. If a club bids above,  they can spread it.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm »
One place we don't need to strengthen (touch wood) is RB. Or can he play further forward
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5573 on: Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm
One place we don't need to strengthen (touch wood) is RB. Or can he play further forward
Personally I think he can ONLY play further forward. If people think Trent leaves gaps at the back, they'll have a heart attack when this lad plays.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,189
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5574 on: Yesterday at 09:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm
Personally I think he can ONLY play further forward. If people think Trent leaves gaps at the back, they'll have a heart attack when this lad plays.

yeah he hasn't been a right back for a while now - he's a wide forward
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5575 on: Yesterday at 09:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm
One place we don't need to strengthen (touch wood) is RB. Or can he play further forward

Profiles as a wide forward, really. Hed either play RW in a front three or wide right in a midfield four, youd think. Definitely not a RB for us.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,570
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5576 on: Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm »
Quote from: NsRed on Yesterday at 01:57:50 pm
I cant see any world in which Trent leaves on a free in a year. The likes of Virgil and Mo are 6-8 years older than him and obviously at very different stages of their careers. Hes entering his prime, tipped to inherit the captaincy of his hometown club, and the club is still in an elite tier of world football. This isnt the dark days of the late 90s when we were finishing 7th and losing Macca to Madrid.

Stop talking sense. This is the Transfer Thread, where people like to bitch and moan about everything ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,570
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5577 on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm
Sorry to disappoint you but they already have made a decision:

I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions - or position - I see him playing, said the Liverpool head coach. I assume hell fit really well into this playing style because I like him. Ive told him that already, hes one of the players Ive spoken to.

He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities, but he came a lot of times into those positions. I think he could fit in really well, but its normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.

Its clear for him which position hes going to play. Its clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him.

Good to hear that ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,570
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5578 on: Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm
Doesn't Matip need replacing?

We have already replaced him ...
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,071
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5579 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:10:32 pm
LFC Transfer Room
@LFCTransferRoom
[/b]
@BILD
Jeremie Frimpong (23) dreams of joining Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal or Man City, and among these @LFC have most recently made contact to sign him.

↪️ He has a £33M clause which EXPIRES a week after the Euro’s, after that any club will have to pay a higher fee.

4:57 PM · Jul 11, 2024

I know nothing about Frimpong, but man do I hate stupid clickbait capitalization. His contract EXPIRES! Did you hear that everyone? It EXPIRES!!!!!!

And thus, cptrios SLAMS capitalization!

Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5580 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm »
Worst transfer window ever..:..so far.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5581 on: Yesterday at 09:47:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
We have already replaced him ...

With Sepp? He's not as good as Matip
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,997
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5582 on: Yesterday at 09:49:14 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
I know nothing about Frimpong, but man do I hate stupid clickbait capitalization. His contract EXPIRES! Did you hear that everyone? It EXPIRES!!!!!!

And thus, cptrios SLAMS capitalization!


The window of opportunity on this one will SLAM SHUT though...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5583 on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm
So Jeremie Frimpong then
I said ping pong balls not Frimpongs balls
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,570
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5584 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm »
I like Frimpong. He counts as a home grown due to his time at Man City. His contribution last season was awesome, 14 goals and 12 assists in 3,364 minutes of football. Not the successor of Salah we were imagining, but he could be great for us ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,570
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5585 on: Yesterday at 09:54:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:47:18 pm
With Sepp? He's not as good as Matip

With both Quansah and Van den Berg. Van Dijk, Konate and Gomez are still with us ...
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5586 on: Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm »
Holy shit, you know it's quiet when transfer talks regresses from clutching at sketchy links from awful sources to talking about your own players leaving :lmao
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5587 on: Yesterday at 09:56:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm
Stop talking sense. This is the Transfer Thread, where people like to bitch and moan about everything ...

I think it all makes sense. But then why hasn't a new contract been signed already? I don't think anyone should be certain of either outcome.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5588 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
Gomez hasn't had consistent minutes at CB since we won the title and Konate can barely play once a week. Relying on either of them is a huge risk.

A CB should be a priority.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5589 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm »
Can we at least get the contracts sorted for our best players if we aren't gunna buy anyone.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5590 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm »
The transfer thread always reminds me of someone telling you what they would do if they won the lottery. But deep down you know its very unlikely and probably not going to happen a bit like Lfc making a number of big signings in the summer.

You watch if they get the big players to sign extensions and then this 16 yr old from Chelsea, fsg will say well there you go, theres your summer signings arnie now crack on.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5591 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
The transfer thread always reminds me of someone telling you what they would do if they won the lottery. But deep down you know its very unlikely and probably not going to happen a bit like Lfc making a number of big signings in the summer.

You watch if they get the big players to sign extensions and then this 16 yr old from Chelsea, fsg will say well there you go, theres your summer signings arnie now crack on.

I'd take that at this point. No contracts signed and no players though, then I'm not sure where we're heading. We don't have as much money as the other top 6 clubs but we at least need to do something.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5592 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm
Doesn't Matip need replacing?

Quansah sort of replaced Matip last season. I will definitely miss Joel galloping into midfield. So Virgil Konate Quansah Gomez Van der Berg if he stays. Is that good enough quality? I like the left footed CB idea and can part-time at LB. Calafiori fills that role. But we don't have strong links to him. Not a big fan of Codwill like some are. Like Hanicapie but small for a cb at 6ft
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5593 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
On the contract situations, I think getting Virgil and especially Trent signed up is pivotal. Salah can still become a no 10 too, and he's got some time to go there.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Risto

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5594 on: Today at 01:07:02 am »
Instead of asking who to buy, I wonder what people would like the Liverpool squad to look like for next season? (departures-loans or permanent- arrivals)

to make it easier Liverpool had following players registered as over 21's end of last season (the ones with asterix qualify as HG). A total of only 21 out of the 25 allowed:

Alexander-Arnold, Trent*
Becker, Alisson Ramses
Diaz Marulanda, Luis Fernando
Endo, Wataru
Gakpo, Cody
Gomez, Joseph David*
Jones, Curtis*
Kelleher, Caoimhin*
Konate, Ibrahima
Mac Allister, Alexis
Nunez Ribeiro, Darwin Gabriel
Robertson, Andrew
Salah, Mohamed
Szoboszlai, Dominik
Teixeira Da Silva, Diogo Jose
Tsimikas, Konstantinos
Van Dijk, Virgil
Williams, Rhys*

Yes I know it's a list of 18 players as I've removed Thiago, Matip and Adrian from the list already.

Additionally: Ryan Gravenberch, Sepp Van den Berg, Owen Beck, Fabio Carvalho Taylor Morton, Billy Koumatio, Marcelo Pitaluga, Oscar Kelly and  Vitezslav Jaros would need to be included in the above list for this season (I think all but Gravenberch would count as HG). I don't think it will be too much of an issue but a maximum of 17 non-HG are allowed in the list if someone wants to go wild on new signings.

Additionally 1st teamers such as Harvey Elliott, Connor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Jarrell Quansah among all the others introduced last season count as under 21s still.

Calvin Ramsey has gone out on loan, and maybe other deals have taken place I'm unaware of.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:04 am by Risto »
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5595 on: Today at 01:32:25 am »
Did somebody say Gordon?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5596 on: Today at 02:06:57 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5597 on: Today at 02:14:31 am »
Can anyone provide us with a squad depth chart?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 