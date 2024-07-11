Instead of asking who to buy, I wonder what people would like the Liverpool squad to look like for next season? (departures-loans or permanent- arrivals)



to make it easier Liverpool had following players registered as over 21's end of last season (the ones with asterix qualify as HG). A total of only 21 out of the 25 allowed:



Alexander-Arnold, Trent*

Becker, Alisson Ramses

Diaz Marulanda, Luis Fernando

Endo, Wataru

Gakpo, Cody

Gomez, Joseph David*

Jones, Curtis*

Kelleher, Caoimhin*

Konate, Ibrahima

Mac Allister, Alexis

Nunez Ribeiro, Darwin Gabriel

Robertson, Andrew

Salah, Mohamed

Szoboszlai, Dominik

Teixeira Da Silva, Diogo Jose

Tsimikas, Konstantinos

Van Dijk, Virgil

Williams, Rhys*



Yes I know it's a list of 18 players as I've removed Thiago, Matip and Adrian from the list already.



Additionally: Ryan Gravenberch, Sepp Van den Berg, Owen Beck, Fabio Carvalho Taylor Morton, Billy Koumatio, Marcelo Pitaluga, Oscar Kelly and Vitezslav Jaros would need to be included in the above list for this season (I think all but Gravenberch would count as HG). I don't think it will be too much of an issue but a maximum of 17 non-HG are allowed in the list if someone wants to go wild on new signings.



Additionally 1st teamers such as Harvey Elliott, Connor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Jarrell Quansah among all the others introduced last season count as under 21s still.



Calvin Ramsey has gone out on loan, and maybe other deals have taken place I'm unaware of.