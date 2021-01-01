« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 11:24:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:32:47 am
Raphinha is not a quality player.

Am I supposed to get into an argument now? Citing different stat sites, numbers, and "analysis" from podcasts? Nah, it is too hot for that. I will let you live ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:22 am
I don't see any harm in just matching Utd's bid to show we're serious.

Would just be a waste of time if weve spoken to his agents and hes made it clear hes going nowhere but Madrid.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:22 am
I don't see any harm in just matching Utd's bid to show we're serious.

Or

Quote
Paris Saint-Germain are seriously considering signing Dean Huijsen, Juventus center-back who spent last season on loan at AS Roma.

LOSC Lilles standout defender Leny Yoro has his heart set on joining Real Madrid. As a result, the reigning Ligue 1 champions will need to consider alternative options to reinforce their center-back position.

Tuttosport reports that Huijsen has agreed to join PSG, extending the contract until 2029. PSG initially offered 20 million, a sum deemed low by Juve, who are seeking at least 30 million.

The question remains whether PSG will increase their offer in the coming hours since manager Luis Enrique is reportedly a big admirer of Huijsen. PSG values his athleticism, height, age, and dual-footed playing ability.

Recent information from TuttoJuve.com indicates that PSG and Bayern Munich have made significant progress in their negotiations. Additionally, Dortmund, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leverkusen, Leipzig, and Stuttgart are closely monitoring the defenders situation.

Huijsen played 26 matches for Roma last season during his loan stint, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:16:49 am
His style doesn't suit the league at the highest level I don't think, but also he is too good for anything below Europa.

A situation where I think he is probably best where he is in the Bundesliga

Don't think it's his style, personally. He's injured for 20-30 games per season for each of the last three seasons. Would be a massive risk for anyone on that basis despite how talented he clearly is (when fit).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 12:03:37 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:22:25 am
He has had such an interesting career in terms of moves, leaving La Masia for Zagreb aged just 16 and then onto Germany? Very interesting moves, I wonder why there of all places

Theres an article about him in The Athletic today which is worth a read. Mentions we are maybe interested
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 12:31:09 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:22:25 am
He has had such an interesting career in terms of moves, leaving La Masia for Zagreb aged just 16 and then onto Germany? Very interesting moves, I wonder why there of all places

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37578800/fabregas-indirect-path-stardom-blueprint-spain-debutant-olmo

I can remember reading this by the superb Sid Lowe, the penny never dropped who he was until I seen him for Leipzig a few years later.

Hes definitely a talented player but I just never got the feeling he was the type of player wed use in the front 3 under Jurgen, he was more of a Guardiola player like a Bernardo or Grealish, whereas we tended to prefer output merchants. Hes looked good for Spain since filling in for Pedri though, really good in central areas as well. Not sure where hed fit if we signed him now, with the emergence of Harvey, Dom/Mac/Curtis/Grav seem more than adequate for 8s, I cant see him being our winger, maybe he could be a false 9?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 12:37:29 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:22:25 am
He has had such an interesting career in terms of moves, leaving La Masia for Zagreb aged just 16 and then onto Germany? Very interesting moves, I wonder why there of all places

He has Croatian roots on the mother's side.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 12:40:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:24:19 am
Am I supposed to get into an argument now? Citing different stat sites, numbers, and "analysis" from podcasts? Nah, it is too hot for that. I will let you live ...
Not really. It's an opinion just like yours was. Not better than any of our current options even if Diaz was to leave. :wave
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 01:55:51 pm »
@TheAthleticFC
Liverpool are set to complete the signing of England Under-16 international Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

The 15-year-old attackers move to Merseyside is subject to Premier League approval.

#LFC | #CFC | #PL

More from @JamesPearceLFC
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 01:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 01:55:51 pm
@TheAthleticFC
Liverpool are set to complete the signing of England Under-16 international Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

The 15-year-old attackers move to Merseyside is subject to Premier League approval.

#LFC | #CFC | #PL

More from @JamesPearceLFC

Solid start to the window!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm »
Leny Yoro has shot down the notion he is not interested in United apparently.

No doubt he still wants Madrid as his number 1, but I'd say it's up to them to match the offer or else he's off to United.

United's bid isnt blind, I'd have believed it in the past, but too many good execs working their now not to have had some indicator he's interested.

I'm guessing we are aware of his preferences and haven't bid. Maybe he's aware that he won't walk straight into our team, whereas he probably will at United.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 02:08:16 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:22:25 am
He has had such an interesting career in terms of moves, leaving La Masia for Zagreb aged just 16 and then onto Germany? Very interesting moves, I wonder why there of all places

'He was not lured by big money or big promises. Barely 16, a top prospect and team captain in his generation, he was closely followed by other elite European clubs  reportedly Manchester United and Manchester City were particularly interested in snatching the youngster away from the Camp Nou  but the Olmo family sought an option they thought would be best for Danis development.

His best chance, they felt, was not at Barcelona, where he would find it difficult to break through into the first team despite his exceptional talents. But choosing Croatia, even if it was a top club there, well-known for its academy that had produced such as Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, came as a shock to everyone. In Zagreb, however, where developing players and selling them is the core business, he was to be made into a club project.

Olmo had just signed a youth contract with Dinamo when he received a message from his Barcelona coach. Leave out the nonsense, Dani, he told him. The Monday practice starts at 10.

Andy Bara is a Croatian agent who came up with the idea of bringing Olmo to Zagreb after meeting his father at one of Barcelonas youth camps where he was coaching. He says: Barcelona refused to accept that Dani had left them, let alone joined Dinamo. They constantly sent him messages saying Where have you gone? and What have you done?

At first the idea must have sounded crazy indeed but in retrospect it was precisely because Olmo Senior was not a complete outsider to player development at Barcelona that his son and he could be convinced into making such a move. They had so little faith in the club that they would rather venture into the unknown, making a fresh start in a completely foreign and unglamorous football culture, than stay where Dani had already established himself as one of the leading talents.

More here:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/oct/01/dinamo-zagreb-dani-olmo-risk-barcelona

Hes an interesting character for sure, made that move at 16, stayed there a good few years, then to Germany.

Superb player, maybe next season he can have a relatively injury free one for the first time in a while.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 02:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:08:16 pm
'He was not lured by big money or big promises. Barely 16, a top prospect and team captain in his generation, he was closely followed by other elite European clubs  reportedly Manchester United and Manchester City were particularly interested in snatching the youngster away from the Camp Nou  but the Olmo family sought an option they thought would be best for Danis development.

His best chance, they felt, was not at Barcelona, where he would find it difficult to break through into the first team despite his exceptional talents. But choosing Croatia, even if it was a top club there, well-known for its academy that had produced such as Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, came as a shock to everyone. In Zagreb, however, where developing players and selling them is the core business, he was to be made into a club project.

Olmo had just signed a youth contract with Dinamo when he received a message from his Barcelona coach. Leave out the nonsense, Dani, he told him. The Monday practice starts at 10.

Andy Bara is a Croatian agent who came up with the idea of bringing Olmo to Zagreb after meeting his father at one of Barcelonas youth camps where he was coaching. He says: Barcelona refused to accept that Dani had left them, let alone joined Dinamo. They constantly sent him messages saying Where have you gone? and What have you done?

At first the idea must have sounded crazy indeed but in retrospect it was precisely because Olmo Senior was not a complete outsider to player development at Barcelona that his son and he could be convinced into making such a move. They had so little faith in the club that they would rather venture into the unknown, making a fresh start in a completely foreign and unglamorous football culture, than stay where Dani had already established himself as one of the leading talents.

More here:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/oct/01/dinamo-zagreb-dani-olmo-risk-barcelona

Hes an interesting character for sure, made that move at 16, stayed there a good few years, then to Germany.

Superb player, maybe next season he can have a relatively injury free one for the first time in a while.


he doesnt really fit our style of play, hes a very good player but not one Id sign for Liverpool
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm »
What happend to Alvin Ayman we were supposed to be buying from Wolves? Gone quiet that one.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 02:20:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm
What happend to Alvin Ayman we were supposed to be buying from Wolves? Gone quiet that one.

its still going ahead should be done in the next few weeks
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 02:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm
Leny Yoro has shot down the notion he is not interested in United apparently.

No doubt he still wants Madrid as his number 1, but I'd say it's up to them to match the offer or else he's off to United.

United's bid isnt blind, I'd have believed it in the past, but too many good execs working their now not to have had some indicator he's interested.

I'm guessing we are aware of his preferences and haven't bid. Maybe he's aware that he won't walk straight into our team, whereas he probably will at United.

Not exactly, he shot down a fake twitter account pretending to be him which was basically mocking Utd.

Agree on the execs, special, special appointments, the way they briefed the press they were sacking the manager then gave him a new contract weeks later was awe inspiring.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5456 on: Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:15:15 am
olmo is another player i am surprised hasnt been picked up by a premier league team
He had a ton of injuries and like .55 xg+Xa total over the last 3 year from age 24-26 which is good and not outstanding as be going into his prime. .55 xg+Xa is 85th percentile but also normally there a drop off going to england so you basically buying a expected goal or assist every 180ish or lower which is not that top clubs are looking for and his injuries dont help
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5457 on: Yesterday at 03:04:53 pm »
Don't think Olmo could handle the EPL personally
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm
Leny Yoro has shot down the notion he is not interested in United apparently.

No doubt he still wants Madrid as his number 1, but I'd say it's up to them to match the offer or else he's off to United.

United's bid isnt blind, I'd have believed it in the past, but too many good execs working their now not to have had some indicator he's interested.

I'm guessing we are aware of his preferences and haven't bid. Maybe he's aware that he won't walk straight into our team, whereas he probably will at United.

He can just stay and move on a free. United have no leverage at all. He doesn't want to go there and play for their bore of a manager.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 05:46:55 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:15:15 am
olmo is another player i am surprised hasnt been picked up by a premier league team
I'll tell you why: He had 4 goals and 5 assists in Bundesliga last year, and 2+5 the previous season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 05:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm
Leny Yoro has shot down the notion he is not interested in United apparently.

No doubt he still wants Madrid as his number 1, but I'd say it's up to them to match the offer or else he's off to United.

United's bid isnt blind, I'd have believed it in the past, but too many good execs working their now not to have had some indicator he's interested.

I'm guessing we are aware of his preferences and haven't bid. Maybe he's aware that he won't walk straight into our team, whereas he probably will at United.

Surely the correct career path for him would be to join united on obscene money when he's 30 and washed up?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 06:18:06 pm »
Ngumoha turned down United and KSA according to reliable reports.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5462 on: Yesterday at 06:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 05:54:26 pm
Surely the correct career path for him would be to join united on obscene money when he's 30 and washed up?
They now have a second option route - the Sancho one. Get obscene money early on and waste an entire career.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5463 on: Yesterday at 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:18:06 pm
Ngumoha turned down United and KSA according to reliable reports.



Why in the fucking hell would a 15 year old kid go to Saudi Arabia? :lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5464 on: Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 06:55:42 pm
Why in the fucking hell would a 15 year old kid go to Saudi Arabia? :lmao

Newcastle I think he means  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5465 on: Yesterday at 06:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 06:55:42 pm
Why in the fucking hell would a 15 year old kid go to Saudi Arabia? :lmao

Presumably he means Newcastle. But still, why in the fucking hell would a 15 year old kid go to Newcastle?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5466 on: Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 01:55:51 pm
@TheAthleticFC
Liverpool are set to complete the signing of England Under-16 international Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

The 15-year-old attackers move to Merseyside is subject to Premier League approval.

#LFC | #CFC | #PL

More from @JamesPearceLFC

Great news. It seems that the kid is a true talent ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5467 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 06:55:42 pm
Why in the fucking hell would a 15 year old kid go to Saudi Arabia? :lmao
might like making Sandcastles
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5468 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm »


Leny Yoro looks like Richard Pryor but with dreadlocks
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5469 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm

Leny Yoro looks like Richard Pryor but with dreadlocks
Im all in
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5470 on: Yesterday at 10:48:21 pm »
Didn't Countinho go out on loan before we bought him back in the day? Sometimes its worth trusting your eyes and taking a chance on a talent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5471 on: Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm

Leny Yoro looks like Richard Pryor but with dreadlocks
Richard Pryor looks with his eyes, mate. Dont think youd see anything using ya hair.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 12:06:49 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm
Richard Pryor looks with his eyes, mate. Dont think youd see anything using ya hair.
Not anymore he doesn't.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 06:28:54 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:46:55 pm
I'll tell you why: He had 4 goals and 5 assists in Bundesliga last year, and 2+5 the previous season.

wonder what his underlying numbers are like?. Looking at the g/a Edwards/Hughes would rule him out based on that alone..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 08:13:45 am »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:48:21 pm
Didn't Countinho go out on loan before we bought him back in the day? Sometimes its worth trusting your eyes and taking a chance on a talent.

Inter loaned him out twice before he was sold to us. Then Barca loaned him out, then Villa did.

We never loaned him out.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 08:17:00 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm

Leny Yoro looks like Richard Pryor but with dreadlocks

Brewster's Millions or Superman 3?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 08:17:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:17:00 am
Brewster's Millions or Superman 3?

Don't mention Superman 3. Scary Robot Woman gave me nightmares.
