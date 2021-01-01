He has had such an interesting career in terms of moves, leaving La Masia for Zagreb aged just 16 and then onto Germany? Very interesting moves, I wonder why there of all places



'He was not lured by big money or big promises. Barely 16, a top prospect and team captain in his generation, he was closely followed by other elite European clubs  reportedly Manchester United and Manchester City were particularly interested in snatching the youngster away from the Camp Nou  but the Olmo family sought an option they thought would be best for Danis development.His best chance, they felt, was not at Barcelona, where he would find it difficult to break through into the first team despite his exceptional talents. But choosing Croatia, even if it was a top club there, well-known for its academy that had produced such as Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, came as a shock to everyone.Olmo had just signed a youth contract with Dinamo when he received a message from his Barcelona coach. Leave out the nonsense, Dani, he told him. The Monday practice starts at 10.. He says: Barcelona refused to accept that Dani had left them, let alone joined Dinamo. They constantly sent him messages saying Where have you gone? and What have you done?At first the idea must have sounded crazy indeed but in retrospect it was precisely because Olmo Senior was not a complete outsider to player development at Barcelona that his son and he could be convinced into making such a move.More here:Hes an interesting character for sure, made that move at 16, stayed there a good few years, then to Germany.Superb player, maybe next season he can have a relatively injury free one for the first time in a while.