Leny Yoro has shot down the notion he is not interested in United apparently.
No doubt he still wants Madrid as his number 1, but I'd say it's up to them to match the offer or else he's off to United.
United's bid isnt blind, I'd have believed it in the past, but too many good execs working their now not to have had some indicator he's interested.
I'm guessing we are aware of his preferences and haven't bid. Maybe he's aware that he won't walk straight into our team, whereas he probably will at United.