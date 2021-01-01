For clarity, making meth isnt that difficult. Making crack is easier though. TNT isnt that hard either
Play nicely
To get all the United fans fired up that they are "the biggest club in the world". They are solely driven by PR concerns
Crosby Nick never fails.
Breaking Bad Reboot starring Mr. Tepid set in Slough, using an ice cream van parked up in the Iceland car park. I'm pitching this to Netflix.
Co-starring Capon Debaser as Jesse.
I would love, just love it if we signed Dani Olmo.
Straight swap Yamal for Diaz?
If Diaz really wants to go to Barcelona, then a Diaz / Raphinha swap deal should be considered. Of course, Yamal is going nowhere ...
Who do we have for Tuco?
Raphinha would be a downgrade on Diaz
have we bought the young lad from chelsea yet ?
