Madrid tend to know what they're doing when buying younger players. Varane was only about 18 when he joined and instead of going on loan for a few years he was into their side and integral in multiple Cl wins. A few others have done similar and I imagine Endrick will be the same. If I was that age and they come in with a proposal to play first team football I'd be waiting for Madrid too. There's some teams like United and Chelsea where going there could kill your career very early doors.