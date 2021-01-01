I wonder did you feel Quansah to be a superior player to Van Den Berg before last season?



Thats kind of the point though, isnt it?Sepps been around for 4-5 years, hes had loans, hes played, theres a body of evidence and hes been leapfrogged by the better player.Ive said in here before, I work with a few north end fans, I went up to Deepdale a few years back when he was on loan there, I wasnt impressed, yeah he was young but I didnt see the potential, he just looked a pretty solid player. I was gutted when he got the injury at Schalke last season as I thought hell develop rapidly and Id hoped the season just gone would be the year Matip handed the baton over to him, once he got the injury at Schalke and went out on loan to another poor side it became pretty clear to me he wasnt going to get a chance, at least under Jurgen. I managed to catch a couple of Mainz games last season, again, he wasnt bad, he just didnt look like a potential starter for us, he looked like a pretty solid centre back who was solid for that level, but the bottom of the Bundesliga and top of the PL are worlds apart.Hell up a solid player but I dont rate the fit or the talent level for where we are and where he is. I think he needs to play now and be a proper starter in a side with bigger aspirations than survival. Being a league cup/FA cup player here doesnt suit either party.