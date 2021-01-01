I wonder did you feel Quansah to be a superior player to Van Den Berg before last season?
Thats kind of the point though, isnt it?
Sepps been around for 4-5 years, hes had loans, hes played, theres a body of evidence and hes been leapfrogged by the better player.
Ive said in here before, I work with a few north end fans, I went up to Deepdale a few years back when he was on loan there, I wasnt impressed, yeah he was young but I didnt see the potential, he just looked a pretty solid player. I was gutted when he got the injury at Schalke last season as I thought hell develop rapidly and Id hoped the season just gone would be the year Matip handed the baton over to him, once he got the injury at Schalke and went out on loan to another poor side it became pretty clear to me he wasnt going to get a chance, at least under Jurgen. I managed to catch a couple of Mainz games last season, again, he wasnt bad, he just didnt look like a potential starter for us, he looked like a pretty solid centre back who was solid for that level, but the bottom of the Bundesliga and top of the PL are worlds apart.
Hell up a solid player but I dont rate the fit or the talent level for where we are and where he is. I think he needs to play now and be a proper starter in a side with bigger aspirations than survival. Being a league cup/FA cup player here doesnt suit either party.