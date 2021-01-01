« previous next »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:36:12 pm
Is he the new Sonny Pike?

Hes the knew kid from the McDonalds ad from the 90s. But even braver.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:18:32 pm


Patrik Berger is an ITK these days?
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:03:54 pm
Adeyemi doesn't seem to have really progressed since moving to Dortmund. Would be a strange signing.

Which I think makes Edwards, Hughes and the nerds a bit more interested in him again. The pote goal is there and maybe a better deal to made since the poorer season he just had. But Im also unsure if hes near the level we would want from him 
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm
Patrik Berger is an ITK these days?

Intense. Tousled. Kinky.

He absolutely is, yes.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:45:56 pm
Is that a type of fish?

Ha. I think he had trials with us as well.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:51:52 pm
Hes the knew kid from the McDonalds ad from the 90s. But even braver.

:D
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Watch this. I don't think I am exaggerating when I say he looks an incredible talent for his age. He's a joke. This reminds me of the time we signed Sterling. Chelsea fans are absolutely gutted.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LRNVt2Bivvg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LRNVt2Bivvg</a>

Am I right in saying he's doing his GCSEs this summer so is ready to go full time as a professional?
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Watch this. I don't think I am exaggerating when I say he looks an incredible talent for his age. He's a joke. This reminds me of the time we signed Sterling. Chelsea fans are absolutely gutted.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LRNVt2Bivvg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LRNVt2Bivvg</a>
Meh

Lets see if he gets a chance in the first team and judge him then.  Not blown away from that, but its only you tube and hes only a child
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:03:12 pm
I wonder did you feel Quansah to be a superior player to Van Den Berg before last season?

Thats kind of the point though, isnt it?

Sepps been around for 4-5 years, hes had loans, hes played, theres a body of evidence and hes been leapfrogged by the better player.

Ive said in here before, I work with a few north end fans, I went up to Deepdale a few years back when he was on loan there, I wasnt impressed, yeah he was young but I didnt see the potential, he just looked a pretty solid player. I was gutted when he got the injury at Schalke last season as I thought hell develop rapidly and Id hoped the season just gone would be the year Matip handed the baton over to him, once he got the injury at Schalke and went out on loan to another poor side it became pretty clear to me he wasnt going to get a chance, at least under Jurgen. I managed to catch a couple of Mainz games last season, again, he wasnt bad, he just didnt look like a potential starter for us, he looked like a pretty solid centre back who was solid for that level, but the bottom of the Bundesliga and top of the PL are worlds apart.

Hell up a solid player but I dont rate the fit or the talent level for where we are and where he is. I think he needs to play now and be a proper starter in a side with bigger aspirations than survival. Being a league cup/FA cup player here doesnt suit either party.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
Thats kind of the point though, isnt it?

Sepps been around for 4-5 years, hes had loans, hes played, theres a body of evidence and hes been leapfrogged by the better player.

Ive said in here before, I work with a few north end fans, I went up to Deepdale a few years back when he was on loan there, I wasnt impressed, yeah he was young but I didnt see the potential, he just looked a pretty solid player. I was gutted when he got the injury at Schalke last season as I thought hell develop rapidly and Id hoped the season just gone would be the year Matip handed the baton over to him, once he got the injury at Schalke and went out on loan to another poor side it became pretty clear to me he wasnt going to get a chance, at least under Jurgen. I managed to catch a couple of Mainz games last season, again, he wasnt bad, he just didnt look like a potential starter for us, he looked like a pretty solid centre back who was solid for that level, but the bottom of the Bundesliga and top of the PL are worlds apart.

Hell up a solid player but I dont rate the fit or the talent level for where we are and where he is. I think he needs to play now and be a proper starter in a side with bigger aspirations than survival. Being a league cup/FA cup player here doesnt suit either party.

The thing is Quansahs loan at Bristol wasnt any more impressive than VDB at Preston.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21

Break our wage structure for Ngumoha but not for Olise.

FSG out.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:06:04 pm
15 year old already training with the first team.



Hes number 502? I realize theyve signed a lot of players but fucking hell.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:49:20 pm
Do I really need to waste my time replying to an algorithm that put James Tarkowski in the premier league team of the season? I get it, its easy, but Im yet to see a public score/measure/algorithm that accurately captures the art of defending. Defending is as much about psychology, about the decisions you force a player, a manager, a system to make, algorithms that churn out numbers for making lots of defensive interventions are a waste of time in my opinion, its nothing like attacking, you can be the most impactful defender around and do nothing.

Liverpool have turned down offers from Bundesliga clubs Mainz and Wolfsburg for Sepp van den Berg with the defender set to be handed the chance to shine in pre-season.

PSV Eindhoven have also shown interest in the Dutch centre-back, who is valued by Liverpool at around £20million.

However, Van den Berg has impressed new head coach Arne Slot since he returned to Kirkby for pre-season training last week and could stay put.

The 22-year-old, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Mainz last season, showcased his fitness levels by registering the highest average speed during the running tests over the weekend. Slot and his staff believe the defenders technical ability went up a level during his time in Germany.

Van den Berg looks set to be given the opportunity to prove himself during the upcoming pre-season tour of America. Liverpool fly to Pittsburgh on July 23 and face Real Betis in their first friendly three days later.

Slots options at centre-back will be depleted in the coming weeks with captain Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate given some time off following the end of their involvement at the Euros.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool in a £4.4m move from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle in 2019. He made four senior appearances for them during Jurgen Klopps reign as he spent time away on loan at Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz.

https://x.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1810380808127222122?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm
The thing is Quansahs loan at Bristol wasnt any more impressive than VDB at Preston.

Youre missing the point. Its not about impressing on loans, its about the talent and the fit.

Quansah had a short loan, came back, forced his way in and hasnt looked back. Sepps had multiple loans, multiple pre seasons and never forced his way in, despite the squad never being heavy on centre backs.

 There are players playing every week in the premier league, solid defenders, reliable players who play for their countries and have solid pedigree, and the vast majority of them Id say arent good enough for us and what we want. Sepp would do well to get a starting role in a back 4 next season at any PL club. Is it really that outlandish to be of the opinion that hes just a solid player but not at our level?
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:28:02 pm
Liverpool have turned down offers from Bundesliga clubs Mainz and Wolfsburg for Sepp van den Berg with the defender set to be handed the chance to shine in pre-season.

PSV Eindhoven have also shown interest in the Dutch centre-back, who is valued by Liverpool at around £20million.

However, Van den Berg has impressed new head coach Arne Slot since he returned to Kirkby for pre-season training last week and could stay put.

The 22-year-old, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Mainz last season, showcased his fitness levels by registering the highest average speed during the running tests over the weekend. Slot and his staff believe the defenders technical ability went up a level during his time in Germany.

Van den Berg looks set to be given the opportunity to prove himself during the upcoming pre-season tour of America. Liverpool fly to Pittsburgh on July 23 and face Real Betis in their first friendly three days later.

Slots options at centre-back will be depleted in the coming weeks with captain Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate given some time off following the end of their involvement at the Euros.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool in a £4.4m move from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle in 2019. He made four senior appearances for them during Jurgen Klopps reign as he spent time away on loan at Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz.

https://x.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1810380808127222122?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Yet, some people will never understand simple logic ...
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:22:30 pm
Break our wage structure for Ngumoha but not for Olise.

FSG out.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:31:03 pm
Yet, some people will never understand simple logic ...

Its the algorithms Peter, hard to understand.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:30:18 pm
Youre missing the point. Its not about impressing on loans, its about the talent and the fit.

Quansah had a short loan, came back, forced his way in and hasnt looked back. Sepps had multiple loans, multiple pre seasons and never forced his way in, despite the squad never being heavy on centre backs.

 There are players playing every week in the premier league, solid defenders, reliable players who play for their countries and have solid pedigree, and the vast majority of them Id say arent good enough for us and what we want. Sepp would do well to get a starting role in a back 4 next season at any PL club. Is it really that outlandish to be of the opinion that hes just a solid player but not at our level?

Thats to do with circumstance, which is just as important as talent when it comes to youth players making their breakthrough. Sometimes timing just works out for some players doesnt necessarily there proven to be better players for those who the timing doesnt work out for.

You would have never said after Quansah loan to Bristol Rovers that he was a better talent than Sepp, at that point it probably made more sense to keep him because he simply wasnt going to get a loan to a Schalke or Mainz. He would have got a championship loan at very very best.
Im not naive enough to believe that a player can win a role in our main squad after two days of fitness training in pre season, when three of the four players ahead of him are still with their countries. Of course hell get a chance in pre season, we dont have many other options but to give him a chance.

Lets see how he gets on, how his prospects look in 6-7 weeks and whether Sepps happy to stay here knowing hes 5th/6th choice. Hes already moaned that the club are asking for too much to deny him his move, lets see if he remains content when its abundantly clear that VVD, Konate, Quansah and Gomez will all start ahead of him. We might even end up with Yoro and Im guessing folk will still be saying to keep him around.
What's the harm in giving VDB a shot in preseason? The fact that this conversation is even being had in the media seems to indicate that he hasn't actually burned his bridges with the club, and that would be my major concern with him. I really can't see the downside of letting him prove himself (or not) for 4-5 weeks.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:07:14 pm
Meh

Lets see if he gets a chance in the first team and judge him then.  Not blown away from that, but its only you tube and hes only a child

Hes so young still so it would be wrong to go crazy here, but every credible scout in the country believes hes one of the biggest English talents. So a bit more than a meh signing. 
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:28:02 pm

Slots options at centre-back will be depleted in the coming weeks with captain Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate given some time off following the end of their involvement at the Euros.


This is probably the key point on why Sepp will be given a chance this preseason. We basically wont have any senior CB options available till the final preseason game against Seville.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:31:34 pm
Oh god... must it always be this way. We can't do stats versus eye test arguments every time a player comes up.
His on the ball numbers aren't good... if there are reasons why he actually is good on the ball that explains the numbers just post them so we can all learn........
(fwiw I don't have an opinion on him)
He had the 3rd most progressive passes on Mainz. Granted it bad per 90
His Preston progressive passing numbers where good.
Could be a factor of how Mainz play too. We will see. Seems he had a lot long ball at Mainz too.
So unless I am missing something here it looks like we could be signing a 15yr old who likes to make out he is Ronaldo on speed. Then going by who is still not available becauce of competitions we are signing a player or two from Spain, France, Holland, England, Uruguay, Argentina, Columbia or the land of the Mountys?
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:55:20 pm
What's the harm in giving VDB a shot in preseason? The fact that this conversation is even being had in the media seems to indicate that he hasn't actually burned his bridges with the club, and that would be my major concern with him. I really can't see the downside of letting him prove himself (or not) for 4-5 weeks.

Nothing, absolutely nothing. Give him a chance, lets see how he gets on, if hes good enough and we decide not to sign any extra centre backs because we think hes ready  great, itll save us a small fortune that we can hopefully invest in other areas.

Im just saying I dont think hes good enough/ready yet and I cant see the above happening. Id be shooketh to the core if the club slapped a £20m asking price on a potential starter and the only clubs that nibbled were Mainz and Wolfsburg. Stranger things have happened in football like.
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm
Hes so young still so it would be wrong to go crazy here, but every credible scout in the country believes hes one of the biggest English talents. So a bit more than a meh signing. 
Everyone is meh until they do it in the first team though.l. Thems the rules!
I'm going to write to the new Education Secretary, your bullying of kids is out of control.
Watched one video on the chelsea kid, and I dunno. Wasn't that impressed. Lots of needless dribbling around midfield. Obviously one youtube tells you everything, so I'm going to commit to not being excited about this kid.
Van Dijk played im Scotland at Sepps age, so I wouldnt write Sepp off that quickly.
It must be pretty mind boggling for kids coming through football academies these days when you have people like Fabrizio with 21 million followers talking about your contracts. 
Sepps not going anywhere imo. With the insane scheduling these days you need 5 cb's minimum and if hes good enough as he currently looks we save about 25 mill we can put on something else. What other fifth choice cb are you going to bring in anyway. He played well in germany and looks good in training atm. That's pole position for the spot.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
It must be pretty mind boggling for kids coming through football academies these days when you have people like Fabrizio with 21 million followers talking about your contracts. 
Whats more mind boggling is the fact complete nobodies like Romano have any followers at all. Worlds gone
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
It must be pretty mind boggling for kids coming through football academies these days when you have people like Fabrizio with 21 million followers talking about your contracts. 
im more excited aboot kids coming through schools where Teps teaching. He just instills that Klopp like belief I reckon in kids kinda like Bob Carolgees adding Mayo to a cloth salad that magically turns it into Lamb and Tuna fish hot dog.

Dreams can come true under the right guidance. Especially if that guidance is coming from ya geography teacher whos wearing tweed socks and beige leather sandals with straps.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:17:47 am
Whats more mind boggling is the fact complete nobodies like Romano have any followers at all. Worlds gone
Ive got around 400. All sexbots. Cept around 12 of em who all mates of my Nans. They aint posted in years. Think theyre all dead. Sexbots are all still alive n kicking though. Only yesterday, Destiny Arbunkle got intouch. Said she appreciated my follow and linked me to her onlyfans account where she sucks beans off her knees with a Dyson hoover wearing nothing but Tetley Tea bag tassles on her tits and a home made Pot noodle cup Fez.

Teps is a Geography teacher that doesn;t know where Luxembourg is. ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:33 am
Teps is a Geography teacher that doesn;t know where Luxembourg is. ;D
bet he knows where the fucking bin is to throw ya dreams in eh.Can just imagine him standing over that bin, pissing on it with his petroleum piss and setting it all alight before laughing like Brian blessed and giving you a D- in red letters on ya report card and telling you MUST TRY HARDER

The Victorian bastard
 :D

He defintley is also a part time P.E teacher.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:06:10 am
:D

He defintley is also a part time P.E teacher.
One of his plums is defo on show. Wears them Stuart Pearce shorts. Right up the crack of his arse.

Pyabbagry off the scale
